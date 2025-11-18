Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, x-men, X-Men of Apocalypse, xspoilers

Big X-Men Of Apocalypse And Age Of Revelation XSpoilers

Jeph Loeb seems to be running a celebratory lap around the track of the comic book industry right now, with Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, and Batman H2SH, though they do seem to be dragging their feet on that one. We have also seen the return to the Age Of Apocalypse from Marvel Comics, first as part of the Ms Marvel series Giant-Size, and now the X-Men Of The Apocalypse series spinning out of that with Simone Di Meo, issue 1 being published by Marvel Comics tomorrow. There's a preview here, but because we are Bleeding Cool, we like to go a little further if we can…

Such as the news, for you X-continuity freaks like me, that X-Men Of Apocalypse #1 takes place before the 1995 chromium-covered X-Men Prime (Still with more CGC 10.0 slabs than any other comic published) with Gambit still in a coma from his kiss with Rogue and Wolverine with his bone claws, facing off against the X-Men from the Age Of Apocalypse timeline…

While in the Book of Revelation #2, within the Age of Revelation timeline, it appears that Revelation, targeted by Apocalypse from Arakko, plans to make his way to Earth and the Revelation Territories. And using Elbeca Voss, the new Choirister, who a fellow Choirister tried to kill off as soon as Revelation appointed her. And who saved Kitty Pryde from being a mutant ghost, just as Kitty Pryde saved her…

And looks like she was a plant from Apocalypse the whole time… X-Men Of Apocalypse #1 by Jeph Loeb, and Simone Di Meo, and X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz are both published tomorrow. Remember, no sharing without spoiler warnings?

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! The X-Men of Apocalypse are here in the Marvel Universe – and that's a very bad thing for the Uncanny X-Men!

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA! X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on

