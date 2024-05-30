Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Heroic Comics, Hydroman

Bill Everett's Hydroman in Heroic Comics #4, Up for Auction

In 1940, Eastern introduced its second monthly title with Reg’lar Fellers Heroic Comics, licensed from the Reg’lar Fellers of America,

Article Summary Explore Heroic Comics #4 from 1941 with Bill Everett's art and iconic Hydroman cover.

Eastern Color Printing's journey from Sunday comics to pioneering American comic books.

Heroic Comics #4 features tales of Hydroman, Flyin' Jenny, Purple Zombie, and more.

Eastern Color Printing is where it all began. They started by publishing Sunday full colour comics sections for East Coast newspapers, before publishing the strips in their own comic books, including Funnies on Parade and Famous Funnies, the two publications that gave birth to the American comic book industry. In 1940, Eastern introduced its second monthly title to follow Famous Funnies with Reg'lar Fellers Heroic Comics, a licensed publication of the Reg'lar Fellers of America, a junior athletic organization that was dedicated to developing wholesome summer recreation for teens. It lasted until 1955, shortening its title to Heroic Comics a few years in to drop the license.

Reg'lar Fellers Heroic Comics #4 from 1951 is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions, in a 6.0 CGC slab, with a Hydroman story and cover by Bill Everett in which Bob Blake, the superhero who can turn himself into water, is taken by a fake detective to co-ordinate operations against the "League Of Orientals"… it was a different time. The comic also includes Flyin' Jenny by Russell Keaton, The Purple Zombie by Tarpé Mills, Sgt. Stony Craig by Frank Rentfrow and Don Dickson, Reg'lar Fellers by Gene Byrnes, Dinky Dinkerton by Art Huhta, Don Dixon and the Hidden Empire by Bob Moore and Carl Pfeufer, The Freshest Kid in Town by Kitty Moran and Jack Romer, Mann of India by Tarpé Mills, Bill and Davey by James McCague, Daredevils of Destiny by Frank Rentfrow and Don Dickson, Gordon Fife and the Boy King by Bob Moore and Carl Pfeufer, Dangerous Treasure by Jack Greene and Bill Everett, and Tad of the Tanbark by Bob Moore and Carl Pfeufer.

Heroic Comics #4 (Eastern Color, 1941) CGC FN 6.0 Off-white pages. Bill Everett cover and art. Tarpe Mills art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $171. CGC census 2/24: 2 in 6.0, 6 higher. CGC Grader Notes: Bottom Front Cover Small Tear, Right Bottom Whole Book Small Stain, Right Top Whole Book Bend

