Bill & Ted Present: Death Preview: Anything But Jazz Fusion!

Death stars in his own comic this October, the very first Bill and Ted one-shot special, aptly named Bill & Ted Present: Death. After rocking out with the guys in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, Death is anxious to expand his musical horizons and write a hit song for Wyld Stallyns. For inspiration, he turns to Beethovenonly to learn that Beethoven has gotten into… jazz fusion?! Knowing that won't do, Death seeks an older version of Beethoven before his music jumped the shark, and for that, he'll need a time machine.

Bill & Ted Present: Death will be in stores in October, but final order cutoff is this Monday, so if you want to be excellent, get your pre-order in before then.

Bill & Ted Present: Death

Erik Burnham, John Barber (W) • Federica Manfredi, Wayne Nichols (A) • Ryan Christensen (CA)

The Duke of Spook, the Doc of Shock, The Man with No Tan, please say hello to Death himself, the Grim Reaper, in this special one-shot featuring Bill & Ted's co-star in Bogus Journey. So, Death, Beethoven, Death, and a hell beast go to a rock concert… Tell me if you've heard this one before. Plus, Death comes for Rufus!

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Oct. 5, 2022

