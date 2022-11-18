Bill & Ted's Princesses Get Their Own Comic In Opus Feb 2023 Solicits

Holly Interlandi, Corinna Bechko, Belen Culebras and Priscilla Petraites are putting out a Bill & Ted comic book from Opus Comics in February, spotlighting The English Princesses from the film. Though I wonder which of the six actresses used to portray them in the movies, with repeatedly younger actors, will be used for the lines rights? Opus is also launching their Frazettaverse in May for Free Comic Book Day.., here are the full February 2023 Opus Comics solicits and solicitations.

FCBD 2023 FRAZETTAVERSE #0 (MR)

OPUS COMICS

DEC220036

(W) Mitch Iverson, Tim Hedrick, Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Leonardo Manco, Diego Yapur (CA) Frank Frazetta

An all-new adventure of Death Dealer headlines this fantastic voyage into the FrazettaVerse! The War of the Horsemen has arrived! You will also witness the rise of Dawn Attack in the far reaches of space. Then, the weirdness of Mothman unfolds in an excerpt from the limited series debuting this month!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

BILL & TED THE PRINCESSES #1 (OF 4) CVR A STAGGS

OPUS COMICS

DEC221555

DEC221556 – BILL & TED THE PRINCESSES #1 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY OUM VALENTI – 4.99

DEC221557 – BILL & TED THE PRINCESSES #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY PETRAITES – 4.99

(W) Holly Interlandi, Corinna Bechko (A) Belen Culebras, Priscilla Petraites (CA) Cat Staggs

After they escaped medieval England but before they changed the world as Wyld Stallyns, Princess Joanna and Elizabeth were shown the ins and outs (and In-N-Outs) of 1980s America, with Rufus as their most excellent guide! Plus, a daring tale of Joan of Arc!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DEATHGASM #3 (OF 4) CVR A FOX

OPUS COMICS

DEC221558

DEC221559 – DEATHGASM #3 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV MENTON3 VALENTINE – 6.66

DEC221560 – DEATHGASM #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAMANTIA – 6.66

(W) Jason Howden, Pete Bune (A) Industrias Lamonicana (CA) Russell Fox

New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) returns to his cult horror-comedy for another blood-spattering good time! DEATHGASM has reformed and gone on tour to take out every damn demon they can. But will the band survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival? 30 pages of story!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 6.66

EVANESCENCE HEART BROKEN ONE SHOT CVR A MCKERNAN

OPUS COMICS

DEC221561

(W) Maura McHugh (A) Valeria Romanazzi (CA) Kelly McKernan

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, My Heart is Broken adapts one of the band's biggest hits in short stories created by an all-star cast of creators. The fiery ballad is brought to life by Maura McHugh, Valeria Romanazzi, and Kelly McKernan.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 6.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #10 CVR A BIANCHI

OPUS COMICS

DEC221563

DEC221564 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #10 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

DEC221565 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #10 CVR C 5 COPY INCV TBD CALERO – 4.99

DEC221566 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #10 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DUNBAR – 4.99

DEC221567 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #10 CVR E 20 COPY INCV DUNBAR UN – 4.99

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza (CA) Simone Bianchi

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world-renowned artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) chronicle the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell-both of them!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA'S DAWN ATTACK #4 (OF 5) CVR A REILLY

OPUS COMICS

DEC221568

DEC221569 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #4 (OF 5) CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

DEC221570 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #4 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV OUM – 4.99

DEC221571 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #4 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV QUA – 4.99

DEC221572 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #4 (OF 5) CVR F 20 COPY INCV QUA – 4.99

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Patrick Reilly

Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting Dawn Attack springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father's stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HAMMERFALL #2 (OF 3) CVR A WEST

OPUS COMICS

DEC221573

DEC221574 – HAMMERFALL #2 (OF 3) CVR B 5 COPY INCV CABROL – 6.66

DEC221575 – HAMMERFALL #2 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TBD – 6.66

(W) Ian Edington (A / CA) Kevin J. West

A vile blight spreads across the land. When a lone warrior rides deep into the forest to face the savagery and madness head-on, his quest for justice leads him to a figure from his past-the herald to a dark master who cannot be undone by mastery of arms alone.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 6.66

MONSTERS METAL BLOODY VALENTINE ONE SHOT CVR A CHRISTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

DEC221576

(W) Jason Howden, Llexi Leon (A) Luis Guaragna (CA) Ryan Christensen

Written by director and visual effects artist Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) and Llexi Leon, Monsters of Metal takes iconic creatures on the road as a heavy metal band in this riotous sendup of life on tour! 31 pages of story!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 6.66

MONSTERS METAL BLOODY VALENTINE ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY INCV

PHANTOM TOMORROW #2 (OF 6) CVR A CHIRSTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

DEC221578

DEC221579 – PHANTOM TOMORROW #2 (OF 6) CVR B 5 COPY INCV MORA VALENTINE – 6.66

(W) Andy Biersack, Michael Moreci (A) Agustin Padilla (CA) Ryan Christensen

Scientist Dennis Kane has an intellect matched only by his massive ego. When his hubris causes the world to fall apart around him, a dark avenger is born of his agonizing shame. A mysterious figure caught between life and death, the "Blackbird" desperately seeks redemption, willing to fight through Hell and back to get it.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 6.66

JOE SATRIANI CRYSTAL PLANET TP

OPUS COMICS

DEC221580

(W) Joe Satriani, Tony Lee (A / CA) Richard Friend

A vivid space odyssey where Satchel Walker, a man out of time, finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources in the perilous orbit of a dying star. It's music, and more importantly the power and emotion that music can conjure, which could bring an end to the conflict, restore harmony to the timestream, and reveal Walker's true place in the universe.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99