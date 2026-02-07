Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Billy Jean King, brad meltzer, Chris Eliopoulos

Billie Jean King Comic Banned At Texas School As It Mentions Her Wife

Article Summary Billie Jean King comic banned in Texas schools for mentioning her wife Ilana Kloss in the biography.

Conroe Independent School District cited "developmentally inappropriate" content as the reason.

No similar bans for comics showing opposite-sex marriages in the same Ordinary People Change the World series.

Artist Chris Eliopoulos criticizes the ban, urging empathy and acceptance for Billie Jean King’s story.

The Board of Trustees of the Conroe Independent School District in Montgomery County, Texas has upheld a parental grievance that will keep the children's comic book I Am Billie Jean King out of their elementary school libraries because it mentions the tennis player's female partner.

Written by Justice League writer Brad Meltzer and drawn by Chris Eliopoulos in 2019 as part of their Ordinary People Change the World series, numbering over sixty volume now, I Am Billie Jean King is a biography that tells the story of King and her fight against sexism in tennis, leading to the creation of the Women's Tennis Association as well as her 1973 win over Bobby Riggs. It also mentions her wife Ilana Kloss.

Trustee Melissa Semmler is quoted as saying "It is developmentally inappropriate to provide explicit explanations of sexual orientation and adult marital relationships to this age group. Additionally, the book's description does not provide parents with notice that it includes content about sexual orientation or gender identity. While this book looks at the story of an inspiring woman, this does not negate the developmentally inappropriate concepts contained in the story." There have however been no complaints or bans against other books in the line which feature someone married to another person of the opposite gender.

The book's artist Christopher Eliopoulos writes "A school district in Houston has banned our book, I Am Billie Jean King. I can't tell you how upset this makes me. One person gets to deny the story of a true hero all because we mention who she is and who she loves. You don't want your kids "exposed" to life's realities? You want to indoctrinate your kids? You want to deny the truth? Do that for yourself and your kids, don't subject others to your narrow-minded view of the world. This just goes to show what an amazing hero King is. Think how brave it was for her to come out in a time where it was stigmatized. Now realize that there are still people out there still doing that and denying others of the chance to learn and grow as humans. This has gone too far. There is a better way. We can all be better. Empathy, kindness, giving, sharing, loving and accepting people for who they are and what they stand for without judgement or bigotry. As these books say, you can change the world. So, let's all get out there and change it for the better."

The Conroe Independent School District are not the only schools who have banned the book, as both the Lexington-Richland School District Five in South Carolina and Leon County Schools in Florida removed the book from their shelves, though this was later reversed.

