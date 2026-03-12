Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black mirror, charlie brooker, london book fair, neil gibson, San Junipero, Twisted Comics

Black Mirror: San Junipero Graphic Novel Launches At London Book Fair

Black Mirror: San Junipero, the Graphic Novel by Charlie Brooker and Twisted Comics launches at London Book Fair 2026 and on Kickstarter

Article Summary Black Mirror: San Junipero graphic novel launched at London Book Fair and smashed its Kickstarter goal.

Fans can back the project to appear as characters in the comic’s story before its wider release.

The creative team features Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson, Phil Buckenham, Agnese Pozzai, and Butcher Billy.

The adaptation brings new twists and experiences that expand on the acclaimed Black Mirror TV episode.

The Black Mirror graphic novel based on the fan favourite episode San Junipero launched at the London Book Fair yesterday and already smashed through its crowdfunding goal, heading to a record for the publisher and licensor of Black Mirror, Twisted Comics. As of reporting, they have raised $61,468 (£45,959) against a $20,000 (£15,000) goal. They have already completed almost all the creative work on the book, with only the funding options to be finalised. Kickstarter is being used as a way to order directly from the publisher, before it goes out to the wider market. Which means that if you back it, you'll get it, and pretty soon, too. And donors also get a chance to actually be in the book, as the likeness for the Bartender character, or buy yourself a background appearance. The kind of thing Charlie Brooker could only dream of in Joan Is Awful. I do hope that's the next one they do.

San Junipero by Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson, Phil Buckenham, Agnese Pozzais, Rob Jones and Butcher Billy follows the previous Twisted Comics graphic novel adaptation of USS Callister. That book used the comic book medium specifically with different art styles to reflect the different realities of the story, with the classic sci-fi show pastiche presented in the way comic book publishers used to portray Star Trek comics, against the more modern, dulled slice of life reality, adding something the original TV version could not. And the Black Mirror: San Junipero comic on Kickstarter is offering a new way to interact with the story that the original could not…

"San Junipero is a party town. All is up for grabs. And midnight is two hours away… The year is 1987. Tucker's nightclub is aglow with neon, the music is loud, and people are dancing. The shy Yorkie meets Kelly and plays along with her rejection of Wes, who has been making continued advances to her. The two dance. An offer of how to spend the rest of their evening is made, then declined, and Yorkie and Kelly go their separate ways. Until… Another week. Another vibe. Another decade. On and on their journey goes, across time, across soundtracks – their intertwined lives in these clubs is just the beginning. San Junipero is fully illustrated and all that remains is to replace some characters with lucky backers who will be featured in the story for all time. The graphic novel will be printed in hardback, standard US comic book size, and captures each era in all its neon, gothy, indie glory, depending where you stop off."

A preview of Black Mirror: San Junipero appeared for Free Comic Book Day in 2024, but this is the whole thing. Here's a preview.

Neil Gibson is the founder of Twisted Comics in 2012, publishing comic book stories with a twist in the tale. He gives talks about comics to universities and corporations and how the medium can help in business and studies, and is well known for his boosterism for comics and for hawking graphic novels at comic conventions, with entertaining challenges for passers by. Phil Buckenham is a British comic artist and illustrator, working in the instry for over ten years, Agnese Pozzais an Italian colourist known for the Drizzit strip as well working for Bonelli, Nolands Comics, Saldapress, Dentiblù, Poliniani Editore, Dynamite, Evoluzione Publishing and Heavy Metal. Rob Jones is a letterer for Penguin, HarperCollins, Image Comics, Dark Horse, Heavy Metal, Humanoids, and Mad Cave. And Butcher Billy is a Brazilian illustrator whose work has appeared on the Black Mirror show. Black Mirror, created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, is a dark satirical science fiction and science fact anthology TV series that began on Channel 4 before finding worldwide popularity (and a bigger budget) on Netflix. The Twisted Comics graphic novel series are the only print adaptation of the series.

