DC After K.O.: Supergirl, Aquaman, Green Lantern Corps & Action Comics

DC after K.O. and the absence of Superman, with today's Supergirl #11, Emperor Aquaman #15, Green Lantern Corps #14 and Action Comics #1096

Article Summary Explore the aftermath of DC's K.O. event as key heroes deal with Alpha and Omega energies.

Supergirl kicks off Hero of Kandor amid the Reign of the Superboys and Superman's absence.

Guy Gardner gains strange new powers in Green Lantern Corps, reshaping Oa and confronting visions.

Emperor Aquaman's universal journey begins while Action Comics uncovers time-mysteries in Smallville.

Today sees DC Comics publishing Supergirl #11 by Sophie Campbell, Action Comics #1096 by Mark Waid, Skylar Patridge, Emperor Aquaman #15 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms and Green Lantern Corps #14 by Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin. All set directly after the events of DC's K.O. where the combatants have been flooded with Alpha Energy, and Superman has gone off to… do something. But how well do these titles follow through with the promotional marketing? Spoilers after the covers… well, a few, maybe. Some they just put on the cover.

Supergirl, starting the Hero Of Kandor storyline, presumably with the figure on the cover, is also part of the Reign Of The Superboys cross-Superman storyline, in the wake of Superman's absence.

Not the only one missing in the wake of DC's K.O. of course. Aquaman is… elsewhere.

And while Supergirl doesn't appear to have any new K.O. related powers… Guy Gardner on the other hand… with DC K.Ordained on the Green Lantern Corps cover, also has a ring of course.

And a new look that matches his haircut better than anything…

Friar Guy? And he does have some new powers, and a new look to match. Possibly nothing he actually wants…

The Emotional entities who tell him of the present and the future. While Aquaman seems to have enough new powers to be going on with… as he makes his return to reality.

And while Supergirl dispatches with her hunt for Superman and the whole K.O. aftermath in seconds…

Green Lantern Corps dives in and gives us the exposition we have been waiting for about the Alpha Energy

And it turns out Aquaman is just chilling in The Blue, both of his selves, the young and the old…

Sorry, all three of them. I didn't know when I was well off…

With all six fists. So that's the search for Aquaman solved. But the big question is, how does Action Comics #1096 tie in with the Search For Superman and the Reign Of The Superboys, since it is currently set in the past…

Well, something is up with time in Smallville…

Just as it is with the prophets for Guy Gardner…

And we see the young Clark Kent, as Superboy, and then flashing forward to the adult Superman… wherever he may be. And grasping onto the panel border, breaking the comic book reality…

And while, in Kandor, Supergirl has lost her powers, and we see a silhouetted figure… even though he is seen in full light on the cover…

And as Aquaman becomes Emperor Aquaman to lead his Atlantis into the universe as a whole…

…Superman gets a blast from the future. Or at least sometime between his past and the current DC present. Are they going to take him on a trip to find himself? Today sees DC Comics publishing Supergirl #11 by Sophie Campbell, Action Comics #1096 by Mark Waid, Skylar Patridge, Emperor Aquaman #15 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms and Green Lantern Corps #14 by Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin.

Supergirl #11 by Sophie Campbell

With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?

As Clark Kent reaches the spring of his sophomore year at Smallville High, things have changed for Superboy. Yes, he's become Smallville's protector, but at what cost? Buckling under the weight of his super-secret, Clark now feels more alone than ever. Could there be more out there like him? Find out as the Boy of Steel's world is turned upside down by the truth!

Jump into a fresh start for the king of Atlantis…and beyond! After the events of DCK.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy—the very essence of conquest. To reach across the stars with the power of the blue, our king must first defeat the Crimson Queen and free his friends and family from her evil clutches. What is Arthur's ominous connection to the Omega that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality in the K.O. tournament? Find out in this jumping-on point that answers the question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power?

Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the All sight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

