Transformers Spoilers: Optimus Prime Vs Elita-1, There Can Be Only One

Article Summary Optimus Prime and Elita-1 battle for leadership of the Autobots in Transformers #30

Robert Kirkman s epic showdown may shift the Autobots' mission focus

Dan Moras final issue is one of the more impactful on the Energon Universe and comes with a new design

Upcoming issues tease a new Autobot team, Shockwave's Decepticons, and Megatron's next move

This week sees the conclusion of the big battle between Optimus Prime and Elita-1 in Transformers #30 by Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora and Mike Spicer over who will lead the Autobots. It comes after the big battle between the Autobots and Decepticons that saw classic leader Optimus Prime and Elita-1, who in the original series stayed behind on Cybertron, leading a team of commandos in waging a guerrilla war against the planet's Decepticon occupiers, playing a similar role in the Energon Universe as a far more embittered soldier and potential rival to Optimus. The last issue, Transformers #29, saw them fighting alongside each other against Decepticons.

But by the end of the issue, they weren't exactly seeing eye to eye.

With Elita-1 not caring for Earth, wondering more about Optimus Prime abandoning their home planet of Cybertron in favour of Earth.

And in a wordless preview of Transformers #30 by Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora and Mike Spicer published this Wednesday from Image/Skybound comics, it seems to be going down. Both in covers….

And in pages…

But this is Bleeding Cool and we go beyond the preview where we can, including some rather spoilery pages… needing this kind of warning.

As Optimus Prime decides to take the matter as to who should lead the Autobots, as well as their priorities, to Earth or to Cybertron, out of their metal hands…

It seems that, Highlander style, there can be only one.

And this is possibly not the Prime Autobot you were expecting.

Elita-1 is now Elita Prime, the new leader of the Autobots, chosen by the Matrix, and a swish new look to boot. Optimus Prime is no more, and the Autobots have a new Cybertron-focused mission, rather than something Earth-based. Some readers had interpreted an upcoming solicitation saying "Elita returns to Cybertron with a surprising new Autobot team" as meaning she had been defeated and sent packing. Seems like it may have a different interpretation now. Transformers #30 by Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora and Mike Spicer is published by Image Comics/Skybound on Wednesday.

TRANSFORMERS #30

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Dan Mora, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama

TRANSFORMERS #30
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Dan Mora, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama
END OF STORY ARC WHO WILL LEAD THE AUTOBOTS? It's Optimus Prime vs. Elita-1—and the future of the Autobots hangs in the balance! One shall stand and one… ah, you know the rest.$3.99 3/11/2026

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Dan Mora, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama END OF STORY ARC WHO WILL LEAD THE AUTOBOTS? It's Optimus Prime vs. Elita-1—and the future of the Autobots hangs in the balance! One shall stand and one… ah, you know the rest.$3.99 3/11/2026 TRANSFORMERS #31

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ludo Lullabi, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama

NEW STORY ARC THE SECRET OF MEGATRON REVEALED! Megatron has a vision that will change the course of his life. And no one in the Energon Universe is safe. $3.99 4/8/2026

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ludo Lullabi, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama NEW STORY ARC THE SECRET OF MEGATRON REVEALED! Megatron has a vision that will change the course of his life. And no one in the Energon Universe is safe. $3.99 4/8/2026 TRANSFORMERS #32

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Jason Howard, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama

ELITA 1'S AUTOBOT TEAM REVEALED! Elita returns to Cybertron with a surprising new Autobot team – and their first mission is to defeat the Decepticons led by Shockwave. Can an unexpected weapon turn the tide in their favor? $3.99 4/20/2026

