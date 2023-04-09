Billy Batson To Switch Gender in Lazarus Planet (Spoilers) Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods continues the crossover at DC Comics, looking at the futures of Wonder Woman, Shazam and more.

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods continues the Damian Wayne/Monkey King crossover at DC Comics, looking at the futures of Wonder Woman, Shazam and more. And Billy Batson, who is suffering his own lack of powers courtesy of the events of Lazarus Planet, gets a new look, if only for a magical moment.

A gender switch, even illusionary, is not uncommon for comic books, especially superhero comic books. But in today's oversensitive snowflake society, it seems that the very idea of a boy dressing as a woman for whatever purposes, is seized upon as some kind of moral turpitude. Especially if Billy expresses some kind of curiosity.

Will this week's Lazarius Planet: Revenge Of The Gods cause such a furore? Or will no one actually care as this kind of thing has happened time and time again? I just hope that they aren't playing old Bugs Bunny cartoons in the background. Just think about the children.

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #3 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino, Alitha Martinez (CA) Guillem March

Is Wonder Woman responsible for the destruction wrought by the gods she's worshipped all her life? Back in Man's World at last, Diana sees the horrors of the gods' war and questions all she's done to ensure the Amazons' survival. Is it too late to turn the tide and achieve peace? Meanwhile, Olympus itself trembles as Shazam's wizard takes revenge on his former champion! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/11/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #4 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Guillem March

Written by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Josie Campbell Art by Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez, and others! The identity of humanity's mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/25/2023