Bingo Wilkin Horror in Archie Comics April 2023 Solicits

Coming from Archie Comics in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations… Archie superheroes and Bingo Wilkin horror.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY (ONE-SHOT)

Bingo Wilkin is not just a world-renowned musician. He's an icon. An iconoclast. A legend. A leader. He's also a master of manipulation with fans and followers willing to do his bidding, no matter how evil it may be. Is too much ever enough when it comes to celebrity? The team behind The Chilling Adventures of Salem return with this psychological thriller about fame and fandom.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: ALL ACTION (ONE-SHOT)

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales of mecha monsters, heroic hijinks, and action-packed adventure! In "Super Mecha Teens," a giant monster threatens to attack Riverdale, and only one teen (with some robot help) can save the day. Unfortunately, that teen is Archie Andrews. But he doesn't have to do it alone! But who does he choose? Betty with her rugged, self-built mech, or Veronica with her hi-tech, hi-end robotics? As all the mechs are being mauled by the monster, Archie must decide in this story that's equal parts Transformers and Pacific Rim.

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith

Art: Ryan Jampole

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Ryan Jampole, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BITE SIZED ARCHIE: GOING VIRAL (TPB)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet…

Why would you ever think that? At least Bite Sized Archie is back in print to take your mind away from that madness! Bite Sized Archie returns in the second collection of the thought-provoking (sure, why not) and satirical (most definitely) webcomic! The gang from Riverdale go way past meta and right into real as they tackle the world of today in their weekly strips. Both charming and sardonic, these comics reflect all the little things in life, pop culture and beyond. Packed with behind-the-scenes content from the creative team, you can't miss this sequel compilation!

Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Cover: Vincent Lovallo

978-1-64576-877-7

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 3/8 x 8"

112 pp, Full Color TPB

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/26

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #339

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Mother's Little Helper," the hero She-Fox arrives in Riverdale on an important mission: to drive her son Shinji to school! But when terror strikes in the form of a dinosaur supervillain, will She-Fox need some help to take down the t-rex tyrant?

Next, in "Chain of Command," Pureheart the Powerful teams up with the Crusaders! But will their powers combined be a match for Bronto, a humanoid rock monster bent on destruction?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Holly G, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #313

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Dr. Zardox's Revenge," Dr. Zardox is a villainous old man with a robot that does his bidding, and he's got his sights set on Riverdale (let's be real here: who doesn't?!). The Crusaders and Superteens will have to team up once more to take him down!

Then, in "On the Web," Veronica Lodge's new designer bag is gone! Stolen! Will horrors never cease?! Thankfully Wyatt Raymond, aka the Web, is here with his tech and sleuthing skills to reunite Veronica with her prized possession!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Ben Galvan, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 4/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #129

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Party Panic!," classic Archie character Ginger Snapp is ecstatic to have convinced her father to let her take the entire summer off. She's so excited, she wants to throw a party. And every good party needs music, and catering, and all of Riverdale is invited!

Then, in "Hiding in Plain Sight," Wyatt Raymond (aka the Web) is using his sleuthing skills to crack a mystery in Riverdale: the real identity of Pureheart the Powerful!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 4/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #24

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Foxy Ladies," She-Fox meets her match in the form of Skulk, another fox-inspired femme fatale! And she's got some help on her side when she recruits Powerteen to be her assistant!

Then, in "The Origin of Pow-Girl," Powerteen and Superteen get some surprise help from Pow-Girl to foil some bank robbers. The girls are curious about this new costumed crime-fighter, but will Pow-Girl reveal her super-secret origins?

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Holly G, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 4/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.