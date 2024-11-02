Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #15 Preview: Cults and Conspiracies

Birds of Prey #15 hits stores this week, as our heroines dive deep into the dangerous world of the Ninth Day cult. Will they rescue Cassandra Cain before it's too late?

Article Summary Birds of Prey #15 drops November 6th, unraveling the Ninth Day cult's dark secrets.

The team: Black Canary, Big Barda, Grace Choi, Onyx, with Oracle in control, aims to save Cassandra Cain.

Explore cult intrigue as the Birds uncover more than they bargained for in this thrilling issue.

THE TEAM UNCOVERS THE NINTH DAY CULT'S DEADLY SECRETS! Things have gone sideways in the Birds of Prey's investigation of the Ninth Day cult, and the Birds' undercover operative, Cassandra Cain, has gone deathly silent. The team going in to break her out are heavy hitters of the highest order–Black Canary, Big Barda, Grace Choi, and Onyx–with Oracle at mission control, and Sin frustrated she's been benched. But what they find is so much more than they feared…

BIRDS OF PREY #15

DC Comics

0924DC104

0924DC105 – Birds of Prey #15 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

0924DC106 – Birds of Prey #15 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Leonardo Romero

In Shops: 11/6/2024

SRP: $3.99

