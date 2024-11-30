Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #16 Preview: Big Barda, Bigger Drama

Birds of Prey #16 hits stores this week, promising big changes for Small Bat, high stakes for the Amazons, and unexpected twists for the entire team. Big Barda's reaction? Priceless.

AMAZONS IN TROUBLE! Did you ever wonder what happens when Small Bat gets big? And whatever will Big Barda have to say about it? Meanwhile, five Amazons' lives are on the line and oh, the entire Birds of Prey field team is caught in a twist no one could have anticipated.

BIRDS OF PREY #16

DC Comics

1024DC116

1024DC117 – Birds of Prey #16 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

1024DC118 – Birds of Prey #16 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Leonardo Romero

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $3.99

