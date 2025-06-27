Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #23 Preview: Canary's Crew in Crisis Mode

Birds of Prey #23 hits stores Wednesday with the team scattered and a Shadow Army weapon targeting our feathered heroes. Can they regroup in time?

THE SHADOW ARMY HAS A WEAPON, AND THE BIRDS ARE IN THE CROSSHAIRS! Bruised and battered, with one teammate lost to the enemy and another now missing, the Birds split up and disappear into the darkness of Gotham at Black Canary's command. The Shadow Army has struck at the very heart of the Birds of Prey and now has all the pieces to create its game-changing weapon.

BIRDS OF PREY #23

DC Comics

0525DC143

0525DC144 – Birds of Prey #23 Nimit Malavia Cover – $4.99

0525DC145 – Birds of Prey #23 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

In Shops: 7/2/2025

SRP: $3.99

