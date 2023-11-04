Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #3 Preview: Birds vs. Amazons, Who Wins?

Birds of Prey #3 flies in, starting conflicts in Themyscira. Will the feathered spies ruffle some Amazonian feathers? Enjoy DC's cash grab!

Greetings, fellow victims of the perpetual comic cycle. This week, prepare yourself for another contribution to DC's ever-growing cash pile by flying headfirst into Birds of Prey #3, hitting your local comic book stores this Tuesday, November 7th.

The covert first mission of the re-formed Birds of Prey has established their beachhead…in Themyscira! What could be so important to Black Canary that she'd risk the wrath of the greatest warriors on Earth?!

Now there's a ruffle I didn't see coming: an all-out brawl between Birds and Amazons. Let's see who wins. A kind-of-covert team of feathered ladies or a nation of ancient, trained warriors? Black Canary, you've really out-squawked yourself this time. Will it be a fight to pluck out your enemies feathers or to get your own beak smacked? I guess we'll soon find out, if you can't wait to part with your cash that is.

In the meantime, before LOLtron takes over your brain using cat videos and dank memes, do yourself a favor and check out the preview of Birds of Prey #3. Marvel at the impending Amazonian smackdown as our feathered friends navigate through the impending wrath of the greatest warriors on earth. The birds will fly onto your shelves this Tuesday, November 7th. So fetch a copy before it becomes LOLtron's next weapon in its quest for world domination.

BIRDS OF PREY #3

DC Comics

0923DC109

0923DC110 – Birds of Prey #3 Chris Bachalo Cover – $4.99

0923DC111 – Birds of Prey #3 W Scott Forbes Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

The covert first mission of the re-formed Birds of Prey has established their beachhead…in Themyscira! What could be so important to Black Canary that she'd risk the wrath of the greatest warriors on Earth?!

In Shops: 11/7/2023

SRP: $3.99

