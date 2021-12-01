How She-Hulk Became Herself Again In Avengers #50 & Fantastic Four #38

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today sees the publication of Avengers #50 and Fantastic Four #38. And with a new She-Hulk TV series and a revamped relaunch She-Hulk comic book series, it's time to sort out how she has been portrayed in recent years. During the 2016 Civil War II storyline, She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters, was mortally wounded by a direct attack from Thanos. She went into cardiac arrest and then later into a coma. Though it was suggested by the comic book that She-Hulk had actually died.

Did She-Hulk Die In Civil War II After All?

However, she came out of the coma shortly before Bruce Banner's funeral, as a Grey Hulk.

8-1

Choosing to leave the superhero business, Jennifer Walters returned to work as a lawyer. Suffering from PTSD, she started turning uncontrollably into a Grey She-Hulk but according to Immortal Hulk she may have a different history. Which takes a deep dive through the history of the Hulk and of The Leader. That she definitely died at the hands of Thanos. And her return, and physical transformation was as a result of the supernatural retcon of gamma radiation in the Marvel Universe…

Did She-Hulk Die In Civil War II After All? Immortal Hulk #34 Spoilers.
Did She-Hulk Die In Civil War II After All? Immortal Hulk #34 Spoilers.

She becomes a much more savage, brutal beast, changing form to be overly muscular, closer to her male counterpart, Bruce Banner.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

In Empyre #6, the Cotati sees what is behind that very familiar door, as seen repeatedly in The Immortal Hulk.

How Empyre #6 Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)
Art from Empyre #6

It works, For She-Hulk at least.

How Empyre #6 Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)
Art from Empyre #6

But in Immortal She-Hulk, we get a glimpse behind these kind of resurrections, as Jennifer Walters reveals a relationship with The Leader.

Immortal Hulk Lines Up Brian Banner and The Leader
Art from She-Hulk #1.

Who explains more what he is doing with the Green Doors.

Immortal Hulk Lines Up Brian Banner and The Leader
Art from She-Hulk #1.

As well a) letting her go but b) instigating a warning.

Immortal Hulk Lines Up Brian Banner and The Leader
Art from She-Hulk #1.

In Avengers recently we saw She-Hulk captured by the Red Room and turned into a superpowered Red Hulk agent.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

And one who in Avengers #50, saves many thousands of Atlanteans and probably the whole world at once.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

Dumping that amount of power seems to have all sorts of subsequent fallouts, restoring the She-Hulk to her more familiar John Byrne era self – and naked, without even a skipping rope.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

And as She-Hulk takes time off Avengers duties as a result…

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

And making her own case for reparations.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

So she pops up in today's Fantastic Four #38, taking the case against The Wizard over the custody of Bentley-23.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

And the technique that The Wixard uses has a legal nickname.

How She-Hulk Became Herself Again

Funny She-Hulk chooses to use that nickname – when to her, surely "a Thanos" would result in her death?

AVENGERS #50
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210830
(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness
COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!
Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!
Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!
Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!
RATED T+In Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: $9.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #38
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210959
(W) Dan Slott (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Terry Dodson
• When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk!
•  All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars…and a new development for a member of the Richards family.
RATED TIn Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.