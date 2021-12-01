How She-Hulk Became Herself Again In Avengers #50 & Fantastic Four #38
Today sees the publication of Avengers #50 and Fantastic Four #38. And with a new She-Hulk TV series and a revamped relaunch She-Hulk comic book series, it's time to sort out how she has been portrayed in recent years. During the 2016 Civil War II storyline, She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters, was mortally wounded by a direct attack from Thanos. She went into cardiac arrest and then later into a coma. Though it was suggested by the comic book that She-Hulk had actually died.
However, she came out of the coma shortly before Bruce Banner's funeral, as a Grey Hulk.
Choosing to leave the superhero business, Jennifer Walters returned to work as a lawyer. Suffering from PTSD, she started turning uncontrollably into a Grey She-Hulk but according to Immortal Hulk she may have a different history. Which takes a deep dive through the history of the Hulk and of The Leader. That she definitely died at the hands of Thanos. And her return, and physical transformation was as a result of the supernatural retcon of gamma radiation in the Marvel Universe…
She becomes a much more savage, brutal beast, changing form to be overly muscular, closer to her male counterpart, Bruce Banner.
In Empyre #6, the Cotati sees what is behind that very familiar door, as seen repeatedly in The Immortal Hulk.
It works, For She-Hulk at least.
But in Immortal She-Hulk, we get a glimpse behind these kind of resurrections, as Jennifer Walters reveals a relationship with The Leader.
Who explains more what he is doing with the Green Doors.
As well a) letting her go but b) instigating a warning.
In Avengers recently we saw She-Hulk captured by the Red Room and turned into a superpowered Red Hulk agent.
And one who in Avengers #50, saves many thousands of Atlanteans and probably the whole world at once.
Dumping that amount of power seems to have all sorts of subsequent fallouts, restoring the She-Hulk to her more familiar John Byrne era self – and naked, without even a skipping rope.
And as She-Hulk takes time off Avengers duties as a result…
And making her own case for reparations.
So she pops up in today's Fantastic Four #38, taking the case against The Wizard over the custody of Bentley-23.
And the technique that The Wixard uses has a legal nickname.
Funny She-Hulk chooses to use that nickname – when to her, surely "a Thanos" would result in her death?
AVENGERS #50
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210830
(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness
COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!
Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!
Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!
Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!
RATED T+In Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: $9.99
FANTASTIC FOUR #38
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210959
(W) Dan Slott (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Terry Dodson
• When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk!
• All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars…and a new development for a member of the Richards family.
RATED TIn Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: $3.99