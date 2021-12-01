How She-Hulk Became Herself Again In Avengers #50 & Fantastic Four #38

Today sees the publication of Avengers #50 and Fantastic Four #38. And with a new She-Hulk TV series and a revamped relaunch She-Hulk comic book series, it's time to sort out how she has been portrayed in recent years. During the 2016 Civil War II storyline, She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters, was mortally wounded by a direct attack from Thanos. She went into cardiac arrest and then later into a coma. Though it was suggested by the comic book that She-Hulk had actually died.

However, she came out of the coma shortly before Bruce Banner's funeral, as a Grey Hulk.

Choosing to leave the superhero business, Jennifer Walters returned to work as a lawyer. Suffering from PTSD, she started turning uncontrollably into a Grey She-Hulk but according to Immortal Hulk she may have a different history. Which takes a deep dive through the history of the Hulk and of The Leader. That she definitely died at the hands of Thanos. And her return, and physical transformation was as a result of the supernatural retcon of gamma radiation in the Marvel Universe…

She becomes a much more savage, brutal beast, changing form to be overly muscular, closer to her male counterpart, Bruce Banner.

In Empyre #6, the Cotati sees what is behind that very familiar door, as seen repeatedly in The Immortal Hulk.

It works, For She-Hulk at least.

But in Immortal She-Hulk, we get a glimpse behind these kind of resurrections, as Jennifer Walters reveals a relationship with The Leader.

Who explains more what he is doing with the Green Doors.

As well a) letting her go but b) instigating a warning.

In Avengers recently we saw She-Hulk captured by the Red Room and turned into a superpowered Red Hulk agent.

And one who in Avengers #50, saves many thousands of Atlanteans and probably the whole world at once.

Dumping that amount of power seems to have all sorts of subsequent fallouts, restoring the She-Hulk to her more familiar John Byrne era self – and naked, without even a skipping rope.

And as She-Hulk takes time off Avengers duties as a result…

And making her own case for reparations.

So she pops up in today's Fantastic Four #38, taking the case against The Wizard over the custody of Bentley-23.

And the technique that The Wixard uses has a legal nickname.

Funny She-Hulk chooses to use that nickname – when to her, surely "a Thanos" would result in her death?

