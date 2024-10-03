Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, Sara Shepard

Birds of Prey Origins Graphic Novel by Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper

'Pretty Little Liars' author Sara Shepard ventures into YA graphic novels with Stephanie Pepper on Birds of Prey: The Origins.

Article Summary Sara Shepard and Stephanie Pepper team up for a new YA Birds of Prey origin graphic novel.

Explore Gotham City's dark secrets with teen heroines Huntress, Batgirl, Black Canary, and Harley Quinn.

Unravel a thrilling mystery as the girls face hidden dangers at Gotham Prep.

On sale November 4, 2025, this graphic novel promises suspense and intrigue for young readers.

Sara Shepard, writer of the Pretty Little Liars and the Lying Game novels, is writing her first graphic novel with Stephanie Pepper, artist on The Vampire Slayer, RWBY/Justice League, Nightwing and Firefly. And telling a YA origin story for the Birds Of Prey, one day better known as Huntress, Harley Quinn, Batgirl and Black Canary.

"After a long summer, four teens from various walks of life return to Gotham City with devastating secrets—and some unexpected talents. Gotham City is a place where people of all walks of life mingle, where the weird, opulent, and violent are celebrated. Helena Bertinelli lost her family here. Barbara Gordon suffered a tragic accident. Dinah Lance ran away from the foster system. And Harleen Quinzel is looking for her place. But each of these girls is hiding something—a secret that could destroy their lives in an instant. When strange things start happening to students at Gotham Prep, everyone at the school is on edge, worried they might be next. Will Helena, Barbara, Dinah, and Harley be able to put their differences aside and learn to trust each other in time to find out who is behind the mysterious accidents before another victim turns up? #1 New York Times bestselling author Sara Shepard (Pretty Little Liars) and artist Stephanie Pepper take readers on a thrilling mystery that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats!" "Sara Shepard is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Pretty Little Liars series, which ran for seven seasons on Freeform and two seasons on Max, as well as many other novels for middle grade readers, teens, and adults. Stephanie Pepper is an American artist with a background in illustration from the School of Visual Arts and is now based in Australia. Her work includes character design, covers, and comic art for notable clients like DC Comics, Marvel Studios, Boom! Studios, Skybound, and Dark Horse."

Birds of Prey: The Origins by Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper, on sale November 4, 2025.ISBN 9781799503088; $16.99 Young Adult (13+)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!