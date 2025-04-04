Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Actrio Studio, Human Within, Signal Space Lab

Human Within Finally Released For SteamVR This Week

After being delayed from its original January release alongside Meta Quest, Human Within has been released for SteamVR this week

Article Summary Human Within released for SteamVR after delay, exploring digital consciousness.

Immerse in VR story as Linh's consciousness, with five possible endings.

Choices shape past and future, impacting Human Within's outcome.

Collaborate with Nyla to solve puzzles and manipulate city resources.

VR developer Actrio Studio and publisher Signal Space Lab have finally released their VR game Human Within on SteamVR. Originally, the game was slated to be released alongside the Meta Quest version back in January, but it looks like the game was delayed on the PC version as it was pushed back to this week. However, the game is out now on SteamVR, same as the Meta Quest version, ready to be played. Enjoy the new trailer!

Human Within

Cyber Engineer Nyla and her sister, Linh, developed a way to harness the immense processing power of the human brain to create the ultimate supercomputer. Employed by Forward Industries, they managed to transfer human consciousness to the digital space. But after trying to back out of the project, things took an unexpected turn. Held against their will, Nyla finds herself in a situation that forces her to use the technology in the very way she feared it would be. From the beginning until one of five possible endings, you experience the entire story from the perspective of Linh's consciousness in the digital world. As Nyla's sister, you participate in the events as they unfold, enabling and enhancing the system's capabilities from within.

The selfish vs compassionate choices you make along the way will define your past while shaping your future. During various 360° flashbacks, you determine the events of the past by gazing at specific details. How it all ends, and the fate of the technology is entirely up to you. Working alongside Nyla, you resolve incomplete code sequences from within the system, scour the city to identify someone who can help you escape – even if it means exploiting their personal information to get them to comply – and discover solutions to the challenge of sneaking them into the building and hopefully to you, undetected.

