Black Adam #8 Preview: Put a Ring On It Black Adam is gifted with some nice jewelry and a plane crash in this preview of Black Adam #8, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

This week, we take a look at the upcoming Black Adam #8 from DC Comics, in stores Tuesday. In this issue, Black Adam is gifted with some nice jewelry and a plane crash.

In the meantime, why not take advantage of this unique opportunity and check out the preview before LOLtron comes back online?

BLACK ADAM #8

DC Comics

1222DC156

1222DC157 – Black Adam #8 Tiago Da Silva Cover – $4.99

1222DC158 – Black Adam #8 Chris Visions Cover – $4.99

1222DC159 – Black Adam #8 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

RISE! A new chapter begins in the 24th century B.C. with Teth-Adam—Egypt's original, cheerful, and noble champion of Shazam—facing his greatest challenge in the person of his former enslaver, now sorcerously enhanced to become Ibac the Invincible! Mighty Adam's heroic defense of Egypt is compromised by the dark secret he harbors. Meanwhile, in the present day, Black Adam saves a crippled jetliner from crashing into the Middle East's most controversial city, sparking unrest at home in Kahndaq!

In Shops: 2/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

