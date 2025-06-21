Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged:

Black Badge & Athanasia in Vault Comics' Full September 2025 Solicits

Daniel Kraus and Dani launch a new graphic novel, Athanasia, in Vault Comics' full September 2025 solicits and solicitations. As Cullen Bunn, and Riley Brown adapt Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle's Black Badge series with Dead Acre. As well as more Post Malone Big Rig and light novels.

ATHANASIA OGN

(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Dani

From New York Times bestselling author Daniel Kraus (the horror master behind The Shape of Water, Trollhunters, The Living Dead, The Autumnal and Whalefall) and award-winning artist Dani (Arkham City: The Order of the World, Coffin Bound, The Low, Low Woods) comes the most disturbing superhero story ever told. Forrest Molson is going nowhere. One year out of high school—and one year into sobriety—she's working with her father as assistant groundskeeper at Athanasia Cemetery, the final resting place of fallen members of the Dynamic Guild, Venture City's resident superheroes. At her lowest point, Forrest discovers Athanasia's darkest secret. At night, the cemetery soil bleeds a substance created from the ooze of rotting superheroes. This ooze becomes Forrest's new drug—and she's intent on using the unpredictable powers it bestows to be judge, jury, and executioner of Venture City's evil citizens. But, as she loses her mind to her new addiction, she inches closer to becoming the most evil of all. ATHANASIA is a superhero story seen through the darkest lens. $29.99 10/8/2025

DEAD ACRE BLACK BADGE OGN

(W) Cullen Bunn, Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle (A/CA) Riley Brown

Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown adapt USA Today Bestseller Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle's smash-hit #1 Audible Bestseller, the first book in the Black Badge series. Life isn't simple for a Demon Hunter. James Crowley met his mortal end in a hail of gunfire. Now, he finds himself in purgatory, serving the White Throne to avoid falling to hell. Not quite undead, though not alive either, the best he can hope for is to work off his servitude and fade away. His not-so-sacred duty as a Hand of God? Use his new abilities to hunt down demonic beings that have infiltrated the mortal realm. This time, the White Throne has sent him to the middle of nowhere: a western town called Dead Acre with a saloon, a moldy church, and little else worth talking about. There isn't even a sheriff. But the local cobbler has gone missing at the same time as a number of graves were desecrated. $24.99 10/8/2025

MONEY SHOT TP VOL 05 BIG BANG (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham join Tim Seeley for the funniest and naughtiest arc of Money Shot yet! The XXX-plorers must stop an anti-sex despot from ruining the universe. In a race against time itself, our heroes must convince a lonely outsider named Azi Wynorski that getting naked with friends is good before he can become an incel tyrant. $19.99 10/15/2025#

BIG RIG #3 CVR A NATHAN GOODEN (MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Double-length — collects chapters 5 & 6! Post Malone's BIG RIG. 18 WHEELS VS. HELL'S ARMY. The Rig is stuck. Minos' army descends. Can Trucker, Edda, and Batu survive the night? What will be left of them if they do? $6.99 9/24/2025

BIG RIG #3 VARIANT BUNDLE BOX LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES ALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR (NET)(MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Double-length — collects chapters 5 & 6! Post Malone's BIG RIG. 18 WHEELS VS. HELL'S ARMY. The Rig is stuck. Minos' army descends. Can Trucker, Edda, and Batu survive the night? What will be left of them if they do? BUNDLE MIX IN VARIANTS: Each bundle has the chance of containing any number of ?5 different premium variants, including a hyper-rare, One-of-One Tula Lotay Diamond Edition variant. These variants will be inserted into bundles at random, and will take the place of the standard box Cover B by Maria Wolf. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single sealed box. MIX IN VARIANTS: • CVR B – ?Main Variant – ?Maria Wolf • CVR C – 1 in 10 Bronze Variant – Jim Mahfood • CVR D – 1 in 100 Silver Variant – Brett Parson • CVR E – 1 in 1000 Gold Variant – Tula Lotay • CVR F – 1 of 10,000 Diamond Variant- Tula Lotay, One-of-One Diamond Edition 9/24/2025

MY BEST FRIEND IS AN ELDRITCH HORROR LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03

(W) Actus (A) Kisaragipana, Blacklapiz (CA) Blacklapiz

Magic and madness continue in MY BEST FRIEND IS AN ELDRITCH HORROR (Light Novel) VOL. 3! The world is safe – from Henry. Damien has managed to survive all the challenges thrown at him, and — with Henry and Sylph by his side — he might even make it through his time at Blackmist mage college without getting killed. But the entity known as Herald has other plans. Forces that have lurked at the edge of the Void for countless Cycles have started to move, and their power is growing with every passing day. Damien needs to gain mastery over his magic, but Herald isn't content to let him sit around for much longer. As more of the truth behind the Void and its purpose on the Mortal Plane is unveiled, Damien is forced to face the truth that the Cycle may really need to be reset. He won't let it go without a fight, though. With Henry and Sylph's help, Damien plans to bring the battle straight to the greatest threat the Mortal Plane has seen. $14.99 10/8/2025

MARK OF THE FOOL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

(W) J.M. Clarke (A/CA) Natsujirushi

Breaking the chains of destiny won't be easy. Alex Roth managed to avoid the prophecy which doomed him to become The Fool, unluckiest of the kingdom's five Heroes. But he can't let his guard down yet–danger still lurks around every corner. From the Ports of Mausarr and the high sea to the University of Generasi, Alex, his sister Selina, and best friend Theresa confront new challenges, monsters, and secrets, and make some unusual new friends. Though his Mark might prevent him from learning magic and fighting, Alex learns that he can use it to improve his skills indirectly. Is it possible that learning magic isn't as far out of reach as he feared? Retail: $14.99 10/8/2025

PATH OF ASCENSION LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

(W) C Mantis (A/CA) Karla Diaz

Matt will need a lot more power if he's going to stay on the Path of Ascension. Luckily for him, he's not afraid to take some risks. Alongside his bound pet Arctic Fox, Aster, he'll leave the only world he's ever known and travel to a new planet to explore never-before-delved rifts, each more dangerous and bizarre than the last. Inside these rifts lie rare and untouched treasures, traps, and more monsters than you can shake a sword at, but despite the remoteness of the planet, he's far from alone–even if he makes it through the rifts in one piece, will he be able to survive the other delvers he meets? $14.99 10/22/2025

PATH OF ASCENSION LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03

(W) C Mantis (A/CA) Karla Diaz

What is the true price of power? Matt, Liz, and Aster continue on their Path of Ascension together, testing their skills to the limit against delvers from both the Empire and the republic. But despite his increasing abilities, Matt can't forget about the subjugation of his home planet, or the rage he still carries within. Neither Matt nor Liz will be able to ascend to the next Tier on the Path until they confront their inner truths and form a Concept of what their power is meant to be. $14.99 10/22/2025

