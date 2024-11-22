Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: black canary

Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 Preview: Shiva Showdown

Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 hits stores Wednesday, pitting our hero against Lady Shiva in a martial arts masterclass. Who will emerge as the ultimate fighter?

Black Canary vs Lady Shiva for universe's top fighter in Best of the Best #1, releasing November 27th.

Written by Tom King, with art by Ryan Sook, this showdown promises thrilling martial arts action.

This match of the millennium will test Black Canary's skills against the deadly Lady Shiva.

BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST #1

DC Comics

0924DC162

0924DC163 – Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 David Nakayama Cover – $5.99

0924DC164 – Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 Otto Schmidt Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Ryan Sook

THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM! It's Black Canary versus Lady Shiva to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the universe! Who will walk away with the title? Find out as writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) go six rounds to see if our hero has what it takes to be…the best of the best.

In Shops: 11/27/2024

SRP: $4.99

