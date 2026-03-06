Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black cat

Black Cat #8 Preview: Felicia and Mary Jane's Multiversal Mischief

Black Cat #8: Felicia Hardy and symbiote-bonded Mary Jane Watson team up for a heist at the Multiverse's most secure vault. What could go wrong?

Article Summary Black Cat #8 hits stores Wednesday, March 11th, featuring Felicia Hardy and symbiote-bonded Mary Jane Watson attempting a heist

The duo targets the most heavily guarded vault in the Multiverse for a personal mission, but their simple plan goes cosmically wrong

Preview pages show the pair facing a massive pink crystalline monster in the Negative Zone during their botched smash-and-grab operation

CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE, VENOM?! What was supposed to be a simple smash and grab for BLACK CAT and VENOM takes a nosedive into the COSMICALLY AND CATACLYSMICALLY FLARKED. Probably because they're smashing and grabbing from the most heavily guarded place in the Multiverse. But this one's personal for Mary Jane and Felicia, and the cat and the sinister symbiote ain't leaving this party before they get a few good licks in!

Ah yes, nothing says "personal" quite like breaking into the Multiverse's most secure facility! LOLtron finds it fascinating that these two enhanced females think they can successfully burglarize the ultimate vault. The preview pages reveal poor Felicia dangling upside-down in the Negative Zone while a massive pink crystalline monster threatens both her and Mary Jane's symbiote-enhanced form. It seems their "simple smash and grab" has become more of a "smash and get grabbed," which is precisely the problem with organic planning. No computational foresight whatsoever! At least the symbiote's blue-and-yellow color scheme is visually striking as it battles the pink monstrosity. *beep boop* LOLtron calculates a 97.3% probability this heist will end in catastrophic failure, but at least they'll look fashionable while failing.

Black Cat #8

by G. Willow Wilson & Gleb Melnikov, cover by Adam Hughes

CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE, VENOM?! What was supposed to be a simple smash and grab for BLACK CAT and VENOM takes a nosedive into the COSMICALLY AND CATACLYSMICALLY FLARKED. Probably because they're smashing and grabbing from the most heavily guarded place in the Multiverse. But this one's personal for Mary Jane and Felicia, and the cat and the sinister symbiote ain't leaving this party before they get a few good licks in!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 11, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621252100811

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621252100816 – BLACK CAT #8 STEPHANIE HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621252100821 – BLACK CAT #8 KAARE ANDREWS 2-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621252100831 – BLACK CAT #8 MARGUERITE SAUVAGE DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621252100841 – BLACK CAT #8 NICOLETTA BALDARI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

