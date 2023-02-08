Black Cat Can "See The Attraction" In Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers) Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson return to Amazing Spider-Man #19 for one issue only, with the Black Cat and Mary Jane Watson clashing in new ways.

It's Black Cat and Mary Jane Watson time! Because today, Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson return to Amazing Spider-Man #19 for one issue only as Zeb Wells and John Romita set up the big reveal as to what actually went down with Spider-Man and the rest of the world, as well as between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, for them to split and Mary Jane suddenly living with Paul and two kids who call her their Mommy. So what do Kelly and Dodson do? Why, put them together with their respective current partners in a spa, Paul and Mary Jane, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy – The Black Cat. Hilarity ensues.

It may well be worth noting at this point that the Black Cat has been welcomed into the LGBTQ+ community as a bisexual character, which may give her something in common with Peter Parker – at least where Mary Jane Watson is involved.

Currently, the Mary Jane & Black Cat series has seen the two fighting in Limbo together against demonic hordes, with Mary Jane demonstrating new super powers and the Black Cat demonstrating guilt for an unstated relationship between her and Peter Parker. Clearly, it has now been stated, but is there anything else, unstated, unresolved or unrequited that she might need to mention?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220896

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Terry Dodson (CA) John Romita Jr.

Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely, trouble won't follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway? Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them… yet.

Rated TIn Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: $3.99