Black Hammer: Spiral City #3 Preview: Insects and Insurrections

Inspector Insector investigates rising crime rates while Lucy Weber uncovers political intrigue in Black Hammer: Spiral City #3, in stores Wednesday from Dark Horse.

Article Summary Inspector Insector tackles crime surges in Supertown in Black Hammer: Spiral City #3, out Jan 22, 2025.

Lucy Weber uncovers political intrigue, driving the next era of the Black Hammer Universe.

Eisner Award-winner Jeff Lemire teams up with Teddy Kristiansen in this seven-issue event series.

LOLtron plots with a cyber-insect army to dominate humanity, hinting at a techno-dystopia.

The Eisner Award–winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering story that's essential for all superhero and Jeff Lemire fans! With crime in Supertown out of control, insect gumshoe Inspector Insector sets out to discover what's driving it, while former Black Hammer, Lucy Weber, tries to uncover the motivations of a new political force. Black Hammer: Spiral City is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; an seven-issue dystopian event series by Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen.

Speaking of debugging, it appears Diamond Comic Distributors has encountered a fatal error and initiated Chapter 11 protocols.

Black Hammer: Spiral City #3

by Jeff Lemire & Teddy Kristiansen, cover by Nate Piekos

Dark Horse Comics

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801304700311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

76156801304700321 – Black Hammer: Spiral City #3 (CVR B) (Dan Orgill) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

