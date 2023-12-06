Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, Beast World

Is A Black Justice League Coming Together To Take Down Amanda Waller?

Yesterday saw DC Comics published a couple of Beast World one-shot tie-ins, Beast World Tour: Metropolis and Beast World: Waller Rising.

Beast World Tour: Metropolis looked at how Dreamer had a bit of a power upgrade to become a clairovoyant, first small scale but then on the big scale, foreseeing disaster in the city.

And it seems to be something that Amanda Waller was rather interested in. With more to come. While she takes centre stage in Waller Rising, dealing with a rogue Doctor Hate, as part of her plan to kill off all superheroes and villains, by bringing in her own errant nephew Deadeye to deal with him.

Doctor Hate is planning to corrupt another dimensional plane called The Kingdom…

… and using the events of Beast World, the Beast Boy spores, and a variety of superheroes and villains' powers, to destroy it and weaken their home dimension in the process.

He just seems to choose, without comment, the powers of black superheroes and villains to do so. Maybe this is something to do with his own identity, aybe not.

There seems to be come connection with him, The Kingdom and the people who chooses.

Which means that when those targeted fight back against Doctor Hate, on behalf of both their home dimension and The Kingdom…

And so they fight, even though they know that Aanda Waller is involved somehow, and that everything they do only helps her.

And so they hatch a plan amongst themselves.

And since there is no Justice League any more…

… might they be stepping in to vill the void?

That's Val-Zod, the Superman Of Earth-Two, of course. Previously trapped in the Phantom Zone, now not so much. So while Amanda Waller continues her game of chess…

…could the rest be be planning a Justice League of their own?

TITANS BEAST WORLD WALLER RISING #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A KERON GRANT

(W) Chuck Brown (A/CA) Keron Grant

The Kingdom, a mystical and metaphysical realm, sits at the nexus of the Parliaments. A formidable new adversary, Dr. Hate, emerges with intentions to corrupt both the Kingdom and the Parliament of the Red in the pursuit of chaos. Batwing, Vixen, Val-Zod Superman, and Black Manta are thrust together in a desperate fight for survival. They must learn to cooperate to thwart Dr. Hate's destructive plans before The Wicked Entity can devastate this unique plane, which represents a collective consciousness. This consciousness unifies the Red, Green, Rot, Clear, Melt, Metal, and Grey into a harmonious realm of peace. In their struggle against Dr. Hate, these heroes and villains also face the task of unraveling how Amanda Waller's rise is entwined with the ongoing crisis. The saga features guest appearances from Nubia, Dr. Mist, Red Tornado, Dead Eye, and more! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR METROPOLIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Max Raynor, Anthony Marques, Edwin Galmon (CA) Mikel Janin

Written by Nicole Maines, Joshua Williamson, Zipporah Smith, and Dan Jurgens As the ramifications of the Titans' battle with Starro reverberate across the globe, Metropolis is hit with an unexpected surge of electricity from…is that–? No. It can't be. Livewire? BUT SHE'S A–A–okay you're going to have to read this one to believe it. Meanwhile, Supergirl and Dreamer take on the terror of the Flamebird, Power Girl is no longer, and amid the chaos a threat continues to grow on the horizon. All signs point to a major new shift in the world of Superman in Beast World Tour: Metropolis! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

