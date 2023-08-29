Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, Beast World, dawn of dc, Knight Terrors

How Amanda Waller Takes Advantage Of Knight Terrors (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light,

As has been previously revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

Amanda Waller been waiting her whole life, and has Peacemaker, Lady Peacemaker and more on hand to help, at the end of Dark Crisis #7 written by Josh Williamson.

In the opening issue of Green Arrow #1 also written by Joshua Williamson, we saw Amanda Waller of Task Force X and Suicide Squad, kidnapping super-folk like Roy Harper's daughter, just after they were reunited.

Until they were separated by a teleporter. In Green Arrow #2, with Oliver Queen marooned on a cosmic beach. Cheshire Cat gives events from her perspective… always getting separated from her father, Roy. And Amanda Waller behind it all, but in cahoots with someone with a very familiar hood, beard and quiver.

And it turns out that Amanda Waller is doing it with a very familiar trope of hers, given a slight twist. Embedded brain teleporters. Potentially all to avoid The Great Disaster, a cataclysmic event created by Jack Kirby for Kamandi #1 back in 1975, that destroyed the Earth leaving the planet barren. It was also behind benevolent aliens creating the satellite computer system Brother Eye that turned Buddy Blank into O.M.A.C., in an attempt to prevent the Great Disaster from occurring.

With Peacemaker going up against the Titans… while Amanda Waller rolls out her plan.

While Peacemaker and gang attack Lazarus Island, the source of a recent spate in meta-human activity around the globe, Amanda Waller has a meeting with all the bad guys.

The end Times… The Great Disaster? Peacemaker has something that might help make it happen.

As Amanda Waller has her proposal to put to the bad guys.

It's a more open sandbox version of the Suicide Squad, it seems. Earlier we saw Amanda Waller keeping an eye on the events of Knight Terrors…

…before reporting back to The Light.

And Amanda Waller's cyborg agent who isn't Peace-Keeper 01 or any variant of him, seems to have snatched the Nightmare Ston, thanks to agent Jess Bright. The Justice League remnants really should have kept a better eye on it, given all the trouble it caused.

And so combined with the Helmet Of Hate…

… and the true identity of this creature looking like it will become the Next Big Secret of the DC Universe…

…Amanda Waller has a new agent to kill all the superheroes with. Did anyone call for a Doctor?

Doctor Hate, so that this event, which saw its origins in Lazarus Planet, and now through Knight Terrors will go straight into Beast World… almost as if someone had planned it.

KNIGHT TERRORS NIGHTS END #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

THE TERRIFYING EVENT CONCLUDES IN THIS THRILLING OVERSIZE ONE-SHOT! Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU's other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to? And don't miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate? Knight Terrors' thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023

