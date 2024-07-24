Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: jock, sdcc

Black Mask Returns To SDCC To Teach You How To Steal An Election

Black Mask at SDCC with Jock, Luana Vecchio, Dhaxina, Adam Egypt Mortimer and Matteo Pizzola exclusives, to teach How To Steal An Election

I ran 239 exclusive comics for San Diego Comic-Con yesterday but pointed out it was only a small percentage of those being offered at the show. Well, here are the Black Mask SDCC exclusives ahead of a signing by Jock, Adam Egypt Mortimer and Matteo Pizzola later tonight (when I will be asleep).

– Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City – Limited Edition ashcan – cover by Luana Vecchio

– How To Steal An Election (Before Someone Else Does) – Limited Edition ashcan – cover by Dhaxina

– Invader – Limited Edition print by Jock

These will all be for sale at the Black Mask booth #5536 – find it at the start of the 2200 aisle right when you enter Gate C – where Jock will be doing a signing at 8pm. Which is 4am my time. I do hope Jock is nice and rested. Jock and Adam Egypt Mortimer will be signing Invader prints while Matteo Pizzolo will be signing Calexit and How To Steal An Election ashcans

Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City – Limited Edition ashcan – cover by Luana Vecchio

Writer Matteo Pizzolo and artist C. Granda return to their vision of civil war-torn California for the next installment of this incendiary thriller that asks the question WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? It's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as Zora leads The Mulholland Resistance to seize freedom or die trying.

How To Steal An Election (Before Someone Else Does) – Limited Edition ashcan – cover by Dhaxina

Artist Elisa Pocetta and writer Matteo Pizzolo tell the raucous tale of Roxanne Bronner — she's a newly elected Congresswoman taking a longshot swing in the Presidential Primary, but her campaign is derailed by a doxxing of her secret past as teenage cam girl 'Fast Roxie.' Abandoned by her campaign team and kicked out of the Democratic Primary, Roxanne seeks help from a chaotic, anarchic old frenemy from her camming days: hustler extraordinaire Beebee Ghraib, who guides Roxanne to launch a madcap, no-holds-barred third party campaign – but what starts as a burn-it-all-down revenge spree escalates into a wild odyssey of seizing Democracy from politicians' cold dead hands. A wild and unhinged R-rated comedy about taking down the hypocrites, looking out for your friends, and toasting marshmallows as it all burns down.

Invader – Limited Edition print by Jock

Writers Adam Egypt Mortimer (Ballistic) & Brian DeLeeuw and artist Jock bring you this high-octane, brain-melting illustrated novel that asks the question — is the terrifying miracle of human consciousness enough to stop an alien invasion? A meteor carrying liquid-crystal alien organisms crashes into the California desert. Desperate to survive these harsh conditions, the aliens soon begin husking and copying bodies — a cat, a coyote, an old man dying of cancer, a young woman deep into a mushroom trip, and PAIGE, an officer with the Bureau of Land Management. The aliens are part of an ancient hive mind — the SisterMind — drifting through space from planet to planet, where they replicate, reproduce, and colonize, gutting each planet of its resources before leaving to do it all over again. This is their plan for our Earth as well… But when alien Paige finds herself with a human mind and emotions and family in all of their complexities, she resists the plan — leading to a war between different SisterMind factions led by a sinister corporate CEO and a young, psychedelic cult leader in the desert.

And expect some big announcements at their Saturday panel, including from David Quinn and Tim Vigil…

Black Mask: Debuting Tomorrow's Legends

Saturday July 27, 2024 5-6pm PDT

Room 28DE

Black Mask has made a name for itself as the hottest launchpad to debut new talent and as the home for some of the coolest, most provocative comics around—including CALEXIT, 4 Kids Walk into a Bank, BLACK, Destiny NY, and Alice in Leatherland. Black Mask co-founder Matteo Pizzolo (debuting two new series How to Steal An Election [Before Someone Else Does] and CALEXIT: The Battle of Universal City) holds an in-depth discussion with creators David Quinn and Tim Vigil (Faust: Love of the Damned), Drug Church singer Patrick Kindlon (Frontiersman, upcoming Leaded Gasoline), Pat Shand (Gangster Ass Barista), and others.

