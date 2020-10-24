Black Mask Studios Returns To Diamond Comics In January 2021

Black Mask Studios has been missing from Diamond Comic Distributors for some time. But in 2021 it is back, with a movie in development for its leading superhero series Black. And Black AF is the lead title for January, getting a collection of their latest series, Devil's Dye from Vita Ayala and Liana Kangas – for the same month that Vita Ayala's X-Men: Children Of The Atom is about to launch.

BLACK AF DEVILS DYE TP (MR)

NOV201170

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Liana Kangas (CA) Maika Sozo

This latest BLACK [AF] collected mini-series is written by breakout star Vita Ayala (X-Men: Children Of The Atom, Morbius, Bitch Planet, The Wilds) and rising star artist Liana Kangas (She Said Destroy).

When a new drug called VANTA hits the streets, word is it's the hottest thing since Ecstacy. For regular people, it has all the highs and none of the lows of traditional drugs. There is some fine print, however – for empowered Black folks, the drug causes a total and violent loss of control. The Project sends Indigo to investigate, and it soon becomes apparent that this is more than just a new designer distraction for the masses. Indigo, together with former Detective Ellen Waters race to find the source of the substance poisoning their people, before it's too late!

The superhero universe where only black people have super powers continues to expand, for the first time with a new creative team building onto the exciting world created by Kwanza Osajyefo, Tim Smith 3, Jamal Igle & Khary Randolph.

Collects issues 1-4. In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $16.99

CRITICAL HIT TP VOL 01 (RES) (MR)

NOV201172

(W) Matt Miner (A/CA) Jonathan Brandon Sawyer

Sarah and Jeanette love animals with a vengeance. Under cover of darkness, they don ski-masks and wield sledgehammers, rescuing abused animals from dog-fighting rings, illegal testing labs, and other abusers.

When they wreak havoc on a rogue gang of hunters, though, the girls find themselves in over their heads. The gang they've stumbled onto aren't hunters – they're serial killers. And soon the liberators become the prey!

Collects issues 1-4. In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $16.99

FOREVERS TP (O/A)

NOV201174

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Eric Pfeiffer

Live fast. Live forever.

Five friends struggling on the brink of stardom sacrifice everything in a black magic pact that brings them all the wealth and glamour they ever wanted. Years later though, the "glow" is fading. But when one of them dies, and they feel a surge of magic rise amongst them, they soon realize that they all share in the power of the glow. And when a member of the group decides to kill the rest and claim the glow for their own, they suddenly find themselves fighting for their lives. As they search for the killer's identity, each of The Forevers must face the macabre reality of the lengths to which some people will go to be adored, and to make certain that the spotlight never fades In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $19.99

LOUD OGN TP NEW PTG

NOV201173

(W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

The LOUD nightclub. A latecomer stripper, a pissed waitress, a hitmen couple, a suspension bondage performer, a pregnant teenager, a clan of vampires, a pedophile, a lesbian junkie, a divorcing middle-aged woman, a sadistic dominatrix, and many other souls in search of love, drugs, and blood converge at the hottest club in town on a night that none will ever forget. If they survive.

LOUD is like THE HUNGER if directed by Tarantino — a stylish, tripped-out bloodbath of beautiful and vicious decadence.

You'll feel the beat throbbing in your skull, smell the sweat, taste the blood, and lose yourself in the wicked underworld masterfully wrought by MARIA LLOVET (Faithless, There's Nothing There).

LOUD is the kind of book that will get into your spine and give you flashbacks twenty years later, you'll turn to your friend and say "remember when comics had guts and creators made books like LOUD?"

The smash hit that instantly sold out of its hardcover printing and its first paperback printing, now available again in paperback. In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $12.99

XED TP VOL 01 (O/A) (MR)

NOV201171

(W) Tony Patrick (A) Ayhan Hayrula, Brian Level, Christopher Peterson (CA) Chris Visions

A sci-fi thriller about a next-gen form of psychiatry: 'subliminal hitmen' injected into your mind who hunt down the demons that haunt you. Ex-military sharpshooter Colin McClure is Mezign Corp's most recent recruit for the still-experimental (and often deadly) job of subliminal hitman. McClure is the perfect candidate for two reasons: a) he's a killing machine, and b) he lost his legs in the war, so subliminal-ops are his only way to see any action. But he's also a dangerous candidate for one reason unknown to Mezign: Colin's true motive is to enter the mind of his catatonic daughter and bring her out of a coma. Collects issues 1-5. In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $16.99