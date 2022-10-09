Black Panther #10 Preview: That Was Vibranium!

Black Panther is at the mercy of the Buffalo Soldier in this preview of Black Panther #10, and not even his "purdy suit" can save him. Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #10

by John Ridley & German Peralta, cover by Alex Ross

The devastating finale of "RANGE WARS"! While the Colonialist keeps the Avengers busy fighting his army, he sends his most dangerous lieutenant, the Buffalo Soldier, to deal with T'Challa. With advanced weaponry that can damage vibranium, T'Challa must think fast if he hopes to survive this fight and keep Earth from becoming the latest acquisition of the Colonialist!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042901011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042901021 – BLACK PANTHER 10 CLARKE MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042901031 – BLACK PANTHER 10 BAZALDUA VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.