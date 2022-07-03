Black Panther #7 Preview: Democracy in Peril

Wakandan democracy is under threat in this preview of Black Panther #7… but will anyone care? Who needs democracy anyway? Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #7

by John Ridley & Stefano Landini, cover by Alex Ross

The Hatut Zeraze have taken control of Wakanda, and with the Black Panther branded a traitor, the future of the nation is at a crossroads. To clear his name and protect his people from his own mistakes, T'Challa must reckon with his legacy – starting with the acknowledgement that leadership is only as strong as the faith of its following.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042900711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042900721 – BLACK PANTHER 7 D'URSO HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042900731 – BLACK PANTHER 7 SILVA STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

