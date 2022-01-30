Black Panther Legends #3 Preview: T'Challa Come Home

T'Challa is ready to claim his throne in this preview of Black Panther Legends #3… but he'll have to go through his brother first. Check out the preview below.

Black Panther Legends #3

by Tochi Onyebuchi & Fran Galan, cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

IT'S TIME FOR T'CHALLA TO CLAIM HIS THRONE. T'Challa's adopted brother, Hunter, has taken control of the Hatut Zeraze and is using his secret police force to keep T'Challa in exile. If T'Challa doesn't come home, he can't continue his plan to open Wakanda, which Hunter blames for their father's death. But T'Challa now knows just how much the rest of the world needs them – and just what kind of king he wants to be. Follow the new origin story by New York Times best-selling author Tochi Onyebuchi and artist Fran Galán.

$3.99

75960620166200321 – BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS 3 BUSTOS VARIANT – $3.99 US