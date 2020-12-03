Black Widow Going To At Least #10 – Especially After That Cliffhanger

Black Widow time… When it comes to Marvel Comics solicitations, it's rare that you know when a comic book has been cancelled. Unlike DC Comics, they are not keen on adding LAST ISSUE or FINAL ISSUE to the listings. So when Marvel solicitations miss an issue of a comic book for a month, people fear the worst. Unlike some sites, Bleeding Cool have learnt to take a more laidback approach and only allow the chicken littles out after two months of skipped solicitations. Like Doctor Doom.

But Black Widow was among the list of titles missed out for February, as well as Children of the Atom, Power Pack, Deadpool and Captain America. And, talking about the end of Black Widow #4 this week (spoilers below the sign), writer Kelly Thompson tweeted out,

When y'all read Issue 4 of #BlackWidow this week, please remember its part 4 of 5 in the arc before you come for my head. [And the book is an ongoing – I'm working on issues 6 and 7 as we speak!]] We just have a skip month. No worries! We're approved through 10 issues so far. More will depend on whether we keep doing well!

With the Black Widow movie now due to air in May, it does seem likely that it will make it that far at least. Though people waiting on the cliffhanger from this week will have to wait eight weeks till the conclusion, at the end of January. And, yes. we'll get to that in a minute, just building in spoiler space. Here are this week's and January's solicitations.

BLACK WIDOW #4

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande, Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Adam Hughes

WHAT LIES BENEATH?

WHAT LIES BENEATH?

The plan to take the Black Widow off the table unravels as the Black Widow inside Natasha continues to wake. But Natasha has more to lose now than ever before, and the choices she makes will define her life forever. As for her enemies that have joined against her…they have badly underestimated her…a fatal error.

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes

THE END IS ALSO THE BEGINNING…

As Natasha finally begins to escape her paradise and takes aim on her enemies, she can't ignore that her freedom comes at a devastating cost. Is this what finally breaks The BLACK WIDOW? Winning the day will change Natasha forever and set her on a bold new path.

Losing… is no longer an option.

The series has seen The Black Widow targeted in a way unlike any other. Given a fake life, a brainwashed husband and a child from them both, grown in vitro from them both.

And then, even as the truth was revealed, they were cruelly, taken away from her.

Eight weeks to wait…