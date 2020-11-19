Marvel Cancels Doctor Doom Comic Book In December

There was no mention of an issue of the Doctor Doom ongoing series in Marvel's January 2021 solicitations, but there was a King In Black: Doctor Doom and Iron Man special in December solicitations as well as #10 from the same creative team of Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larocca, which might have been seen as a "double up". for December with a skip month in January as a result. But February Marvel solicitations have no such continuance and it appears that Doctor Doom #10 out next month will be the final issue of that series. Issue #9 is out next week. Marvel often don't announce the cancellation of a comic book series with a FINAL ISSUE or LAST ISSUE note in the solicitations, leaving people to. basically work it out for themselves. Which, it appears, we have just done.

Cantwell also tweeted about the next issue #9 being a penultimate one.. though of course there is the "eleventh" King In Black issue as well…

Next week: the penultimate issue of DOCTOR DOOM as he singlehandedly works to save humanity. This issue shows Doom's scientific brilliance at its peak, and how it's all threatened by one conversation with Reed Richards. One of our very best. Variant by @declanshalvey! #NCBD pic.twitter.com/NkXO2xiATm — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) November 18, 2020

Here are those final issue solicitations…

DOCTOR DOOM #9

MARVEL COMICS

APR201016

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

After growing the Latverian empire through bloodshed, Doom turns his attention to the potential apocalypse that is the black hole in Earth's orbit, as he's the only brilliant scientific mind left that has any chance of preventing catastrophe. But in the wake of all he's been through, Victor grapples with a profound change of heart… one he dare not show his enemies, else they see his weakness as opportunity Rated T+In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR DOOM #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200643

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

"THE CRACK OF DOOM" CONCLUDES…

Following a painful self-inflicted disaster on the Moon, Doctor Doom suddenly finds himself back on Earth…but an Earth he recognizes only from dreams and visions, where a very different Victor Von Doom is the benevolent savior and leader of humanity. As our embittered and embattled Doom finally comes face to face with his peaceful alter ego, he'll be forced to decide: Should he take the lessons of this better world in order to save his own? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99

KING IN BLACK IRON MAN DOOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200529

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

Iron Man has risked everything to save Eddie Brock, but now he's left with nothing but guilt. As longtime 'frenemy' Doctor Doom shows up with both counseling words and ulterior motives, they'lll be forced to battle an all-too-familiar specter of the holiday season-albeit one now twisted and controlled by the recent invasion of Earth by the symbiote homeworld. As Iron Man and Doom fight as temporary allies, their unexpected encounter both with each other and a horrifying inversion of yuletide joy may ultimately reveal to them the true meaning of Knull-mas. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99