Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, mega man x

New Mega Man X Sigma Figure Coming Soon from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure from their Mega Man X collection as Sigma gets his own figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys expands its Mega Man X line with a new Exquisite Basic Series Sigma figure based on the 1993 game.

The Mega Man X villain stands just over 7 inches tall with green armor, silver spikes, oversized boots, and a red cape.

Sigma includes swappable portraits, alternate hands, shoulder armor pieces, and an LED energy saber for display.

Mega Man X fans can pre-order Sigma now for $119.99 through Hiya Toys ahead of its Q3 2027 release date.

Sigma is ready to bring chaos back to the world as Hiya Toys has reentered the Mega Man X universe once again. Another brand-new Exquisite Basic Series release is here, faithfully bringing the former Maverick Hunters commander to life in great detail. First appearing in Mega Man X in 1993, Sigma went from hero to villain, creating a long-lasting and tragic moment for Mega Man fans. Hiya Toys is bringing that legendary villain to life with a highly detailed figure that stands just over 7" tall. Inspired by Sigma's appearance in the original Mega Man X game, the figure captures his powerful look with vibrant green armor, silver spikes, oversized boots, and a sleek crimson cape.

Hiya Toys ensured Sigma received a few swappable parts, including multiple portraits, interchangeable shoulder armor, and alternate hands. The real standout accessory for this release is Sigma's energy saber, which features LED capabilities, offering some pretty impressive display options. Capcom fans can bring home the legacy of Mega Man X with this impressive Sigma figure from Hiya Toys for $119.99. Pre-orders are already live on the Hiya Toys Store with a Q3 2027 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Mega Man X: Sigma

"The King of Mavericks Has Returned! Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series presents the Sigma action figure from the Mega Man X universe. Since its debut in 1993, Mega Man X has become an unforgettable classic in the hearts of countless players. Once the supreme commander of the Maverick Hunters and a symbol of order, Sigma turned against humanity and became the eternal nemesis of X and Zero."

"Green shoulder and chest armor define the upper body, centered by a red energy gem and a violet emblem. Black leggings and heavy deep-brown boots anchor the figure with an imposing stance, while silver spiked wristbands and knee guards reinforce the menacing authority that marks Sigma as the King of Mavericks."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!