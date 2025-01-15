Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blackjack O'Hare, Immortal Thor

Blackjack O'Hare Finds A New Partner In Immortal Thor #19 (Spoilers)

Blackjack O'Hare finds a new partner in today's Immortal Thor #19 by Al Ewing, Jan Bazaldua, Dan Jurgens and friends (Spoilers)

In Al Ewing's run on the Guardians Of The Galaxy a few years ago, which emphasised the Saturday Morning Cartoon feel of that series, we met Rocket Raccoon spinoff character Blackjack O'Hare, and the Prince Of Power.

Despite Blackjack O'Hare's protestations, they hung around Guardians Of The Galaxy while Al Ewing wrote it. With a bit of TV's Hercules and Xena to boot, with Marvel Comics' Hercules tagline. And then when Al didn't write it any more, they disappeared.

Until Al Ewing started writing X-Men Red and then, as if by magic, the rabbit popped out of the hat and dragged Prince Of Power along with him.

Making themselves available for hire…

And later finding themselves fighting (in the background) in the final battles of Arakko.

Then in the Thor Annual, also written by Al, the Prince Of Power was back, having eaten one of the Infinity Stones.

While making as much meta-commentary as the ongoing Thor has been doing of late. Anhd getting a new name on the process, which was less suitable from the owners of She-Ra: Princess Of Power.

Powerstone it is, then. And where Powerstone is, Blackjack O'Hare is not far behind, complaining.

And giving us a meme for the next time anyone complains about a business failing. May have a reason to use it right now…

Well, today's Immortal Thor #19 by Al Ewing, Jan Bazaldua, Dan Jurgens & Brett Breeding, Luciano Vecchio, Karen S. Darboe, Jorge Fornés, Juan Ferreyra, Valerio Schiti, Rob Reis, Juann Cabal, Gleb Melnikov, Steve Skroce, Leonard Kirk, Cafu, Phil Noto, Martín Cóccolo, Lee Garbett, Humberto Ramos, David Baldeón and Gavin Guidry, gives Blackjack O'Hare a new lease of life.

As the lost son of Thor from the future, Magni, is looking for purpose…

And two lost souls find a shared destiny in Asgard.

Blackjack O'Hare and Powerstone… the new power couple of the Marvel Universe?

IMMORTAL THOR #19

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240703

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua, Dan Jurgens, Various (CA) Alex Ross

THIS IS NOT THE STORY OF THE IMMORTAL THOR!

• The All-Father had a journey to make to a far star – and so, for a time, the Golden Realm was left to rule itself.

• Yet even in the absence of the King, the story continued – and each Asgardian had their own drama to play out.

• These are the TALES OF ASGARD…

• A cavalcade of artists including Jan Bazaldua, Valerio Schiti, Juann Cabal, Martin Coccolo, CAFU, Steve Skroce, Gavin Guidry and many more!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $4.99

