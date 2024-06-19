Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Blade's Reputation Gets A Ding In Today's Blood Hunt (Spoilers)

Blood Hunt spins out into Doctor Strange #16 and second issues of the Blood Hunt mini-series for Wolverine, Daredevil and Black Panther.

Article Summary Blood Hunt crosses into multiple series, highlighting Blade's dark turn.

Key Marvel characters like Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther are involved.

Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum is the epicenter of the events.

Vampire politics and historical secrets are uncovered with dire consequences.

Blood Hunt spins out into four comic books this week, with Doctor Strange #16 and second issues of the Blood Hunt mini-series for Wolverine, Daredevil and Black Panther. And it's all down to Blade, the half-vampire who was once good but is now bad, after taking a sip of Dracula's juices.

And everyone has to be informed. Such as his Avengers teammate Wolverine…

And Doctor Strange's brother in the mirror Viktor Strange.

While other Victors don't need to be told of such trivialities while the world is in the dark.

Bloodline, the daughter of Blade, is expected to kill her father by Dracula.

Though maybe Wolverine might be up for it.

While Bloodline is still talking it all through with Daredevil.

Wolverine is doubling down on saving Blade from.. whatever it is that doesn't smell right. Dracula's blood, maybe.

And Bloodline is still talking it all through.

But even as everyone has left Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, it turns out that's where all this is going down.

After some undead soul-searching, Bloodline is planning to return there with Dracula…

Maybe she should hurry, as Doctor Strange's possessed zombie body is getting up to no good with Wong.

And definitely doesn't seem to be the ripped-in-half version from the Red Band issues.

This is just the time for Black Panther to do some historical research on Wakanda's relationship with the vampire hordes of Varnae across the millennia.

While Alyssa, leader of the Siren Sect Vampire Clan, an all-female line of seductress vampires and part of Dracula's inner circle, and Maverick are planning for the future instead…

But Doctor Doom is Latveria is very happy with the present. No vampires in Latveria it seems…

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240606

(W) Thomas Waltz (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Ben Harvey

FIGHTING FANGS WITH FANGS!

WOLVERINE is up to his claws in vampires, but luckily he gets a little help from his friends! LOUISE, the vampire-hunting vampire of the NIGHTGUARD, and LOGAN cut their way through vamps to bring the fight to their leader – and you'll NEVER GUESS who it is! But can Louise control her vampiric tendencies to save the day, or is every step closer to their enemy a step closer to disaster?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DRACULA BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240586

(W) Danny Lore (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Rod Reis

In the deepest, darkest, unholiest night ever known to man or beast, DRACULA, Lord of Vampires, has come to BLOODLINE, daughter of Blade, demanding a sacrifice: a devil's bargain of the soul. A soul in peril? Seek a priest. A deal to escape? A lawyer. And a devil must be met face-to-face. Luckily for Bloodline, there's one man who fulfills all three criteria: none other than DAREDEVIL. But does he – or anyone – stand a chance against a city full of bloodthirsty vampires…and the unending night in which they feed?!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DOCTOR STRANGE #16

MARVEL COMICS

APR240635

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: DOCTOR STRANGE…THE VAMPIRE?!

Earth's mystic defender is off the board as the skies darken! Can Wong and Clea save Stephen from himself? Or…can they save themselves from him?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99 BLACK PANTHER BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240592

(W) Cheryl Lynn Eaton (A) Farid Karami (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

MYTHOLOGY, MONSTERS AND MANKIND CLASH!

T'Challa has been transformed into a vampire!

While on a mission as an agent (or perhaps double agent?) of the vampire leader, T'Challa is warned by Bast herself about the true nature of his enemy, the wrath of the Gods and the danger of bringing his bloodlust to Wakanda…

PLUS: T'Challa reignites a feud with a familiar foe!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99

