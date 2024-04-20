Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, Blade Runner Tokyo Nexus

Titan Comics To Publish Blade Runner Tokyo Nexus Sometime… Soon

As seen at the end of the final issue of Blade Runner 2039 #12, an ad for a new series from Titan Comics, Blade Runner Tokyo Nexus.

Ridley Scott's 1982 Blade Runner film inspires a growing comic book line.

Mike Johnson, alongside Blade Runner 2049's writer, expands the universe.

Blade Runner comics explore different eras, with more to come in 2025.

Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott was releaed in 1982, a loose adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and set in a dystopian future Los Angeles of 2019, in which synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work on space colonies, and burnt-out cop Rick Deckard played by Harrison Ford perusaded to hunt down escaped replicants. A sequel, Blade Runner 2049, was released in 2017, which saw a new burst of licenses, including a comic line from Titan Comics.

Titan began publishing Blade Runner comics in 2019 focused on the life of LAPD detective Aahna Ashina, titled Blade Runner 2019, followed by Blade Runner 2029 and most recently Blade Runner 2039, edited by David Leach, written by Mike Johnson with Michael Green, screenwriter for Bladerunner 2049, co-writing the first, and all drawn by Andres Guinaldo.

In 2021, Titan Comics published Blade Runner Origins by Mike Johnson, K. Perkins, and Mellow Brown, set in 2009, a decade before the original Blade Runner movie. In 2022, Titan Comics also published Blade Runner: Black Lotus written by Nancy Collins, and set after the events of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus animated series, collected as Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Leaving L.A. David Leach, confirmed that a second volume would be released in 2025.

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #12 (OF 12) CVR A FISH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

FEB240533

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Veronica Fish

THE THRILLING FINALE OF BLADE RUNNER 2039! From legendary Blade Runner badass to fiery figure in the Replicant Underground, Ash's thirty-plus year odyssey brings her face-to-face with Niander Wallace, the messianic father of a new generation of Replicant kind. Will Ash have future, or is to be her retirement?In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $3.99

