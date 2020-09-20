Batman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 20th September 2020 – Twice

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week? It is all about Batman for Batman Day… If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Detective Comics #1,027 Batman #99 X-Men #12 Thor #7 Giant-Size X-Men Storm #1 Iron Man #1 Justice League #53 Amazing Spider-Man: The Sins Of Norman Osborn #1 Stillwater #1 Star Wars: Darth Vader #5



Graham Crackers Comics Weighing in at an impressive 144 pages – the monstrous DETECTIVE COMICS #1027 was the clear heavyweight champion this week – with multiple customers selecting multiple covers and sending DETECTIVE back into #1 best seller territory. Book was so thick that it even split the silver age bags we tried using on it! Several titles were allocated this week causing disappointment for customers as we did NOT have enough copies – but lots of solid sellers with MARVEL & DC taking all of the TOP 10 slots.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena, Batman leading to the crazy issue #100 is hot, and DC owned 3 of the top 10 spots, with Detective $10 issue, Justice League Death Metal tie-in. Marvel got a TON of help from the Alex Ross Timeless covers, which sold gangbusters for us, with a lot of customers committing to the full run. It shows, Variants DO have a place in our industry if done judiciously and in a special way, not just slapped on every book in silly quantity ( I am looking at you, Eternals #1 with 38 covers, ridiculous). Indies continue to impress with a VERY strong 2nd issue of Seven Secrets, and a great Punisher-in-Hell book HEAVY from Vault. Those two publishers continue to lead the pack in indie content, and the OG daddy Image Comics impressed this week with Stillwater #1. Overall, we are trying as much as possible to champion new Indie books because … DC no longer likes us.

Ssalefish Comics, Batman 99 easily took the top spot. This week we managed to get our Lunar and Diamond shipment on time and that helped sales instead of the previous week waiting and telling people sometime today the comics are to arrive and watch people go elsewhere. Alex Ross covers were very popular for Marvel. Good sales week.

Rodman Comics, DC takes the top three, but from there on it's Marvel for six slots, while Image places with Stillwater. The frequency with which titles from Image and Boom have been breaking into the Top Ten is quite noteworthy–readers are discovering that great comics aren't the exclusive territory of the Big Two. The holiday really screwed up things this week. Lunar's DC shipment arrived Tuesday. They are new, even though we went from getting their shipments days early to only on Monday's now. Diamond who has been in the business for years managed to get their shipment to us on Wednesday which is always a headache. Customers coming in asking when will the shipment arrive? According to the UPS website sometime before end of day. Less than helpful. So our sales are way off as people who decided not to wait for "sometime" went elsewhere. Alliance was days late with the new Heroclix set even though I called over a week ago to make "sure" we would have the heroclixs on release day. Three late shipments in the same week makes for bad business.

Notable sales:

New Mutants #98 CGC 9.8 $500