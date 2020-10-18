The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Rorschach

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week, it's the Death Metal, Amazing Spider-Man and Rorschach three-step.. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And apologies for the day – the weekend was hell. More hell than usual, I mean.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller comics of the week

Dark Knights Death Metal #4 only just topped the bestseller charts, pipping Amazing Spider-Man #50 to the top and both significantly ahead of Rorschach #1 which does not seem to be achieving Doomsday Clock numbers. It is also noting that Hellions, which I thought was a cracking comic this week, is well below its other X Of Swords chapters. And Commanders In Crisis #1 made a decent stab of a launch from Image, just outside the top ten, but below other recent comparable launches from Image and Boom.

Dark Knights Death Metal #4 Amazing Spider-Man #50 Rorschach #1 New Mutants #13 Cable #5 Avengers #37 Hellions #5 Immortal Hulk #38 Star Wars Darth Vader #6 DC Doomed and the Damned #1

Rodman Comics: Alex Ross covers push the Marvel sales needle here still. More and more people are jumping on the Alex Ross timeless covers. Dark Knights Death Metal 4 easily took the top spot. Good sales week.

Ssalefish Comics: Dark Nights Death Metal topped the charts this week and Amazing came in hot behind it with increased interest on the heels of 850 and presumably those last page spoilers. All the X of Swords chapters are doing pretty well but Cable and Hellions came in at lower sales numbers than many of the other parts. Still haven't quite convinced everyone that they need those parts for the story to really be enjoyed. 22 chapters is a daunting number. Rorschach had a solid debut as well.

Graham Crackers Comics: DC took the top spots with DARK NIGHTS METAL and RORSCHACH which was no surprise but MARVEL grabbed 7 of the best selling top 10 titles this week in our 12 locations. Very strong week of releases resulting in good titles for everyone – its nice when the weeks releases has just about something for every subscriber!in the system. X of Swords continues to perform well with people picking up most tie-ins.

Notable sales…

Spawn #227 CGC 9.8 $200

