Bleeding Cool Bisexual Dick Grayson Nightwing Rumor Is Fake No one has told me that Nightwing is bisexual, not yet anyway. Just nipping this particular rumour in the bud, if that's okay with you.

I woke up this morning to a couple of hundred people enquiring if Nightwing was bisexual. I mean, it's not uncommon that I would get enquiries about that sort of thing, but it was a few too many for a Monday morning. So what was up? It turns out that people had been reposting this scan from Bleeding Cool all over the internet. I have added the stamp myself. And three reasons why this is guaranteed a fake.

Firstly, DC Comics has given us a bisexual Tim Drake and Jon Kent, developed independently by different editorial groups within DC Comics, which caused a bit of an internal kerfuffle when the right hand realised what the left hand was doing. We're not going to get that again, so soon, with such major characters from those offices. Secondly, the likelihood is that DC Comics will give us new characters with diverse sexualities, going forward after doing what they see as redressing the balance on existing characters, certainly major ones. You may get minor character redefinitions but not major ones like Nightwing at this stage. Expect to see representation among the Lazarus Planet characters being introduced to the DCU. And thirdly, I don't write headlines in sentence case. Seriously, that should have been the biggest tell of all. Come on now.

Nevertheless, this thing has been spreading. If you see it pop up on your Nightwing newsfeed, feel free to link back to this article as if you are Snopes or something.

I mean, it could be true of course. It's not like they haven't played with the possibility over the years, teasing Nightwing here, there and everywhere. But if it is, I haven't heard about it, and haven't written it as an article on Bleeding Cool, no matter how many copies of the above faked screencap people send me. Sorry. The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #1 is out on the 7th of March, and Nightwing #100 is out tomorrow. When I say out, I mean, published, I didn't, oh please yourselves…