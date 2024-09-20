Bleeding Cool Presents: Dark Horse Comics Full December 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: bad batch, millarworld

Dark Horse debuts Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #1 by Michael Moreci and Ruairi Coleman in their December 2024 solicits.

Dark Horse debuts Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #1 by Michael Moreci and Ruairi Coleman in their December 2024 solicits, though all actually coming out in January 2025. Alongside Steve Orlando, John Harris Dunning and Alessandro Oliveri's Ripperland #1, Chris Roberson and Michael Avon Oeming's Shadow Of The Golden Crane #1, Kyle Starks and Patrick Piazzalunga's Those Not Afraid #1.

STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #1 CVR A FAVOCCIA

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241136

OCT241137 – STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #1 CVR B CARLOMAGNO

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Valeria Favoccia

The Bad Batch is back for another high-octane adventure set during the Clone Wars! Their mission: to hunt down the mysterious Separatist ghost agent who executed a daring heist on Coruscant! The thief's trail leads Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy where kingpins and thugs threaten the clones' mission-and their lives! Have the Bad Batch met their match?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SHADOW OF THE GOLDEN CRANE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241135

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

A mysterious B.P.R.D. case in the 1960s forces Agent Sue Xiang to dive into the history of the secretive Golden Crane Society, and into the questions in her own family past as well. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Avon Oeming in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

THOSE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR A FABRY

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241143

OCT241144 – THOSE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR B PIAZZALUNGA

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Glenn Fabry

A new crime series from three-time Eisner nominee Kyle Starks for fans of true crime and murder fiction. Two serial killers discover they are within reach of the state record for kills and enter a terrible competition to see who gets there first. Featuring amazing and stylish noir art from Patrick Piazzalunga and incredible covers from the legendary Glenn Fabry.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

RIPPERLAND #1

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241131

(W) Steve Orlando, John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Alessandro Oliveri

The year is 2188 and Jack the Ripper has returned to London. For the last century, a shattered post-Brexit England has operated as a massive Victorian theme park in exchange for American military and financial protection. But when an American mogul's grandson is killed in the heart of London, the delicate status quo is threatened. Is the killer a brilliant maniac? Americans taking advantage of their superior technology? Or the English Underground Resistance, wishing to throw off the yoke of American oppression and re-join the modern world? American Special Agent Jesse Holden and local British Police Detective Edwin Fogg must overcome their clashing ideologies in order to find the truth in the foggy streets of 22nd-century London.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

ANANSI BOYS I #8 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241097

OCT241098 – ANANSI BOYS I #8 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

Fat Charlie has had it with Spider-who has wedged himself into his life, in every way possible-and had turned to the only people who could help: Mrs. Higgler and the Florida coven of Caribbean witches. Together, they conspire to send Fat Charlie somewhere he might find real answers. But Fat Charlie is in no way prepared for the twisted world he's about to enter… or the creatures who live there.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

ARCBOUND #3 CVR A SMALLMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241099

OCT241100 – ARCBOUND #3 CVR B PANOSIAN

OCT241101 – ARCBOUND #3 CVR C TBD

(W) Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A / CA) Ryan Smallman

On the run from the best bounty hunters in the galaxy, Kai teams up with an unlikely ally-but is their new plan more dangerous than what he was running from?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE III #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241102

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Troubled by his failure to learn The Skill and resentful of his exile by Galen, Fitz finds himself more alone than ever before. Chade returns and sets him to the task of waiting on a depleted Prince Verity. Fitz gains important insight into both Galen and The Skill and receives a new assignment from King Shrewd.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #3

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241103

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Fuladh, Roshan, and their unlikely allies are put to the ultimate test to save Fuladh's homeland from the grip of a tyrant! Physical strength alone won't be enough when going head-to-head with a powerful man driven mad by delusions, so Fuladh and his allies will have to bring something more to the fight.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

BARSTOW #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241104

(W) Rebekah McKendry (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

Agent Miranda Diaz has been in Barstow for only a few hours and already she's knee deep in you-know-what. A local named Eli is possessed-or, well, half-possessed-by a demon. And there's some wheeling and dealing going on between a ballet instructor/kingpin named Pria and a biker gang called the Hail Satans. Which just begs the question-what the hell is going on in Barstow?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

BEHEMOTH

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241105

(W) Grant Sputore, Ryan Engle (A / CA) Jay Martin

When a giant monster attacks a city and swallows a bus full of civilians, one woman must fight for her life. Trapped inside the enormous beast, Sara and her fellow bus passengers soon find out that they're not alone. But what dangers lie within the belly of this beast? And who-or what-will they have to contend with in order to survive?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #3 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241106

OCT241107 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #3 CVR B ORGILL

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering story that's essential for all superhero and Jeff Lemire fans! With crime in Supertown out of control, insect gumshoe Inspector Insector sets out to discover what's driving it, while former Black Hammer, Lucy Weber, tries to uncover the motivations of a new political force.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BORDERLANDS MOXXIS MYSTERIOUS MEMENTO #3

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241108

(W) Amy Chu (A / CA) Mike Norton

It didn't take long for trouble to find Amara and company as they searched for Lyle. Disarmed by Auntie Teo's goons, with Varun nowhere to be seen, Amara, Lor, and Ziff will need to talk fast if they want to get out of this alive.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CARLYLE SCHOOL FOR KINGS #3

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241109

(W) Nelson Greaves (A / CA) Davide Castelluccio

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

CHRISTMAS 365 #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241110

(W) Mikey Way, Jonathan Rivera (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Christmas 365 takes its toll on the Rockwell's as mounting bills, cookie addictions, and radioactive eggnog threaten to bring their year-long yuletide experiment to an end. Faced with a grim reality, and a growing presence on social media, Peter must do what's best for his family… and turn their home into a theme park for weirdos from the internet.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

FML #3 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241111

OCT241112 – FML #3 CVR B ALLRED

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

As wildfires edge closer to Portland, unexpected challenges hit Riley's band, STFU. Riley's transformation complicates their audition for HeavyFest, leading Lydia to "help" with her heavy metal… trombone. Meanwhile, Patti preps for an impending interview at True Crime Con LIVE about a book yet unwritten, and unknowingly steps closer to a grim mystery. When a dead body surfaces at the Witch's House, secrets threaten to unravel. Tune in for a narrative rich in dark humor and suspense, where every note and clue draws us deeper into the chaos.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #2 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241113

OCT241114 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #2 CVR B CULBARD

OCT241115 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #2 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Heath Corson, Jordan Blum (A) Ian Culbard (CA) Scott Hepburn

Meet The Brood: the First Family of Super-Villany. Napoleon Archimedes breaks the news to the family that he's dying, including, of all people, his longtime arch-nemesis The Searcher… None of them take it particularly well. Then there's heists, androids, handball, and a look back to "That Fateful Day" when Agatha realized her father was the most feared criminal on the planet. Plus, the secret origin of The Searcher is finally revealed.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

IMBOKODO #3 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241116

(W) Thabiso Mabanna, Thabo Rametsi (A / CA) Katlego Motaung

Lieutenant Manthatisi, the Nameless Warrior, and a team of Imboko join Chief Moshe and set sail for Thaba N'chu. With war on the horizon, and the land teeming with refugees, will they find answers to the missing girls? Are Emperor Mbande and the Ngola behind the carnage and kidnapping-or are there other forces at play?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #3 CVR A CARTER (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241117

OCT241118 – JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #3 CVR B B&W CARTER (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A) Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Lee Carter

The human race has twenty-four hours to prepare themselves against our original masters returning from space. They've already destroyed countless worlds and remain unbeaten, but there's one thing they've never faced before-the children of the Utopian and everything they've learned.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

LIVING HELL #3

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241119

(W) Caitlin Yarsky (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

With his best friend's blood on his hands, darkness closes in on Jerome. His only solace is that Jo is still free from the clutches of Hell. Meanwhile, Toby witnessed his father's murder and now knows Jerome's terrible secret. Things are spinning out of control, and despite Jerome's best efforts, Jo may end up caught in the crosshairs.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MAGIC ORDER V #4 CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241120

OCT241121 – MAGIC ORDER V #4 CVR B B&W BUFFAGNI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

In the final volume of the series, Cordelia Moonstone is told she's going to die soon… and there's nothing she can do about it. She broke the rules and now she has to pay the price, just like all her friends. Soon to be a major series from Netflix!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #4 CVR A WILLI

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241122

OCT241123 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #4 CVR B FIFFE

OCT241124 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #4 CVR C PENIC

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

The mastermind is revealed! In the wild conclusion to this wicked series, we discover who has been tying the threads of the He-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universes together. He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles find themselves facing-off against unthinkable mutations and chaos-but this time there's no reboots, no safety net, and no rules! Can our teenaged heroes prevail?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

NIGHT CLUB II #5 CVR A RAMIREZ (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241125

OCT241126 – NIGHT CLUB II #5 CVR B B&W RAMIREZ (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Juanan Ramirez

Danny started the Night Club because he wanted to do something good and use his powers as a vampire to help other people. Now he's been murdered by the school bullies Sam initiated into the cult. Can Amy stop them before things get any worse?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #15 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241127

OCT241128 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #15 CVR B BOND

(W) Tate Brombal, James Tynion Iv (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Nick Robles

Deputy Mayor Nicolas Patrick begins to question his identity and whether or not it's his fate to become the Anti-Christ; he wonders if he can be more, after all his miraculous feats. Meanwhile, as Devlynn continues on her mission to kill the Anti-Christ, Hales ponders Devlynn's sanity, and her own.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #5 CVR A LANDINI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241129

OCT241130 – PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #5 CVR B B&W LANDINI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stefano Landini

Double-sized finale as Edison Crane and his older, smarter brother discover who murdered their father, the decades long secret slave program on Mars and the terrible fate of the human race we're all facing sooner than we think. This is a shocker!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #4 CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241132

OCT241133 – SEANCE IN ASYLUM #4 CVR B CHA

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

A riot breaks out at The Ashcroft Hospital. The possessed patients now run the asylum, while Dr. Waters and Alicia fight for their own survival. How can you escape a building designed to keep inmates inside? The patients are not alone. Someone has helped assist in the possession of these vessels of flesh and bone. Dr. Templeton has designs to take his revolutionary form of spiritual therapy into the outside world, converting more men and women into receptacles for the dead. Or has this all been in Alicia's mind? How can she trust her own crumbling sanity?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SERPENT IN GARDEN ED GREY LAST BATTLE FOR ENGLAND #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241134

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

Witchfinder Ed Grey is summoned by Alice, queen of the last standing realm on earth, to defend her and England against Morgan Le Fay and her champion in a final standoff. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Ben Stenbeck team up for a final story after the end of the world.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #14 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241138

OCT241139 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #14 CVR B

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Fighting erupts on Eriadu! After months of oppression by the dastardly Nihil, valiant partners Lula and Zeen lead the charge against the occupying force. Meanwhile, a hidden danger stirs beneath the battlefield that threatens to turn the tide of the war, but in whose favor? The fate of the galaxy is on the line as the final arc of The High Republic Adventures begins!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III ANNUAL ONE SHOT

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241140

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Liana Kangas, Nick Brokenshire (CA) Eduardo Francisco

This anthology issue collects five tales of Republic bravery and Nihil treachery from across the galaxy! Featuring Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, Jedi Younglings Jon, Bree, and Toko, Churo the Hutt, the sly Nihil Driggit, and the sinister Baron Boolan as they navigate the perils of the impending Battle of Eriadu! Brought to you by some of the most influential creators of the High Republic saga, including Justina Ireland, Alyssa Wong, Cavan Scott, Zoraida C rdova, and Charles and Rosemary Soule!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SURVIVAL STREET RADICAL LEFT #4 CVR A KUSSAINOV

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241141

OCT241142 – SURVIVAL STREET RADICAL LEFT #4 CVR B DOE

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

After America is sold off to private companies, this A-B-C-Team of ex-entertainers rescues kids from cruel company towns. But Portland can't hold everyone, and the cracks are about to break… Prepare for a radical departure in the series Library Journal called a "blisteringly satirical mash-up of Sesame Street and Robocop." A candy coating of pop culture madness, humor, cartoonishly absurd hyper-violence, and just enough hope to keep holding on!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #2 CVR A BONE

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241145

OCT241146 – WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #2 CVR B THOMPSON

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) J. Bone

Pip settles into her new job as bellhop and trainee house detective at the Maynard Hotel (for Wizards, Mages, and Otherworldly Beings)… despite the job coming with some unsettling challenges. If it isn't the ongoing hunt for hotel thief, or the mage who's checked in with a dark and tragic goal. Oh, and let's not forget Pip's girlfriend's suspicions with all the secrets and unanswered questions that Pip simply can't tell her. Yes, Pip has a lot on her hands, for sure, including that the thief's ultimate goal isn't mere profit, but rather the death of someone working or staying at the Maynard Hotel!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

WHERE MONSTERS LIE CULL DE SAC #3 CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241147

OCT241148 – WHERE MONSTERS LIE CULL DE SAC #3 CVR B DORKIN

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

The monsters residing at Wilmhurst find their secret haven's time cut short as law enforcement comes knocking at their door for a bloody showdown.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

YOU NEVER HEARD OF ME #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241149

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

In order to keep his powers of foresight a secret and to keep having a normal messy life, young Will needs to do two things: avoid physical contact with anybody and mind his own business at all costs. Easy game for an introvert. But will he manage to maintain his aloofness when a life is at stake?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BEASTS OF BURDEN OMNIBUS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241150

(W) Evan Dorkin (A) Jill Thompson, Benjamin Dewey

When supernatural events threaten the quiet suburb of Burden Hill, it's up to a determined group of ordinary dogs and cats to defend their home from demonic frogs, zombie roadkill and a rat cabal led by a dead mystic with an insatiable appetite for blood. This edition collects all four volumes of the eight-time Eisner award-winning horror fantasy series, including both Wise Dog adventure tie-in stories and a special guest appearance by Hellboy! Award-winning comics creators Evan Dorkin, Jill Thompson, and Ben Dewey come together to share the lives of some unlikely heroes. This volume collects the comic-book series Beasts of Burden: Animal Rites, Occupied Territory, Neighborhood Watch, and Wise Dogs and Eldrich Men, published by Dark Horse Comics.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

BEYOND THE PALE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241151

(W) Christofer Emgard (A) Tomas Aira

War correspondent Hetta Sawyer is looking into the disproportional loss of black GIs in the Vietnam War, where an unknowable evil awaits her in the jungle… Leads say losses are especially high at Firebase Tartarus, with most of them simply gone missing, their fate unknown. Something sinister is happening at Tartarus, and the deeper Hetta digs, the more she finds herself spiraling into madness. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

CAT GAMER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241152

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

Office worker Riko Kozakura lives to play video games, but her life changed forever when she adopted a kitten! Now she has two cats and takes lessons from video games to help raise them. With twice the fun, twice the laughs, and twice the trouble, Kozakura has her work cut out for her! "Leveling up" in skills, surprises, and adventures, Riko discovers what it's like living with two cats!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE CHRONICLES OF EXANDRIA MIGHTY NEIN HC VOL 02 (

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241153

(W) Critical Role, Various, Liam O'Brien

The saga of Exandria's famous adventurers continues in this second collection of art, narrative, and lore from the cast of Critical Role, as well as the Critter community!

The Chronicles of Exandria: The Mighty Nein Part Two follows Critical Role's Mighty Nein campaign from their adventures in Xhorhas, to encounters with the Kryn and the Bright Queen, to discoveries at the Cinderrest Sanctum and in the belly of the Behemoth, all the way to events at the Whitedawn Lagoon.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

DANGANRONPA 2 GOODBYE DESPAIR QUEST TP VOL 03 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241154

(W) Spike Chunsoft, Karin Suzuragi (A) Karin Suzuragi

Chiaki Nanami is the Ultimate Gamer, selected as one of Japan's most expert teens to attend the elite Hope's Peak High School. What could be nicer than for the semester to kick off with a class trip to the tropical resort of Jabberwock Island? And what could be more horrific to then be told by the principal that now they're all trapped there… and the only way they can ever leave is to play a murder game! More villainous than ever, Monokuma unleashes biological warfare in the battle for survival: the personality-altering Despair Disease that manifests itself in each infected victim with unpredictable symptoms-lies, delusions, cowardice. As it spreads through the remaining students, the healthy must find ways to treat the sick… even as they guard against something even worse happening to any of them-murder.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

DEN HC VOL 05 PRICE OF MEMORIES (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241155

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

An amnesic Den encounters an unexpected woman from his past. Sienna is a medium that takes Den on a memory journey starting at birth, where he will meet old friends and future enemies and get closer to understanding his journey. This last volume of Den connects all four previous parts of the story and takes Den on perhaps his wildest adventure on the floating Island of Heaven, where an idyllic existence hides a horrifying secret. Den Volume 5: The Price of Memories is the next book in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

DR WERTHLESS MAN WHO STUDIED MURDER HC (JAN248320)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241156

(W) Harold Schechter, Eric Powell (A) Eric Powell

From the creative team behind the award-winning Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done? comes an examination of one of the most polarizing figures in pop culture, Dr. Fredric Wertham. Reviled by comic book fans as a witch-hunting zealot who stirred up a panic among the parents of America for his own self-promoting purposes, he was also a renowned psychiatrists who, among other accomplishments, opened a clinic in Harlem for disadvantaged African-American patients and played an important role in the desegregation of the nation's schools. Believing that murder could be abolished through a proper understanding of the mental and social roots of criminal violence, he took a genuinely humane approach to some of the most notorious homicidal maniacs of his time, while simultaneously exploiting their stories for his own commercial ends.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GILT FRAME HC

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241157

(W) Matt Kindt, Margie Kindt

A classic whodunit murder mystery that spans the globe from Paris to Hawaii to Montenegro as we hustle to keep up with the most unlikely murder-solving duo in the history of murder-solvers. Sam, who is in his early twenties, is an orphan, taken in when he was younger by his well-off Aunt Merry who has an eccentric taste for antiques and travel. Together, Sam and Merry have solved some of the most notorious murders in the world. And true to form, their Parisian vacation is cut short when they stumble upon a murder scene so bizarre that only a raging psychopath could have produced it. But to solve the crime, they have to wrestle with jewel thieves, art forgers, gun-runners, a lost puppy, and a master French detective who may just solve the crime before they do.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GUNSMITH CATS OMNIBUS GN (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241158

(W) Kenichi Sonoda (A) Kenichi Sonoda

Chicago in the 1990s-a city of crime that means good business for two young women: bounty hunter partners Rally and Minnie-May, the Gunsmith Cats! Rally Vincent runs Gunsmith Cats-a gun shop in Illinois with her partner, demolitions expert and former call girl Minnie-May Hopkins. But Rally's "real" job doesn't pay the bills, her hobby does. And her hobby is bounty hunting: bringing the most wanted men and women in the Chicago area to justice-dressed in her sharp suit and tie, and driving her Shelby Cobra GT 500! But Rally and Minnie-May have their work cut out for them in Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 1, with corrupt lawyers and cops, fetish-fueled hitmen, and crazed cocaine kingpins bringing the copters, the big rigs, and even the anti-tank guns onto the streets and the freeways of Chicagoland in a windshield whirlwind of double-crosses, car chases, and shootouts!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

HELEN OF WYNDHORN HC

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241159

(W) Tom King (A) Bilquis Evely, Matheus Lopes

From Tom King and Bilquis Evely, the Eisner award-winning, bestselling creative team of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Following the tragic death of her late father C.K. Cole, the esteemed pulp writer and creator of the popular warrior character Othan, Helen Cole is called back to her Grandfather's enormous and illustrious estate, Wyndhorn House. Scarred by Cole's untimely passing and lost in a new, strange world, Helen wreaks drunken havoc upon her arrival. However, her chaotic ways begin to soften as she discovers a lifetime of secrets hiding within the myriad rooms and hallways of the expansive manor. For outside its walls, within the woods, dwell the legendary adventures that once were locked away within her father's stories. Collects issues #1-6.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

LEGEND OF KORRA MYSTERY OF PENQUAN ISLAND TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241160

(W) Kiku Hughes (A) Alex Monik, Diana Sousa

When a strange missing persons case falls into his lap, Mako is forced to choose between his job and doing what he feels is right! An upturned room and an unhelpful witness aren't promising starts to the investigation, but when his brother Bolin comes across a surprising clue that ties their own mother to the case, the pair embark on a journey to the small, rustic island of Penquan. The island's inhabitants seem to have things to hide, and the brothers are determined to get to the bottom of it-even if it means uncovering uncomfortable parts of their family's past.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

LESTER OF LESSER GODS HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241161

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates (A) Gideon Kendall, Eric Powell

Lester, the larping bastard son of the Odin, wanders the post apocalyptic wasteland after thwarting Satan's attempt to bring about the end of days. But can this hero of the downtrodden survive the battle arena of Will Frye the Technomancer Guy? Eric Powell (The Goon) and comedian and voice actor Lucky Yates (Archer) combine twisted comedic talents to bring you Lester of the Lesser Gods. Originally created as an unproduced animated short by Powell a decade ago, the concept was revived when the two writers were looking for a comic project to work on and Lester was born! This collection includes the original one-shot, the new three-part miniseries, a sketchbook and cover gallery.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

RUTHLESS RENDER TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241162

(W) Markk, DD (A) Markk, DD

Enter a world where words wield unimaginable power, and nightmares become real. Castiel, a high schooler resurrected with Lucifer's cursed eyes, is enlisted by the Revoker organization to help slay the Devil. Battling nightmarish creatures to protect his friends and his dream of a normal life, Castiel faces a perilous journey where his own humanity is at stake. Brace yourself for a gripping roller coaster of action, horror, and romance as Castiel fights to protect his loved ones while battling his own literal inner demons amidst the chaos.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

TINY TINAS WONDERLANDS LAND OF GIANTS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241163

(W) Paul Tobin, Deron Bennett (A) Luisa Russo, Heather Breckel

A hilarious graphic novel set in the Borderlands universe by Paul Tobin with gorgeous art by Luisa Russo! Tiny Tina is running a new game of "Bunkers & Badasses" with friends Frette, Valentine, and Hammerlock playing as Skrrmish the Bogbarian, Crasher the Stabbomancer, and Blasteen the Deadshot! With Tina calling the shots in her wild, colorful world, the three heroes set off to hunt a bounty on the giant Hilly the Kid! Collects issues #1-3.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SIMULATION THEORY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241164

(W) Curt Pires (A) Darryl Knickrehm

If you had the chance to live forever, would you? That's what Nu Life is offering. A chance for transconscious migration (transferring of your mind and consciousness into the metaverse inside an avatar of your choosing). The opportunity to leave the real world and live in a digital one. When Ash's real life gets a bit too hot to handle, she's offered help from a friend, who happens to be her ex. But when she enters her Nu Life and finds her ex there, they quickly realize the simulation may be more than they bargained for.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

TOOTH GN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241165

(W) Cullen Bunn, Shawn Lee (A) Matt Kindt

Face front, horror hounds! The greatest of ghoulish gladiators gouges a gruesome gangway through your guts in the Grand Guignol tradition! Creepy Cullen Bunn, Sinister Shawn Lee, and Murderous Matt Kindt bring you the most spectacular of horrifying heroes-The Tooth! Be the first kid on your block to follow the offbeat adventures of the Incredible Incisor… the Monstrous Molar… the Courageous Carnassial… as he squares off against vicious demons, hell bent sorcerers, vengeful spirits, and undead dragons! This new edition of The Tooth features the long out-of-print cult classic comic book in a newly designed edition featuring a brand-new cover by Matt Kindt.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

TRIGUN MAXIMUM DLX ED HC VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241166

(W) Yasuhiro Nightow (A / CA) Yasuhiro Nightow

While Vash the Stampede fights to stop his evil brother, Knives, from exterminating humanity on planet Gunsmoke, a fleet of Earth starships arrives to rescue their long-lost human brethren. Can they avert genocide if Vash fails, or will Knives ramrod the last roundup? This Deluxe Edition collects volumes 10, 11, and 12 of the sequel series Trigun Maximum, in a deluxe hardcover format featuring nearly 700 pages of Yasuhiro Nightow's signature creation at the original serialized size!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

TOMB RAIDER LARA CROFT PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT242425

From Dark Horse Comics. Dark Horse Comics and Crystal Dynamics are excited to present the second installment in our Tomb Raider line of collectibles with the new stunning Lara Croft PVC Statue! Set amidst the ruins of an ancient jungle, this meticulously crafted statue captures Lara with fierce determination and character. Standing at 9 1/4" tall, with a width of 9 3/8" and depth of 6 1/4", this statue also features interchangeable accessories. Choose to showcase Lara with her iconic second pistol or her rugged climbing axe. She's ready for any challenge the jungle throws her way!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

TOMB RAIDER: LARA CROFT (CLASSIC ERA) PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT242426

From Dark Horse Merchandise. Dark Horse is thrilled to partner with Crystal Dynamics to introduce a new Tomb Raider PVC statue, inspired by the recently remastered original Tomb Raider game. This meticulously crafted statue captures the first appearance of the iconic archaeologist-adventurer, Lara Croft, bringing back the nostalgia of solving puzzles and uncovering ancient mysteries with the intrepid character. Standing at 6 1/2" high, 7 3/8" wide, and 6 3/4" deep, this dynamic PVC statue features interchangeable accessories, allowing you to customize the scene where Lara Croft escapes an Egyptian tomb with the Scion artifact fragment.

In Shops:

HELLBOY 30TH ANNIVERSARY PX 12.5IN B&W VARIANT VINYL FIGURE

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

OCT242427

From Dark Horse. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Thirty years of saving the world from frog monsters, Rasputin, and mythical creatures, and the world's greatest paranormal investigator has never looked better! Mike Mignola's seminal character has been intricately crafted by artists George Helmick, Mike Bonanno, and Hector Arce to bring Hellboy from the page to life in every glorious detail. Celebrating thirty years of our beloved Hellboy, this Dark Horse Direct exclusive Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure stands at 12 1/2" tall and comes complete with accessories such as: the famed corpse, Tam O'Clannie, ready to be laid to rest in a proper grave; a removable B.P.R.D. logo shirt; swappable weapon hands and gun holster; and an interchangeable Anung Un Rama alternate head with flaming crown. Showcasing the essence of Hellboy over the last 30 years through this epic figure!

In Shops:

