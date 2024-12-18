Bleeding Cool Presents: IDW March & April 2024 Solicitations

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: star trek, tmnt

Bleeding Cool has IDW's March and April 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Naruto, the Star Trek event Lore War, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Little Pony, Monster High, Artist's Editions for Neal Adams as, as well as The Hunger And The Dusk and D. Bradford Gambles' skateboarding graphic novel, Shred or Dead.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #8

(COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS) Donnie's on the edge! Once the most reliable and risk averse of the TMNT, Donatello's mind is spinning out of control following his violent stay in captivity. Fortunately his brothers are there to protect him from the army of Foot Clan ninjas bent on destroying them all, but how can the Ninja Turtles save Donatello from the "voice" of their dead master Splinter that Donnie insists he's hearing in his head!? Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Ferreyra), 1:10 (Ono), 1:25 (Cizmesija), 1:50 (Mason) Story Jason Aaron Art Juan Ferreyra 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403315100811

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #3

(COVER A: JORGE JIMÉNEZ) Working with acclaimed manga publisher VIZ Media, IDW is pulling together two of the most popular comics in the world to bring you the four-issue comic book event of 2025! Having guarded April O'Neil on her journey home from the Hidden Leaf Village, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Team 7 are ready to relax, pick up some dinner, and call it another successful mission. The bright city lights of Big Apple Village cast dark shadows, though, and when they return to the Turtles' lair, it's been ransacked. April and Splinter are gone, and there's only one person who could be responsible. Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi must help save both their missing comrades and April's sample of mutagenic ooze before it's too late, or Shredder's single-minded pursuit of power won't just threaten one village, but them all. Additional Covers Offered: B (Prasetya), C (Ba), D (Young), 1:25 (Smith), 1:50 (Randolph), 1:75 (Ortiz), 1:100 (Di Meo) Story Caleb Goellner COVER B (PRASETYA) COVER C (BA) COVER 1:50 (RANDOLPH) Art Hendry Prasetya 36 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403358800311

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN II—RE-EVOLUTION #5

(COVER A: ESCORZA BROTHERS) The second installment in the legendary Last Ronin saga comes to a fiery and climactic conclusion. The streets of New York have erupted in an all-out war and no one is safe. Casey, April, Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno are all in the crosshairs. Will everyone make it out alive? Their fate is in the hands of legendary writers Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz as curtains close on this chapter of The Last Ronin! Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Bishop), 1:25 (Williams II), 1:50 (Santolouco), 1:75 (Escorzas B&W), 1:100 (Eastman B&W) Story Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz Art Escorza Brothers, Ben Bishop 52 Pages • $8.99 • APR 2025 UPC 82771403180500511

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #23

(COVER A: DAN SCHOENING) Former mercenary mutant hunter Dirk Savage returns, but this time he's on the side of the angels! Now working for the Daring Undercover Department of Espionage (aka D.U.D.E.), Savage needs the Turtles' help to foil an evil plan to destroy the only surfing beach in New York City. But Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo are under the weather, leaving only Donatello to become an agent of D.U.D.E.! Can he help Dirk stop the mad mastermind Dr. Bro before it's too late? Of course he can! And once you've picked up the latest issue of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, you'll know how! Be there! Additional Covers Offered: B (Cunha) Story Erik Burnham Art Dan Schoening 32 Pages • $3.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403150802311

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION, VOLUME 17

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots and event series. Everything a beginner could need; everything a diehard could want. As the Rat King and his new Trio of Terror—Madame Null, General Krang, and Baxter Stockman— unleash the Armageddon Game on the denizens of New York City and Mutant Town, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—under the leadership of the newly reformed Shredder— turn to allies old and new to help them in their desperate quest to stop the Rat King's nefarious plot. Oroku Karai, Casey Jones, April O'Neil, Nobody, Alopex, Bludgeon, and Venus—each plays an important part in the apocalyptic contest for the world. But can this coalition withstand the Rat King's latest gambit…or will a new and unexpected alliance form in its wake? Volume 17 includes "Teen Spirit" from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133–137, The Alliance issues #1–5, and The Armageddon Game issues #1–6. Story Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz, Erik Burnham, Will Robson, Juni Ba, Paul Allor Art Vincenzo Federici, Fero Pe, Roi Mercado, Will Robson, Juni Ba, Sophie Campbell, Pablo Verdugo 408 Pages • $59.99 • HC APR 2025 • ISBN 9798887242736

STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1

(COVER A: MALACHI WARD) The start of an all-new crossover event between Star Trek and Defiant is here! From the Eisnernominated writers of Star Trek, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly; the critically acclaimed writer of Star Trek: Defiant, Christopher Cantwell; and artist Davide Tinto (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters and Devil's Reign), Lore War #1 shows us a universe rebuilt in Lore's image. The crews of the Theseus and the Defiant are scattered across the universe with no memory of who they once were—some even worship Lore as their God. Lore has won; his rule is absolute. But The Sisko remains, and there are forces who wish to remind him of his power. Additional Covers Offered: B (Fenoglio), 1:10 (Lendl Full Art), 1:25 (Quinones) Story Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Davide Tinto 40 Pages • $5.99 • APR 2025 UPC 82771403406600111

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #5

(COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE) Suspicious after the Cerritos docks for its second baryon sweep in the same year, Mariner sneaks into a command meeting. There, the Department of Temporal Investigations tasks the crew with finding a time traveler who is rewriting Federation history at an alarming rate. Mariner finds her friends and tells them what's really going on…only for the timeline to change around them! Obviously, something has gone wrong with Command's mission, and per usual, it's now up to Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and Boimler to save the day. Story Ryan North Art Jack Lawrence 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025

UPC 82771403368700511

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #25

(COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA) Nymira Vondect is back from the dead, having survived the cataclysmic explosion on Starbase 99 with help from the universe's seediest rogue, Berlinghoff Rasmussen. Now she and Berlinghoff are running elaborate scams together to take advantage of unsuspecting Berbians and make a quick buck. But something niggles at Nymira… Should she tell her old crew she's still alive or keep living the life she thinks she deserves? Meanwhile, Captain B'Elanna Torres, Ro, and O'Brien combine forces with Section 31's Captain Frears to take out the minefield in the Gamma Quadrant once and for all. Additional Covers Offered: B (Knight), 1:10 (Okazaki) Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403403502511

GODZILLA: HEIST #2

(COVER A: BOB EGGLETON) Godzilla has touched down in London. The heist is ready to begin…but before our crew can rob the Ministry of Defense, they have to lure Godzilla across the city and directly to its front gates. And so begins the greatest chase sequence in comic book history! One crew, one Godzilla, one city— can they make it across without getting smashed?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Tunica) Story Van Jensen Art Kelsey Ramsay 32 Pages • $4.99 • APR2025

UPC 82771403361800211

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK: BOOK TWO #5

(COVER A: CHRIS WILDGOOSE) In the penultimate issue, Cal and Tara are finally reunited. It should be a time of joy for these young lovers, but the journey to Tara wasn't an easy one and Cal is on the verge of death. Meanwhile, Troth receives news that could change everything about the war with the Vangol, as long as the humans and orcs are still willing to work together. The question remains: Will Cal live long enough to stand alongside Tara and lead the final charge against their enemies? Additional Covers Offered: B (Chiang) Story G. Willow Wilson Art Chris Wildgoose 36 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403320500511

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: CHASING SHADOWS

(COVER B: MILES ARQ) Shadow the Hedgehog is off on a solo-adventure where he finds himself in an old isolated village away from the modern world. As strange happenings begin to occur, he finds haunting clues that point to a dark secret not only in the town but among the villagers who inhabit it. Can Shadow escape their clutches and unravel the dark secrets of the village? Additional Covers Offered: A (Gray), 1:10 (Fonseca) Story Kiel Phegley Art Mauro Fonseca 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403403500111

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG:THE IDW COLLECTION, VOL. 5

Oversize hardcover editions of IDW's celebrated Sonic the Hedgehog comics, including the ongoing series, annuals, and miniseries, all presented in recommended reading order! The Deadly Six are back for revenge, and their first targets are Sonic's friends in the Restoration! Zavok, leader of the Deadly Six, is angrier than ever and wants to reunite his minions. Jewel has called on Sonic, Tails, and the Chaotix for help, but will they be able to stop the Zeti before they launch an all-out assault on Restoration HQ? Plus, Belle's got her own intruder to deal with, but it turns out they're here to steal her! Sonic's going to have to move quickly to stop all the mayhem. Then, it's time for a road trip! Sonic's friends hit the pavement for some much needed R&R after months of constant excitement. Amy, Jewel, Tangle, and Belle are heading off on a well-deserved camping trip. Between Dr. Eggman, Dr. Starline, and the Deadly Six, life has been stressful, so they're hoping to get a little peace. Unfortunately, a dangerous wildfire has other plans. Can our heroines extinguish the flames—and the group tension—before it burns out of control? Plus, Central City has been turned upside down by unmanageable traffic and bizarre elemental upsets, but Vector, Espio, and Charmy are sure to uncover the truth. Collects issues #41–50 from volumes 11 and 12 (Zeti Hunt! and Trial by Fire) of the Sonic the Hedgehog series and the Imposter Syndrome miniseries. Story Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley Art Thomas Rothlisberger, Tracy Yardley, Aaron Hammerstrom 352 Pages • $59.99 • HC MAR 2025 • ISBN 9798887241906

MONSTER HIGH: BULL'S EYE

(COVER A: TSUUKIYOMO) For the first time in over a decade, IDW is bringing out-of-print Monster High comics back to unlife. Each short story from I Only Have Eye for You by Heather Nuhfer and Kellee Riley is back in a new format for fans to enjoy. First up, when Manny Taur catches Iris Clops' eye, she wants to make a good impression, but she keeps getting tripped up—literally! Having one eye makes depth perception really hard, so who can blame her? Can the pair find love, or will they both be going to the Fraidy Hawkins dance stag? Story Heather Nuhfer MONSTER HIGH: BULL'S EYE INTERIORS Art Kellee Riley 32 Pages • $3.99 • APR 2025 UPC 82771403405900111

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER #7

(COVER A: CELIA LOWENTHAL) Dive into the final oversized issue of Monster High: New Scaremester! This just in: School's out for…spring. It feels like the new scaremester just started, but our dutiful headmaster has called off school for the rest of the year. After almost a dozen students have disappeared under Headmaster Frankenstein's administration, the monster has finally stitched his act together long enough to take action. If you ask me, it's too little too late. Loyal Criers will know that I've been raising alarm bells all scaremester while the administration and school board have turned a blind eye to the issues. It's time to take action, ghouls. Let's end this scaremester with a bang. —XOXO CryptCrier Additional Covers Offered: B (Camacho) Story Jacque Aye Art Caroline Shuda 40 Pages • $5.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403319900711

MY LITTLE PONY: CASE OF THE MISSING PUFF

(COVER A: BRIANNA GARCIA) After a series of strange coincidences and the shock disappearance of Zipp and Pipp's beloved pet, suspicion abounds as everypony at the end-of-the-year bash becomes a suspect! Key among them is the glamorous influencer Chrysanthemum, whose obsession with popularity puts the sisters on her case! Is she responsible for the party mayhem? Or is there a larger secret ahoof in the castle? Additional Covers Offered: B (Scruggs Connecting Covers) Story Megan Brown Art Natalie Haines 40 Pages • $5.99 • MAR 2025 UPC 82771403404200111 CONNECTING COVER SET FOR: My Little Pony: Rise of Cadance • My Little Pony: Skye's Secret My Little Pony: Case of the Missing Puff • My Little Pony: Tournament of Mysteries

LITTLE PONY: CLASSICS REIMAGINED— THE ODYSSEY Homer's got nothing on this epic poem as The Odyssey meets My Little Pony! As our Odysseus, Pinkie Pie, tries to find her way back home to the most perfect-est cupcake on Ithaca, she must first overcome talking pigs, mysterious hungry hippies, bugbears, and even a quick, totally painless trip to Tartarus! Join Pinkie Pie, and the motley crew she meets on her travels, as she learns the myths of various Greek gods to help guide her back home! By Fortuna, I hope she makes it! Story Megan Brown Art Jenna Ayoub, Robin Easter, Brianna Garcia, Natalie Haines, JustaSuta 88 Pages • $12.99 • TPB MAR 2025 • ISBN 9798887242132

NEAL ADAMS' CLASSIC DC ARTIST'S EDITION

Neal Adams is regarded as one of the most important comic artists of all time! Hugely influential and popular, Adams redefined the way comics were viewed by both fans and creators. This Artist's Edition includes Adams' work from Batman, Brave and the Bold, Detective Comics, Strange Adventures, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Green Arrow, Flash, House of Mystery, Phantom Stranger, Action Comics, Superman, Justice League of America, Weird Western Tales, and more! This Artist's Edition presents Neal Adams' original artwork scanned at high resolution and in color (though the art appears to be in black and white) so the reader can view pages and covers as close to their natural state as possible, mimicking the look and even the feel of original art. 288 Pages • $150.00 • HC APR 2025 Cover A • ISBN 9798887241517 Cover B • ISBN 9798887241814

SHRED OR DEAD

Can skateboarding save the world?! Level up from total noob to cosmic hero in this totally epic graphic novel that will kickflip your brain. Sam and her little sister, Gearhead, just wanted a crew to belong to. But when the Too Cool Crew takes over their skating territory, this motley bunch of misfits will have to seriously level up if they want to win it back. Along the way, they'll encounter a whole circus of wacky weirdos, including an overzealous security guard, a shadowy group of spooky ghouls, a mysterious cult of woodland creatures, and— gulp—an all-powerful ancient god of skating! Packed with unforgettable characters, mind-blowing action, and more twists than an X Games street course, Shred or Dead is the story of four weird kids with a chance to become legends…if they don't garf it up. Story & Art D. Bradford Gambles 296 Pages • $19.99 • TPB MAR 2025 • ISBN 9781603095471

