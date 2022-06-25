Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List

It's been three years and it's time. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, SDCC Unofficial Blog,, Facebook, my bulging inbox, and a little Google …. what to do after San Diego Comic-Con when the clock ticks past 7 pm. If you want to add any more, contact richjohnston@gmail.com. This is usually only the start, by the time it is finished it is usually three or four times the original length. And I am sure that the NFT Cosplay Strip Club Event

WEDNESDAY, 20th July

Ready Party One: Love and Thunder, SDCC Kick Off Party! Lineup includes fan favorite flashback band The Flux Capacitors, incredible DJs, and live performances that lean into the theme of the evening. And if you know anything about RPO, you'll know to expect a few fun surprises throughout the night. GA tickets include access to the party, all live entertainment, and IG-worthy photo ops. VIP perks to be announced, but expect an exclusive entry point, an exclusive photo op, themed swag, and more. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, $35-$275

Night At The Comic-Con Museum, Join us for an amazing night celebrating the induction of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame! Experience a spectacular night of cosplay, characters, festive food, creative cocktails, immersive exhibits and entertainment all in celebration of Spider-Man at the Comic-Con Museum. Comic-Con Museum 2131 Pan American Plaza, $250

THURSDAY, 21st July

CBLDF Welcome Party, TBA

ComiXology Originals Party, TBA

5th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Black Comic Creators, Artists, Writers, Designers, and Innovators Collide! Educational, entertaining, and informative space for creatives., Quartyard 1301 Market Street, 2-10pm

Bad Idea Comics Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10pm. Entrance only with Bad Idea First Customer Pin and RSVP. Atom! Freeman will be on the door checking and you don;t want to mess with him. RSVP as well.

"Shhhhhhhhhhhhh! A BNNY RBBT Experience" – ten minutes from San Diego Convention Center. Sights unseen. Sounds unheard. Experiences unexplored. Partial outdoor, mostly indoor event. BNNY RBBT-related costumes and flair encouraged but not mandatory! $40

Ken Lashley SDCC Fanfest 2022 Dinner ( includes: appetizer, main course, dessert & foutain drinks/tea/lemonade). 11×14 Full Figure Drawing of Your Choice (samples below) A Ledkilla Spiderman 2099 White Cover Remark, Limited Edition Prints, Limited Edition Ledkilla hat (Event Only). 5 signatures on items you bring., 3 Random Signed Raw Books from Ken's Personal Collection, PLUS a bonus remark on any item you bring. 1 Raffle Ticket for GRAND PRIZE of Original 11×17 At Home Commission by Ken, $500

D23 Derezzed Tron 40th Anniversary Dance Party for D23 Members, Programs in attendance will thrill to the electronic beats of DJ sets from Jason Bentley, Music Supervisor of Tron: Legacy and KCRW Host and Musical Director, and one of the hottest global names in electronic music, Qrion, along with some surprises specially coded for pure enjoyment. There will be light snacks and sweets, and a commemorative keepsake. All users who enter the Grid are asked to prepare accordingly and equip themselves in the most cyber-chic patterns available. Identity Discs, Light Suits, and Coded Circuitry Ensembles are highly encouraged, like a night at the End of Line Club. Until then, plan to update those identity discs and power up the Lightcycles for a night unlike any other. House of Blues 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm-11pm. $45-$65

Fat Man Beyond San Diego Comic-Con Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin are bringing you all the pop culture news that's fit to print on the verge of San Diego Comic Con! Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30

FRIDAY, 22nd July

The Nerd & Fight Capital NFT at Exposé Gentleman's Club, 5520 Kearny Villa Rd for a special cosplay night. Free entry for Fight Capital NFT holders along with some exclusive merch for our community,

5th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Black Comic Creators, Artists, Writers, Designers, and Innovators Collide! Educational, entertaining, and informative space for creatives., Quartyard 1301 Market Street, 2-10pm

4th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl – Taste and Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave $10-$15. 4pm-11pm.

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl – American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue – $20-25

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes sit down in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con to talk about fun stuff for fans to look forward to. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30, 7pm

Clerks, Too Are you excited for Clerks III? Clerks, Too is here to scratch that itch in the meantime. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30, 9pm

G-Soul Plays San Diego Comic-Con, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue – $20-$50

The Upside Down-load by Beau Maître d' San Diego. Lineup includes fan favorite and TAO resident DJ Dyluxe. We aim to be the most unforgettable Comic Con party for those who want to continue the fun after the Comic Con convention. Tickets include complimentary local celebrity chef curated hors d'oeuvres tray passed from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM by San Diego's elite waitstaff, premium open bar from 6 PM to 7 PM and a plethora of opportunities to capture the best social photos you've ever posted. (insert line about hero's or monsters: time to be the villain and make your friends jealous) This event will be stocked with premium spirits, graphic cocktails, bubble cocktails and hand crafted speciality cocktails. At Ultimate Skybox at Diamond View Tower, 350 Tenth Avenue $110 to $2500, 6pm

SATURDAY, 23rd July

4th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl – Taste and Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave $10-$15. 4pm – 11pm.

Star Trek's 10 Forward: The Experience – Visit Starfleet's favorite watering hole and explore a one-of-a-kind immersive Star Trek experience with photo ops, exclusive merch, tasty food, and drinks! – 340 Fifth Ave $60-$125 9.30-11.30pm

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes sit down in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con to talk about fun stuff for fans to look forward to. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30 7pm

Hollywood Babble-On Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman are spilling all the piping hot Hollywood tea LIVE at the Mooby's Pop-Up in San Diego! Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30 9pm

Zmash Media's Comic Con After Party – Home & Away, 2222 San Diego Avenue 7 pm – Midnight. $20-$25. Zmash will unveil our new graphic novels and our DJ will be spinning Mac Dre all night. With special guest Andre Nickatina Other guests TBA. 21+

The Adventure Zone, MY BROTHER, MY BROTHER AND ME was launched as a TV series on the NBC streaming app, Seeso, and is now available on Google Play, VRV, and iTunes, where it was the #1 downloaded series on release nearly a year after the show's initial launch. Their RPG podcast THE ADVENTURE ZONE is also a #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel series, and has been optioned to become an animated series for Peacock. Balboa Theatre, 7pm $40

SENPAI SQUAD EXPERIENCE featuring CAM GIRL, Seduza & Mana Soul , anime-style rave, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue – $20-$50

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl – American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue – $20-25

Digital LA – Comic Cocktails 22, Coin-Op Gaslamp. 789 6th Avenue, Free, must register.

Comic-Con Boat Party: HEAVY METAL STAGE feat. MATT STEFFANINA. Support by DOLL MACHINE. County Pier 1800 N Harbor Dr. 7pm-11pm. 21 & over with proper ID. $250-$500.

SUNDAY, 24th July

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: GARYLYMPICS – GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 Fourth Avenue 6-9 pm $36-$70