Blood Hunt Brings Hellcow, Bats & Kuchsake-onna To Fight (Spoilers)

Blood Hunt bring Black Panther, Blood Hunters, Psylocke, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales Spider-Man and Werewolf-By-Night to the hunt today.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt #5 teases epic showdowns and dark twists with popular characters.

Vampire possessions and a god-powered ghost dog stir chaos in the Marvel Universe.

New and classic monsters, including Hellcow and Kuchsake-onna, make their moves.

Werewolf By Night's 50th anniversary brings an ancient foe back to the comics.

Blood Hunt brings Black Panther, Blood Hunters, Psylocke, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales Spider-Man and Werewolf-By-Night to the hunt today. Some are leading into Blood Hunt #5, two are playing catch up and leading into Blood Hunt #4, and others are on their own journey…

Bloodline jumps from the Dracula book to help out Miles Morales Spider-Man. And brings Dracula along with her.

As well as lining up the duty that Bloodline will have to kill her own father Blade…

… though not everyone knows that Blade has been possessed by ancient vampire Varnae. They know that in Black Panther: Blood Hunt #3.

Where an also-posessed Black Panther managed to have the wherewithal to tie into The City as seen in recent Avengers…

Which helps sent up the end of Blood Hunt #4. Doctor Strange goes further with ghost dog Bats empowered with godhood taking on a Doctor Strange vampire possessed by Victor Strange…

And in sorting him out, restoring Doctor Strange's body, whichever version of Blood Hunt you read, just in time for Blood Hunt #5.

While Bloodline and Miles Morales also turn up, looking to rescue Doctor Strange's body for another feasting.

While the one-shots see Werewolf By Night dealing with vampire police welcoming the night..

Psylocke dealing with all of Japan's monsters currently empowered…

… like this one.

Latverian embassies have their own battles with vampires, inside and out, in Blood Hunters.

Werewolf-By-Night is bringing back the oldest of foes…

This is the fiftieth anniversary of his first appearance – and death, from Ghost Rider #2 and #3 from 1973 by Gary Friedrich and Jim Mooney.

I have to say, it looks like this demon from hell may have a point regarding how he was treated by Ghost Rider.

Though Blood Hunters #3 challenges that with a not-quite-as-old-but-more-insane blast from the past.

Hellcow, vampire bovine created by Steve Gerber and Frank Brunner for Giant-Size Man-Thing #5 in 1975.

Psylocke names her foe as well, Kuchsake-onna who is definitely a thing, though new to Marvel.

Dazzler may be infected but is also a being of light.

So that won't last long.

While Doctor Doom mixes magic and science in effective fashion, before he runs off to deal with Strange Academy and pop up in Blood Hunt #4…

While Blood Hunters gives us a new character find for 2024.

And Werewolf By Night also catches up with the events of Blood Hunt #4…

And while Hallows Eve joins the Blood Hunters… disguised as a vampire, as is her ability.

The Werewolf By Night seems to have found the dawn already? Or is it just a colouring choice?

BLACK PANTHER BLOOD HUNT #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248701

(W) Cheryl Lynn Eaton (A) Farid Karami (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

THE DEEP-SEA FINALE!

Black Panther must battle Atlantis in an underwater temple that holds the key to the vampires' power! Will the gods help or harm the protector of Wakanda when his spirit is mired by vampirism? And what of T'Challa's exile while he has been sneaking around within the Wakandan borders? Can this lost son finally return home?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: $3.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248703

(W) Josh Trujillo, Sean McKeever (A) Robert Gill, Various (CA) Greg Land

Dr. Doom has used his iron fists to keep his entire nation of Latveria safe from the vampire menace. But when a new threat arises elsewhere, Doom personally intervenes – with a vengeance! Elsewhere, in a remote farmhouse, a group of ordinary humans fight for survival against the bloodthirsty menace known as…Hellcow! (You didn't think we'd get through this event without a Hellcow story – did you?!). And in the ongoing saga, Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone must reluctantly team up with the deadly White Widow in order to survive the night. Witness the formation of the soon-to-be-legendary BLOOD HUNTERS! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #17

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248711

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN – FRIEND TURNED FOE!

As the BLOOD HUNT tie-in rumbles towards its blood-chilling conclusion, Wong must stalk the monster that his closest friend has become. Even if he can overcome the beast, can Wong bring himself to put down Stephen Strange? Is there anyone the agent of W.A.N.D. can turn to. or has the Sanctum Sanctorum become a killing jar? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #22

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248721

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Brent Peeples, Daniel Picciotto (CA) Federico Vicentini

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: IF YOU CAN'T BEAT 'EM – BITE 'EM!

Miles Morales' life is UTTERLY TRANSFORMED! Vampirically speaking. And he's not the only one – vampires are swarming NYC. And Miles' biggest ally just became his worst nightmare.

Rated TIn Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248762

(W) Jason Loo (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Paratore, Davide

As the BLOOD HUNT wreaks untold havoc across the Marvel Universe, one of those affected in most unexpected ways is the WEREWOLF BY NIGHT! Imbued with NEW ABILITIES, a NEW LOOK, and a DANGEROUS NEW DIRECTION, this Werewolf by Night is UNLIKE ANY YOU HAVE SEEN OR KNOWN BEFORE! Starring JAKE GOMEZ, this is one tie-in no BLOOD HUNT reading order is complete without! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

