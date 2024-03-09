Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, darkforce, jed mackay, pepe larraz

Blood Hunt Sees Darkforce Characters Turn Off The Sun For The Vampires

Marvel's first look at Blood Hunt #1 by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz revealed what's going on in Marvel's upcoming summer event.

Marvel's first look at Blood Hunt #1 by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz revealed what's going on in Marvel's upcoming summer event to retailers at a virtual Blood Hunt Retailer Conference.

Writer and event architect Jed MacKay and Marvel Comics SVP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort laid out the full scope of the saga, hyped up what he promised was a lasting impact it will have on the Marvel Universe, and answered retailer questions. Hosted by Ryan Penagos, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel, attendees also got an exclusive look at the blood and gore that awaits readers in Blood Hunt's special parental advisory Red Band editions along with cover debuts of upcoming Blood Hunt tie-in issues.

The event kicks off when various vampire factions, united for the first time in millennia, engineer a global attack using Darkforce energy to block out the sun. And the moon for that matter.

Having lurked in the shadows of the Marvel Universe since its very beginning, vampires are now unleashed on humanity as heroes and villains alike fall prey to their overwhelming bloodlust. Because yes, they are killing off folk without Krakoa to revive them, hence the line "who will bite it?" to promote

Marvel Comics promises that Blood Hunt has been seeded in Marvel stories for decades, but that recent examples include MacKay's current run on Moon Knight, recent issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, last year's Bloodline: The Daughter Of Blade limited series, and more. Time to go digging…

"As we've seen in Moon Knight, I keep chucking vampires in!" MacKay told retailers and that Blood Hunt "is a logical extension of that. I started gathering ideas and figuring out what we want to do from there, and a lot is keyed in from the work we're doing on Moon Knight, and Doctor Strange is a natural vector into that. If there's an Earth-shaking event, the Avengers will be the first on the scene."

"This just seemed like a natural rise of all of these vampire threads that we could pull together and weave into an interesting tapestry. This would cover the full spectrum of the Marvel Universe in a justifiable event that doesn't come out of nowhere," Brevoort said.

On the Red Band Editions, , MacKay promised that they "aren't just happening to background characters. We're also seeing our heroes being impacted in a much more violent way." "The best page for the Red Band edition in issue #1 is the last page of the book," Brevoort added. "We can't reveal it since it gives away too much of the plot, but you'll know it when you get there."

I guess that's Bleeding Cool's job, right? Here are those variant covers…

