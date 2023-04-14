Blue Lock, Berzerk Top Penguin Random House March 2023 Comics Chart Penguin Random House has been the exclusive direct market distributor of Marvel Comics for a couple of years now as well as IDW.

Penguin Random House has been the exclusive direct market distributor of Marvel Comics for a couple of years now. It started off awfully, possibly with the worst comic book distribution history of any company ever in its first month, but since then has done a much better job of it. They are also now exclusive direct market distributors for IDW and Dark Horse, as well as bookstore distributors for many publishers. Which means they can now start putting out charts. No sales numbers attached, and heavily biased towards the publishers they exclusively distribute, given all of that, they still make interesting reading.

As well as National Charts and Direct Market Charts, they also break the sales down into three types:

Initial Sales – These would be the sales orders for titles beginning from when first solicited, up to the release/on-sale date. What jumped out of the gate with the biggest anticipation!

– These would be the sales orders for titles beginning from when first solicited, up to the release/on-sale date. What jumped out of the gate with the biggest anticipation! Frontlist Sales – These are the sales orders from the first on-sale date up until a title has been released for a single year. This is a great "heat check" index or to look for momentum builders.

– These are the sales orders from the first on-sale date up until a title has been released for a single year. This is a great "heat check" index or to look for momentum builders. Backlist Sales – These are the sales for titles that have already been in the market for over a year. This is a good area to look for future evergreen options, what's seasonally or unusually hot, and reorder leaders.

And then there are the top twenty for Marvel and IDW. Dark Horse to come next month I'm sure.

Penguin Random House noted a strong presence for the comic adaptation of the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation and the Dungeons & Dragons movie prequel graphic novel. DC Comics' middle-grade and young adult titles break through to bookstores, and Marvel's Epic format works for bookstores too.

K. O'Neill's middle-grade fantasy The Moth Keeper also works across both markets, and went straight to reorder. Turtles future spinoff, The Last Ronin continues to put on sales, and Blue Lock is a big manga seller that a number of stores have inexplicably missed out on. The first two volumes of Lore sell well, despite some time until the third volume is out. While Grumpy Monkey continues to be a perennially popular early graphic novel series for children. The Disney100 variant outsold Amazing Spider-Man #21's main cover at the top of Marvel's chart, while the Alex Ross variant outsold the Venom: Lethal Protector II #1 main cover.

Direct Market Graphic Novels – Initial Sales (Units) – March 2023

Rank Title Author Short Onsale Date Publisher Division 1 MOON KNIGHT VOL. 3: HALFWAY TO SANITY MACKAY, JED 3/21/2023 Marvel 2 SPIDER-PUNK: BATTLE OF THE BANNED ZIGLAR, CODY 3/21/2023 Marvel 3 MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION HICKMAN, JONATHAN 3/28/2023 Marvel 4 WOLVERINE: WEAPON X DELUXE EDITION WINDSOR-SMITH, VARRY 3/28/2023 Marvel 5 DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: WATCH OUT FOR BULLSEYE GERBER, STEVE 3/28/2023 Marvel 6 ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 1 VERHEIDEN, MARK 3/14/2023 Marvel 7 AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: ACTS OF VENGEANCE FINGEROTH, DANNY 3/28/2023 Marvel 8 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (The Comic / Manhua) Vol. 1 MO XIANG TONG XIU 03/07/23 Seven Seas Entertain 9 GAMBIT: THICK AS THIEVES CLAREMONT, CHRIS 03/07/23 Marvel 10 CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: WEB OF CARNAGE DEMATTEIS, J.M. 3/28/2023 Marvel 11 DEADPOOL BY KELLY THOMPSON THOMPSON, KELLY 3/14/2023 Marvel 12 THE VARIANTS SIMONE, GAIL 3/14/2023 Marvel 13 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE GOBLIN LIVES LEE, STAN 03/07/23 Marvel 14 FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE DREAM IS DEAD ENGLEHART, STEVE 3/21/2023 Marvel 15 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves–The Feast of the Moon (Movie Prequel Comic) LAMBERT, JEREMY 03/07/23 IDW Publishing

National Market Graphic Novels – Initial Sales (Units) – March 2023

Rank Title Author Short Onsale Date Publisher Division 1 Berserk Deluxe Volume 13 MIURA, KENTARO 3/21/2023 Dark Horse Comics 2 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (The Comic / Manhua) Vol. 1 MO XIANG TONG XIU 03/07/23 Seven Seas Entertain 3 Thousand Autumns: Qian Qiu (Novel) Vol. 1 MENG XI SHI 3/14/2023 Seven Seas Entertain 4 Teen Titans: Robin GARCIA, KAMI 03/07/23 DC Comics 5 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves–The Feast of the Moon (Movie Prequel Comic) LAMBERT, JEREMY 03/07/23 IDW Publishing 6 The Moth Keeper O'NEILL, K. 03/07/23 RH Childrens Books 7 Dai Dark Vol. 5 HAYASHIDA, Q 3/28/2023 Seven Seas Entertain 8 orange -to you, dear one- TAKANO, ICHIGO 03/07/23 Seven Seas Entertain 9 Bruce Wayne: Not Super GIBBS, STUART 3/14/2023 DC Comics 10 YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story 02 TARO, YOKO 3/14/2023 Square Enix 11 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 21 FUSE 3/28/2023 Kodansha Comics 12 Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 10 OHKUBO, ATSUSHI 3/28/2023 Square Enix 13 Plants vs. Zombies Volume 20: Faulty Fables TOBIN, PAUL 03/07/23 Dark Horse Comics 14 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 21 MAGONOTE, RIFUJIN NA 3/21/2023 Seven Seas Entertain 15 The Ancient Magus' Bride Vol. 17 YAMAZAKI, KORE 03/07/23 Seven Seas Entertain

Direct Market Graphic Novels – Front List Sales (Units) – March 2023

Rank Title Author Short Onsale Date Publisher Division 1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin EASTMAN, KEVIN 07/05/22 IDW Publishing 2 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow KING, TOM 7/26/2022 DC Comics 3 Blue Lock 5 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 2/21/2023 Kodansha Comics 4 Blue Lock 1 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 6/21/2022 Kodansha Comics 5 HULK: GRAND DESIGN TREASURY EDITION RUGG, JIM 2/21/2023 Marvel 6 IMMORTAL IRON FIST & THE IMMORTAL WEAPONS OMNIBUS BRUBAKER, ED 2/28/2023 Marvel 7 Blue Lock 4 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 12/20/2022 Kodansha Comics 8 SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS SLOTT, DAN 2/21/2023 Marvel 9 AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING] HICKMAN, JONATHAN 02/07/23 Marvel 10 Blue Lock 2 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 8/30/2022 Kodansha Comics 11 The Nice House on the Lake Vol. 1 TYNION IV, JAMES 03/01/22 DC Comics 12 Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers BUNN, CULLEN 11/08/22 IDW Publishing 13 ALIEN VOL. 2: REVIVAL JOHNSON, PHILLIP KENNEDY 8/23/2022 Marvel 14 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY GILLEN, KIERON 2/21/2023 Marvel 15 The Moth Keeper O'NEILL, K. 03/07/23 RH Childrens Books

National Market Graphic Novels – Front List Sales (Units) – March 2023

Rank Title Author Short Onsale Date Publisher Division 1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin EASTMAN, KEVIN 07/05/22 IDW Publishing 2 Blue Lock 1 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 6/21/2022 Kodansha Comics 3 Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends PASCAL, FRANCINE 11/01/22 RH Childrens Books 4 Blue Lock 5 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 2/21/2023 Kodansha Comics 5 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (The Comic / Manhua) Vol. 1 MO XIANG TONG XIU 03/07/23 Seven Seas Entertain 6 Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 MIURA, KENTARO 12/27/2022 Dark Horse Comics 7 Blue Lock 2 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 8/30/2022 Kodansha Comics 8 Blue Lock 3 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 10/25/2022 Kodansha Comics 9 I Did It! EMBERLEY, MICHAEL 10/11/22 Holiday House 10 Sailor Moon 1 (Naoko Takeuchi Collection) TAKEUCHI, NAOKO 05/03/22 Kodansha Comics 11 Blue Lock 4 KANESHIRO, MUNEYUKI 12/20/2022 Kodansha Comics 12 Lore Olympus: Volume Two SMYTHE, RACHEL 07/05/22 Random House Worlds 13 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow KING, TOM 7/26/2022 DC Comics 14 Pop Manga Dragons and Other Magically Mythical Creatures D'ERRICO, CAMILLA 5/17/2022 Potter/Ten Speed 15 The Moth Keeper O'NEILL, K. 03/07/23 RH Childrens Books

Direct Market Graphic Novels – Backlist Sales (Units) – March 2023

Rank Title Author Short Onsale Date Publisher Division 1 SECRET WARS RIBIC, ESAD 09/06/16 Marvel 2 HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X LARRAZ, PEPE 8/25/2020 Marvel 3 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 1 – DARK HEART OF THE SITH PAK, GREG 10/05/21 Marvel 4 THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 CLAREMONT, CHRIS 02/01/22 Marvel 5 MS. MARVEL VOL. 1: NO NORMAL WILSON, G. WILLOW 10/05/21 Marvel 6 Sonic the Hedgehog, Vol. 1: Fallout! FLYNN, IAN 9/18/2018 IDW Publishing 7 Berserk Deluxe Volume 2 MIURA, KENTARO 07/09/19 Dark Horse Comics 8 SCARLET WITCH BY JAMES ROBINSON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION ROBINSON, JAMES 02/02/21 Marvel 9 IRONHEART: RIRI WILLIAMS BENDIS, BRIAN MICHAEL 10/15/2019 Marvel 10 DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN MILLER, FRANK 8/28/2012 Marvel 11 Batman: The Killing Joke Deluxe (New Edition) MOORE, ALAN 9/17/2019 DC Comics 12 SPIDER-MAN: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT DEMATTEIS, J.M. 3/20/2012 Marvel 13 MARVEL 1602 KUBERT, ANDY 6/19/2012 Marvel 14 Witch Hat Atelier 1 SHIRAHAMA, KAMOME 04/09/19 Kodansha Comics 15 Berserk Deluxe Volume 3 MIURA, KENTARO 11/05/19 Dark Horse Comics

National Market Graphic Novels – Backlist Sales (Units)- March 2023

Rank Title Author Short Publisher Division 1 Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea (A Narwhal and Jelly Book #1) CLANTON, BEN Tundra 2 Attack on Titan 1 ISAYAMA, HAJIME Kodansha Comics 3 Berserk Deluxe Volume 2 MIURA, KENTARO Dark Horse Comics 4 Lore Olympus: Volume One SMYTHE, RACHEL Random House Worlds 5 Grumpy Monkey Freshly Squeezed LANG, SUZANNE RH Childrens Books 6 Pop Manga Coloring Book D'ERRICO, CAMILLA Potter/Ten Speed 7 Berserk Deluxe Volume 3 MIURA, KENTARO Dark Horse Comics 8 Flora and Ulysses DICAMILLO, KATE Candlewick 9 Berserk Volume 1 MIURA, KENTARO Dark Horse Comics 10 Pop Manga Cute and Creepy Coloring Book D'ERRICO, CAMILLA Potter/Ten Speed 11 Attack on Titan 2 ISAYAMA, HAJIME Kodansha Comics 12 Attack on Titan Coloring Book ISAYAMA, HAJIME Kodansha Comics 13 When Stars Are Scattered JAMIESON, VICTORIA PenguinYoung Readers 14 Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 1 MO XIANG TONG XIU Seven Seas Entertain 15 Berserk Deluxe Volume 4 MIURA, KENTARO Dark Horse Comics

Marvel Comic Single Issue Top 20 – March 2023

Rank Title Short Onsale Date 1 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 21 MANGIATORDI DISNEY100 HULK VARIANT WELLS, ZEB 03/08/23 2 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 22 WELLS, ZEB 3/22/2023 3 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 21 WELLS, ZEB 03/08/23 4 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT MICHELINIE, DAVID 3/29/2023 5 DAREDEVIL 9 ZDARSKY, CHIP 3/29/2023 6 X-MEN 20 DUGGAN, GERRY 03/08/23 7 THOR 32 CATES, DONNY 3/29/2023 8 DOCTOR STRANGE 1 MACKAY, JED 3/22/2023 9 SPIDER-MAN 6 SLOTT, DAN 03/01/23 10 HULK 13 OTTLEY, RYAN 3/15/2023 11 VENOM 17 EWING, AL 03/01/23 12 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 8 BARNES, RODNEY 03/01/23 13 MOON KNIGHT 21 MACKAY, JED 03/08/23 14 WOLVERINE 31 PERCY, BENJAMIN 3/15/2023 15 HALLOWS' EVE 1 SCHULTZ, ERICA 03/01/23 16 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 4 ZIGLAR, CODY 3/15/2023 17 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II 1 MICHELINIE, DAVID 3/29/2023 18 FANTASTIC FOUR 5 NORTH, RYAN 03/08/23 19 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 32 PAK, GREG 3/22/2023 20 X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 SCHULTZ, ERICA 03/08/23

IDW Comic Single Issue Top 20 – March 2023

Rank Title Short Author Short Onsale Date 1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin–Lost Years #2 Variant A (Gallant) EASTMAN, KEVIN 3/15/2023 2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin–Lost Years #2 Variant B (Eastman & Bishop) EASTMAN, KEVIN 3/15/2023 3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin–Lost Years #2 Variant C (Barravecchia) EASTMAN, KEVIN 3/15/2023 4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138 Variant A (Pe) CAMPBELL, SOPHIE 3/22/2023 5 Sonic the Hedgehog #58 Variant A (Yardley) FLYNN, IAN 03/01/23 6 Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 Cover A (Kambadais) BOOHER, DAVID M. 3/29/2023 7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #6 Variant A (Federici) WALTZ, TOM 3/15/2023 8 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game–The Alliance #5 Variant A (Mercado) ALLOR, PAUL 03/08/23 9 Star Trek: Defiant #1 Variant A (Unzueta) CANTWELL, CHRISTOPHER 3/15/2023 10 Star Trek #5 Variant A (Rosanas) KELLY, COLLIN 3/15/2023 11 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138 Variant B (Eastman & Campbell) CAMPBELL, SOPHIE 3/22/2023 12 My Little Pony #10 Variant A (Mebberson) BRONFMAN, CELESTE 03/01/23 13 Godzilla Rivals: Mothra Vs. Titanosaurus Variant A (Wind) DELLIQUANTI, BLUE 03/08/23 14 Godzilla: Best of King Ghidorah Cover A (Biggie) VARIOUS 3/22/2023 15 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds–The Illyrian Enigma #4 Cover A (Levens) BEYER, KIRSTEN 3/29/2023 16 Star Trek: Resurgence #5 Cover A (Hood) GRANT, ANDREW 3/15/2023 17 Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 Variant B (Hickey) BOOHER, DAVID M. 3/29/2023 18 Sonic the Hedgehog #58 Variant B (Oz) FLYNN, IAN 03/01/23 19 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #6 Variant C (Eastman) WALTZ, TOM 3/15/2023 20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game–The Alliance #5 Variant B (Verdugo) ALLOR, PAUL 03/08/23