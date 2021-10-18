Penguin Random House Marvel Comics Deliveries Get Better This Week?

Bleeding Cool has been showing you a shower of terrible comic book deliveries from Penguin Random House to comic book stores these past few weeks. The shipped comics have often arrived in terrible, unsellable condition, leading Penguin Random House to issue an apology.

However, the damage replacement copies (when you can manage to fill them in) have come through relatively unscathed, with bubble wrap and everything. Such as the Defenders #3 here from a couple of weeks ago. And comic book retailer Ron Hill, co-owner of New York City's finest JHU Comic Books has sent us photographs of how his damage replacements arrived in perfect condition this past week – and fast. They replaced all but two titles, though one of them was the 1:100 Amazing Spider-Man #75 Inhyuk Lee virgin variant, which currently sells on eBay for up to $100. So, you know, still an issue, but at least he was able to sell his comic books.

It seems that the damage replacement copies are coming from a different warehousing and packaging part of Penguin Random House and there is hope that maybe, just maybe, the folks doing the damage replacements might be able to do the main deliveries as well. Last week Penguin Random House told retailers "We are proceeding quickly to resolve the packaging issues. Please understand that we were not able to implement these changes for your October 13th shipments. We expect to have material improvements beginning with your October 20th shipments and further evolving thereafter. "

That's this week. Will folks notice a difference? We have yet to receive retailer reports… will there be bubble wrap? Will they be more honeycomb dividers? Will the comics not be just thrown loose into an oversized box to be kicked around the warehouse like an overzealous time and motion monitor? Do let us know…