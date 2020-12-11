Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet

Amongst all the Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Fox and Pixar news announced by Bob Iger, Kevin Feige and friends last night in the Disney Investors Call, there was one announcement that was egregiously missing. Only because technically it wasn't actually a Disney/Pixar project. But it was close enough, so why quibble over split, perfectly realised three-dimensional, hairs?

Bob Scott, you see, is a Disney/Pixar artist who also draws the daily syndicated webcomic Bear with Me. And now a new strip compilation book is being published by Hermès Press and will be out January 2021.

Bob Scott has thirty-five years under his belt working in animation, most recently at Pixar.He worked as an animator on Cars, Cars 2, Mater And The Ghostlight, Mater's Tall Tales, Toy Story 3, Day & Night, Partly Cloudy, Wall-E, often finding himself working on the 2D animations for Partly Cloudy, Ratatouille and Your Friend The Rat. He was also an animator on The Incredibles and Jack-Jack Attack, story artist on Monsters Inc, animator on Joseph King Of Dreams, supervising animator on The Road To El Dorado, The Prince Of Egypt, and key animator on 1989's National Lampoon's Winter Holiday titles. He was even a model designer on Muppet Babies and worked with Jim Davis on Garfield. So he has hard-working chops.

Bear With Me (It's Been A Rough Day) will be a deluxe hardcover including a curated selection of Bob Scott's comic strip Bear with Me, with an introductory essay and never-before-seen art.

Molly has real-world problems; Bear has problems with the real world! It can be tough being a tween. You want to do big things, change the world, and right some wrongs. But you also have to deal with math homework, getting enough sleep and the drama between your dad and pet bear. This is Molly's world. Being a tween is so much easier when your BFF is an 800 pound bear. Bear is no ordinary bear. He sheds like a normal bear, he snores like a normal bear, but he is afraid of absolutely everything. Plus, he is allergic to fur. His own. But with Molly holding his paw, he can muddle through

To be published next winter, Bob Scott's Bear With Me can be pre-ordered at discount right now.