Boob Window Argument To Return To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)

Man, it has been a long time since the internet had this DC Comics argument. And the last time it did, it was a different world. So I have no idea what shape it is going to take this time around, only that it is most definitely coming. And, of course, it focuses on Power Girl.

Power Girl, also known as Kara Zor-L and Karen Starr, made her first appearance in All-Star Comics #58 in 1976 as the cousin of Superman from Earth-Two, stranded in the main DC Comics universe. Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1985 eliminated Earth-Two, causing her to be retconned as the granddaughter of an Atlantean sorcerer known as Arion, with a number of her own stories now being reassigned as having happened to Supergirl. In 2005, Infinite Crisis restored her status as a refugee from the Krypton of the destroyed Pre-Crisis Earth-Two universe. After the New 52 reboot in 2011, Power Girl's origin was retold as the Supergirl of Earth 2 as part of that series.

But far more controversial than her continuity was her costume. Power Girl's co-creator Wally Wood's artwork showed her as relatively busty but otherwise, her figure and build conformed in appearance to other contemporary comic book women. Over time that would no longer be the case, and the keyhole cut-out opening in the chest of her costume grew and grew. Later, Power Girl writer Jimmy Palmiotti would state, "when the character was created, Wally Wood was the artist that drew Power Girl, and he was convinced that the editors were not paying attention to anything he did. So, his inker said, "Every issue, I'm going to draw the tits bigger until they notice it. It took about seven or eight issues before anyone was like, "Hey, what's with the tits?" And that's where they stopped. True story."

A number of stories showed the costume as representative of a confident, extrovert woman. However, later it would be portrayed as showing someone with something missing, searching for an identity. The New 52 reboot took away that aspect of the costume entirely before reverting a couple of years in. But shortly afterwards, she then adopted the Superman chest symbol instead. But of late, she found herself confined to non-continuity Harley Quinn comic books. Indeed, co-writer of that series, Jimmy Palmiotti, once told Bleeding Cool he would be happy to buy Power Girl from DC Comics if they didn't want to publish comics featuring her.

And now? Well, a lot has happened on social media in the last six years, and this is where you want to turn your spoiler blinkers on. Because she's coming back, she is part of a new team in the continuity-heavy Infinite Frontier. And as a multi-dimensional origin character, she suits the series, looking at the new reality of the DC Comics Omniverse to the T. And now, no P shoulder logo, no Superman shield placed over the chest, it's the classic Power Girl look. Oh, and she's not alone… plenty of other folks are back too. I just feel that more focus will be on Power Girl…

Published this week. How will she be welcomed back by fans?

INFINITE FRONTIER #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/27/2021