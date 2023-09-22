Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Animal Pound, boom studios, david lapham, December 2023, Peter Gross, RL Stine, Solicits, Tom King

Boom Studios' December 2023 Solicits Animal Pound & Book Of Butcher

Boom Studios' December 2023 solicits lead with Animal Pound by Tom King and Peter Gross, as well as Underheist, Book Of Butcher, Slay Ride and Orcs: The Gift

Boom Studios' December 2023 solicits and solicitations leads with Animal Pound by Tom King and Peter Gross, which also nets them the cover of next week's Diamond Previews. Underheist #1 by David and Maria Lapham, Book Of Butcher #1 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edra, Stuff Of Nightmares: Slay Ride from RL Stine and Pius Bak. Orcs: The Gift by Christine Larsen, and a bunch of convention-exclusive covers made available to the wider market.

ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR A GROSS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230009

OCT230010 – ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR B SHIMIZU (MR)

OCT230011 – ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY INCV WALTA (MR)

OCT230012 – ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR D 50 COPY INCV SIENKIEWICZ (MR)

OCT230013 – ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR E 100 COPY INCV YOUNG (MR)

OCT230014 – ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MANN (MR)

OCT230015 – ANIMAL POUND #1 (OF 4) CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR (MR)

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

When animals grow tired of being caged, killed, and sold off-it's only a matter of time before they've had enough…

When an uprising puts a pound in control of the animals, they quickly find themselves as comrades, united against everything that walks on two legs.

But with this newfound power comes a sudden challenge: how best to lay the groundwork for this new democracy as they write their first constitution!

Discover an epic graphic storytelling event from celebrated New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (The Human Target, Love Everlasting) and New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-nominated artist Peter Gross (American Jesus, The Books of Magic).

King and Gross collaborate for the first time ever to bring this enduring Orwellian allegory to life for the 21st Century.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

UNDERHEIST #1 (OF 5) CVR A LAPHAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230017

OCT230018 – UNDERHEIST #1 (OF 5) CVR B SUDZUKA

OCT230019 – UNDERHEIST #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAPHAM

OCT230020 – UNDERHEIST #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON

OCT230021 – UNDERHEIST #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE SUDZUKA

(W) David Lapham, Maria Lapham (A / CA) David Lapham

After his gambling addiction brings David to the lowest point in his life and decimates his personal life, he'd do anything for one last chance at setting things right but the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

He may just be in luck-if he can call it that; the grapevine yields illicit fruit as he learns of a heist, one involving a tunnel system that no one knows better than former NYC subway veteran David…

In this brand new hardboiled heist series with a supernatural horror twist perfect for fans of Phantom Road and Newburn, the hit Stray Bullets creative team of David & Maria Lapham explore how seeking atonement can lead people to do desperate and dangerous things.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230025

OCT230026 – BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR B DELL EDERA

OCT230027 – BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV

OCT230028 – BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DELL EDERA

OCT230029 – BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV DANI

OCT230030 – BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

OCT230031 – BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Dan Mora

Leading into the fifth anniversary of Something Is Killing The Children and building on last year's Book of Slaughter, Maxine Slaughter steps into the spotlight in her journey from White to Black Mask.

With New Orleans as her destination, what will Maxine uncover about House Boucher… and what will she learn about herself in the process?

The award-winning, bestselling creative team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera unleash their only first issue of 2023 and set the stage for year five of the Slaughterverse!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230034

OCT230035 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR B DELL EDERA

OCT230036 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR C SPOT UV VAR ALLEN

OCT230037 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR D 15 COPY INCV RODRIGUEZ

OCT230038 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR E 25 COPY INCV HENDERSON

OCT230039 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR F 50 COPY INCV PEREZ

OCT230040 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR

OCT230041 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #20 CVR H UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Javier Rodriguez

Bait and Nannette are cornered during the final hour, trapped in a veritable haunted house of monsters as Bait fights against impossible odds, even for him.

And if help does come… what price will Bait have to pay for revealing the Order's secrets?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

GRIM T-SHIRT SM

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230051

The afterlife may hold secrets, but it's no mystery how Grim fans can show their love for their favorite title!

This premium t-shirt features art from series artist Flaviano.

Available in sizes Small up to XXL.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

GRIM T-SHIRT MED

GRIM T-SHIRT LG

GRIM T-SHIRT XL

GRIM T-SHIRT XXL

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230058

OCT230059 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR B FRISON

OCT230060 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR C HOMAGE VAR MERACDO

OCT230061 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR D GLOW DARK FRANCAVILLA

OCT230062 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR E GLOW DARK FRISON

OCT230063 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR F 5 COPY INCV LEE & CHU

OCT230064 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE & CH

OCT230065 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV FRISON

OCT230066 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV ORZU

OCT230067 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES SLAY RIDE #1 CVR J UNLOCKABLE

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Pius Bak (CA) Francesco Francavilla

If you dare, get into the sinister spirit of the season and join The Nightmare Keeper for a demented Saint Nick story… one who decks the halls with holiday horror, crafting a very merry macabre Christmas unlike any other!

As malls continue to die, a down-and-out former mall Santa named Heinrick Fiddler's rage turns to madness, and he's dead-set on making sure department store shopping isn't the only thing that's deceased.

Treasured Fear Street and Goosebumps author R.L. Stine is joined by Bram Stoker Award-nominated artist Pius Bak (Eat the Rich) for another tale straight from your nightmares!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MMPR TMNT II B&W ED #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230069

OCT230070 – MMPR TMNT II B&W ED #1 CVR B MMPR VAR BERNARDO

OCT230071 – MMPR TMNT II B&W ED #1 CVR C TMNT VAR FRISON

OCT230072 – MMPR TMNT II B&W ED #1 CVR D HOLIDAY VAR EJIKURE

OCT230073 – MMPR TMNT II B&W ED #1 CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Dan Mora

Return to one of the most amazing team-up events of all time in this stunning black & white edition, an exclusive and limited printing inspired by the iconic aesthetic of the original TMNT.

Rediscover the epic new adventure, or experience it for the very first time, from longtime Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun)… And witness Dan Mora's (Once & Future, World's Finest) sensational artwork like never before!

This highly collectible issue features main cover art by Dan Mora, alongside variants spotlighting Bon Bernardo's take on the Teenagers With Attitude, and Jenny Frison drawing the Heroes In A Half Shell, alongside a seasonal themed cover by Ejikure just in time for the holiday season!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230074

OCT230075 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND

OCT230076 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C

OCT230077 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS

OCT230078 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR E 25 COPY INCV CLARKE

OCT230079 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR F 50 COPY INCV GORHAM

OCT230080 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR

OCT230081 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR

OCT230183 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 BSE VAR BERNARDO

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

In something out of a nightmare, Tommy comes face to face with pure evil and watches in horror as the unthinkable happens to his friends…

Dark Specter's power grows and spreads, pitting Zord-against-Zord as the corrupted Rangers battle their loved ones.

As Mistress Vile begins to regret what she's unleashed, two other villains may be the key to the Rangers' only hope, and the last resort for seeking answers within the Morphin Grid!!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

RANGER ACADEMY #3 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230083

OCT230084 – RANGER ACADEMY #3 CVR B CHARACTER DSN MI-GEYONG

OCT230085 – RANGER ACADEMY #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

OCT230086 – RANGER ACADEMY #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BUSTOS

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

Though exciting, Ranger Academy is challenging for Sage. Having trouble fitting in, Sage seeks answers in the Academy's library, discovering a connection to her adoptive father's past in the library's archives…

In an effort to learn more about the school and her place in it, Sage's curiosity takes her to an abandoned part of the campus…only to discover something even more shocking than she ever realized…

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

ORCS THE GIFT #1 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230087

OCT230088 – ORCS THE GIFT #1 (OF 4) CVR B HENDERSON

OCT230089 – ORCS THE GIFT #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HENDERSON

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

An alliance between Orcs, Crows, and Elves is the last thing anyone would expect, but times have changed since the defeat of the Wizard.

The adventuring party grows larger as two of the Crows join the gang of miscreant Orcs! But the fun can only last so long as the Wolf King holds a deep grudge against the Orcs, threatening a second War of the Beasts!

Will this unlikely alliance last?

Orcs creator Christine Larsen returns for more magical mayhem, where the stakes have never been higher!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

LOTUS LAND #2 (OF 6) CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230092

OCT230093 – LOTUS LAND #2 (OF 6) CVR B DANI

OCT230094 – LOTUS LAND #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN

OCT230095 – LOTUS LAND #2 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV MURAKAMI

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

After a beleagueredemployee lashes out, the secrets of the program ares further revealed, and someone related to the victim's attacker may be on Bennie's trail.

Meanwhile, Bennie deals with a haunting, lingering vision while following a lead… one with a deadly destination.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SPACE BETWEEN #2 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230096

OCT230097 – SPACE BETWEEN #2 (OF 4) CVR B OLIVETTI

OCT230098 – SPACE BETWEEN #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LUCKERT

OCT230099 – SPACE BETWEEN #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MACK

(W) Corinna Bechko (A / CA) Danny Luckert

A revolution and 60 years passing have drastically changed the Dodona, giving way to leisure time and peace unlike anything the inhabitants have experienced.

But all is not well, as automation and underemployment create the conditions for a populist figure to sway many, including an algae tank worker named Pari.

With Les and Revla's granddaughter Bee standing against the movement along with countless others, an all-out war is far from unlikely…

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

ZAWA #2 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230100

OCT230101 – ZAWA #2 (OF 5) CVR B BEEM

OCT230102 – ZAWA #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BEEM

OCT230103 – ZAWA #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BOO

OCT230104 – ZAWA #2 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

(W) Michael Dialynas (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

When Zawa is hangry, she's a force to behold!

While the kids debate over how things unfolded and how they should handle the upcoming food festival, Zawa makes a mess, one that Bandit won't be happy about.

Meanwhile, the Mayor is enraged at Zawa's escape, getting his private guards involved…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

ABBOTT 1979 #3 (OF 5) CVR A FRANCIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230105

OCT230106 – ABBOTT 1979 #3 (OF 5) CVR B ORZU

OCT230107 – ABBOTT 1979 #3 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV ORZU

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivel? (CA) Taj Francis

Elena gets a call from Elmer, her brother, and only together will they be able to face the Umbra that possesses him.

It will take everything Elena has to tap into her power, dispel the threat, and save his life.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SLOW BURN #3 (OF 5) CVR A TAYLOR

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230108

OCT230109 – SLOW BURN #3 (OF 5) CVR B FUSO

OCT230110 – SLOW BURN #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TAYLOR

OCT230111 – SLOW BURN #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GUERA

(W) Ollie Masters (A) Pierluigi Minotti (CA) Matt Taylor

Patti needs Roxanne's help, and is even willing to offer her money in return. They'll have to wade through the mists together if it means finding Zach in town.

In the search, the mystery of not only the fire, but why Pattie stayed is revealed. Even if they find Zach, how will his dementia affect him in such an environment?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

RARE FLAVOURS #4 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230112

OCT230113 – RARE FLAVOURS #4 (OF 6) CVR B GANE

OCT230114 – RARE FLAVOURS #4 (OF 6) CVR C 15 COPY INCV INFANTE

OCT230115 – RARE FLAVOURS #4 (OF 6) CVR D UNLOCKABLE ANDRADE

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Perfection is pompous and unrealistic. Mistakes, ugly places, and even letting things burn,

As Rubin and Mo continue their travels and the work on their documentary, a Dhabha cook on a highway to Mumbai provides a delicious look into the depth in simplicity, and how the most mundane thing can turn complex through effort.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

CODA #4 (OF 5) CVR A BERGARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230116

OCT230117 – CODA #4 (OF 5) CVR B OLIVETTI

OCT230118 – CODA #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV OLIVETTI

OCT230119 – CODA #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BENGAL

OCT230120 – CODA #4 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE BERGARA

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

As Hum ruminates on his personal connection to stories of the past and how it left him in his current state, the threads of connectedness continue to weave through the tale as he wrestles with feelings over his own body.

Meanwhile, Mildew crosses paths with Hum and Serka after a harrowing rescue in the midst of a brutal battle.

While things may not turn out how they hope, Serka has a new plan to set things right…

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR A SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230121

OCT230122 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR B SAMPSON

OCT230123 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIMMOND

OCT230124 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRANCAV

OCT230125 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE SAMPSON

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Martin Simmonds

Between Sasquatches, mysterious creatures in the trees, someone or some thing watching, and orbs galore, perhaps Tom hasn't been full of it after all.

The NIDS team is on the job, witnessing something bizarre in the distance, something that chills them to the marrow, something with a strange connection to Tom that is finally revealed…

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

MECH CADETS #5 (OF 6) CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230126

OCT230127 – MECH CADETS #5 (OF 6) CVR B LIEW

OCT230128 – MECH CADETS #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LIEW

OCT230129 – MECH CADETS #5 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV NGUYEN

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A / CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

Stanford's rage skyrockets at Olivia and Felix as the situation on Earth, also vulnerable to an imminent Sharg threat, worsens economically.

Rebellion in the name of helping others and rescuing Franklin and General Park is where Maya and Stanford make their stand. But Felix, in her fury, will do whatever it takes to defend Earth.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SIRENS OF THE CITY #6 (OF 6) CVR A RANDOLPH

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230130

OCT230131 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #6 (OF 6) CVR B DEL REY

OCT230132 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DEL REY

OCT230133 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MUNDO

OCT230134 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #6 (OF 6) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

OCT230135 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #6 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE RANDOLPH

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

After everything she's been through, Layla and her friends finally face off against the Rat King, but will her mother, the fearsome Lilith, help or hinder her in her fight to stay in control of her own body?

Layla is in terrible danger, but also wields a terrible power, one that with the right catalyst… could have cataclysmic results.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

GHOSTLORE #7 (OF 12) CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230136

OCT230137 – GHOSTLORE #7 (OF 12) CVR B RICCARDI

OCT230138 – GHOSTLORE #7 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV RICCARDI

OCT230139 – GHOSTLORE #7 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GORHAM

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

The family harboring Harmony may be in danger and she's determined to do anything she can to save them.

However, when she receives another ghost story, it's unclear whether she's been successful…

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

DAMN THEM ALL #11 CVR A ADLARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230140

OCT230141 – DAMN THEM ALL #11 CVR B MERCADO

OCT230142 – DAMN THEM ALL #11 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD

OCT230143 – DAMN THEM ALL #11 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR

OCT230144 – DAMN THEM ALL #11 CVR E UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

In a macabre kaleidoscope of soul-seeking hallucinations, Ellie takes a theological hammer to the idea of satan, confronting her mind's interpretation of the absent and cruel Creator.

If Ellie can find some internal salvation in all this, it might give her an edge against Cillian and his hivemind.

Regardless, she's going to discover something shocking about Alfie's fate…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #4 (OF 6) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230145

OCT230146 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #4 (OF 6) CVR B FLORENTINO

OCT230147 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTIN

OCT230148 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #4 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FRANCAVIL

OCT230149 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #4 (OF 6) CVR E 30 COPY INCV CAREY

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Francesco Francavilla

While dodging the feds as The Alliance flexes its power to regain control, the crew faces a dilemma.

Another plan to assassinate the Prime Minister is in place, and the crew realize they'll be blamed no matter what goes down, with nowhere to hide.

It's time for a change in plan-one that none of them care for.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #5 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230150

OCT230151 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #5 (OF 5) CVR B VILCHEZ

OCT230152 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INC

OCT230153 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INC

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Nicola Izzo, Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito

Thess confronts Cora's bullies but neither they-nor Cora-are what Thessally expected, and it affects her deeply to the point of being reckless.

But thankfully some unexpected help arrives for Thess, someone who can help get Cora out of harm's way!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #8 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230154

OCT230155 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #8 (OF 12) CVR B KERSCHL

OCT230156 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #8 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON

OCT230157 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #8 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV WARD

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

Fan favorite writer Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, The Losers) and acclaimed artist Francisco Pisa (Heavy Metal) conclude the second chapter of their lore-expanding story set after the years of the Hugo Award-winning show!

The mission is everything to the Laconians; it's something they'll risk everything to accomplish, but is James Holden willing to risk open war to put a stop to their plans?

For some, loyalty takes the highest toll, the greatest sacrifice…

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #12 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230158

OCT230159 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #12 (OF 12) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR)

OCT230160 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #12 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

Interplanetary death and destruction gives way to a fateful romance that will change the universe forever, but defiance won't be without its consequences.

And before the story concludes, the Baron will find vengeance where he can, and Leto will say a painful goodbye…

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

BOOM! STUDIOS LOGO T-SHIRT SM

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230169

Show off that you believe that comics are for everyone with this high quality BOOM! Studios t-shirt straight from the source.

Set yourself apart on Wednesdays while picking up that pull list!

Available from sizes Small through XXL!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

BOOM! STUDIOS LOGO T-SHIRT MED

BOOM! STUDIOS LOGO T-SHIRT LG

BOOM! STUDIOS LOGO T-SHIRT XL

BOOM! STUDIOS LOGO T-SHIRT XXL



DAMN THEM ALL #1 BSE VAR JANSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230184

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) Klaus Janson

In this new dark supernatural thriller for fans of We Have Demons and Something is Killing the Children, meet Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire.

Following the death of Ellie's uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm.

It's now up to Ellie to track down each of these exiled demons and damn them right back to Hell by any means necessary… holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer.

Legendary The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard teams up with Step By Bloody Step scribe Simon Spurrier to introduce your favorite new occult antihero since John Constantine!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #1 BSE VAR DEL MUND

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230185

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Nick Dragotta (CA) Mike Del Mundo

Love in the Wasteland" kicks off the first arc of this epic trilogy that spans a lifetime as the dark mysteries of a ruined world and their own stark differences tear at the threads holding Mezzy and Maceo together. As they endure the horrors of plastic tornadoes and frozen sludge, Maceo proves to be more than just a burden, and they make an unlikely connection. But to their peril… they might not be as alone as they thought…

New York Times bestselling, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) launches his most ambitious original series to date with three distinct artistic partners – Eisner Award-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), acclaimed artists Leila del Duca (Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, Sleepless), and Nick Dragotta (East of West, Ghost Cage) – to take on a vision of the end of the world that's brutal and nostalgic, whimsical and grounded… and ultimately, timeless.

Collects Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MMPR TMNT II #1 BSE VAR WILLIAMS II

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230186

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Dan Mora (CA) Freddie Williams II

Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out!

Reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with-but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MMPR TMNT II #1 BSE VAR GIBSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230187

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Dan Mora (CA) Jordan Gibson

Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out!

Reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with-but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 3) BSE VAR LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230188

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Nick Robles (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

House of Slaughter's Tate Brombal brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours).

Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death…

His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker.

But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson.

The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

VICIOUS CIRCLE #1 BSE VAR LOTAY

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230191

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A) Lee Bermejo (CA) Tula Lotay

Iconic artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, Joker) partners with director and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Batman: The Imposter)!

Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction-each life they take forces them both to travel between vastly different past and future eras.

Spanning from 22nd century Tokyo to 1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond, the two mortal rivals are locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years, all to alter the course of history.

With each time period, Lee Bermejo adjusts his artistic style to pay homage to luminary comics artists and historical master painters, all presented in a prestige, oversized format!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

BRZRKR #12 (OF 12) BSE FOIL VAR RICCARDI

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230193

(W) Keanu Reeves (A) Matt Kindt (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi

The epic conclusion to the groundbreaking original series is finally here!

Caldwell's master plan is revealed, setting up one final showdown with B. and Diana.

At the end of all things, the immortal warrior finds himself faced with a challenge that even he might not endure.

And if he does succeed… what will remain of him when there are no more battles left to fight?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN TP VOL 07

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238862

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

After narrowly surviving the Duplicitype, Erica Slaughter must still reckon with the murderous Cutter to save Tribulation. Separated from Dolly and driven by rage, Cutter won't stop until she gets revenge on Erica.

But the horror is far from over as the Duplicitype, the infamous monster wearing Erica's likeness that changed Something is Killing the Children forever, also remains at large and in relentless pursuit! And with Cecilia showing up, will Erica finally find the ally she needs, or is betrayal in the cards?

Most importantly, what chance does Erica stand?

Collects Something is Killing the Children #31-35.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

GRIM TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238853

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

While searching for an alternate portal to the Hell they left behind, a mysterious European town may be the key… but the balance of authority in Hell is still in chaos, with Annabel in peril, and the fate of death's skewed mechanics made uncertain!

Eddie, Jess, and Marcel-each will have to face their own personal hell! The pain of their own mortal lives are brought to the after-life in grim detail, but Hell itself still awaits, and Annabel and the parasitic entity bonded to her have foreboding plans for Life…

Acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan favorite artist Flaviano (Guardians of the Galaxy) take the secrets of the afterlife to dark new depths!

Collects Grim #11-15.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

POWER RANGERS ARCHIVE DLX ED HC BOOK 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238858

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ron Lim

This morphinominal, remastered collection of the explosive series' from Marvel, Image, Papercutz, and Hamilton Comics gets the deluxe hardcover treatment, chronicling Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Alien Rangers saga, and Power Rangers: Zeo!

The TV series started a pop culture revolution and changed a generation forever, now fans can experience the first comic book iterations of the Teenagers With Attitude by superstar writers Fabian Nicieza (Deadpool), Scott Lobdell (Uncanny X-Men), acclaimed artist Ron Lim (Warlock: Rebirth) and many more, whether they've been watching since the 90s or reading for the very first time.

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers [Hamilton Comics] Volume 1-2, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Saga #1-3, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers [Marvel Comics] #1-7, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ninja Rangers #1-5, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers [Image Comics] Zeo #1.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN HC VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238849

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland

Spanning from Arrakis to Wallach IX, formative moments from major characters' past in the Dune universe come to light driven by the ruthless machinations of House Harkonnen!

Chaos ensues across planets with tense rescue missions, impossible choices, meanwhile events on Ix turn explosive, and Bene Gesserit plotting finally comes to fruition. As Harkonnen brutality abounds on Arrakis, Liet and Warrick are pitted against each other in the name of love, Leto finds himself in a fateful meeting elsewhere, and Duncan takes a significant step toward who he's destined to be…

The tension rises in the thrilling prequel adaptation by authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson, artist Fran Galán (Creepshow), and colorist Patricio Delpeche (Fissure), where deadly choices and conflicts will shape the future of Arrakis and the entire Dune universe!

Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #5-#8.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

