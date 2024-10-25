Boom Studios' January 2025 Full Solicits Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: fence, When I Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee

Boom Studios' January 2025 solicits and solicitations include launches for When I Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee #1 by Gus Moreno and Jakub Rebelka, Fence: Challengers Sweet Sixteen #1 by C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad.

WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR A REBELKA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240037

NOV240038 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR PHILLI

NOV240039 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR C ANNIVERSAR

NOV240040 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY IN

NOV240041 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY IN

NOV240042 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY IN

NOV240043 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #1 (OF 5) CVR G UNLOCKABLE

(W) Gus Moreno (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

Father Barrera is a disgraced priest, haunted by his part in the tragic death of a child. As penance, he is exiled to the remote South American town of Puerto Cristina to apprentice under the enigmatic Father Stygian, controversial exorcist.

Exorcists are normally trained in the Vatican, but Stygian has his own way of handling demons… methods that predate even the Church. And unfortunately for Barrera, Stygian's last apprentice committed suicide not long ago.

As Barrera seeks to unlock the mysteries of Stygian's strange practices, he uncovers an island rife with evil and supernatural phenomena.

What do these possessions mean, and how are they connected to a mysterious hospital patient, one who's been in a coma for nearly half a century without aging a single day…

Rising star author Gus Moreno, whose debut novel This Thing Between Us was awarded a "Best Book of 2021" recognition by NPR, joins forces with visionary artist Jakub Rebelka (Cyberpunk) for a mesmerizing and thrilling descent into Hell itself.

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

FENCE CHALLENGERS SWEET SIXTEEN #1 CVR A JOHANNA THE MAD

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240115

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

The Kings Row fencing team has made it all the way to the final sixteen in the tournament! But now they have to face the best of the best…

It's Seiji against Marcus, the fencer who made him fall in love with the sport to begin with; and Nick vs. Kyle LaCoste, under the watchful eye of none other than his estranged father.

C.S. Pascat's acclaimed sports-romance returns with the next thrilling installment of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Fence!

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

FENCE CHALLENGERS SWEET SIXTEEN #1 CVR B OKAMOTO

FENCE CHALLENGERS SWEET SIXTEEN #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV

MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240044

NOV240045 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR B MARTIN

NOV240046 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR LEE

NOV240047 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEMIRE

NOV240048 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR E 20 COPY INCV LEE

NOV240049 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR F 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA

NOV240050 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR

NOV240051 – MINOR ARCANA #5 CVR H UNLOCKABLE MARTIN

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

As Theresa begins to unravel the mysteries of the Edgewater Hotel, she's faced with a fateful choice, one that will decide her future in the town, and of her strange new powers.

But is it a gift? Or a curse? Only time will tell… and Theresa's journey into the unknown is only just beginning…

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240053

NOV240054 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR B EARLS

NOV240055 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR LEE

NOV240056 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR D FOIL VAR BERNARDO

NOV240057 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DOALY

NOV240058 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV EARLS

NOV240059 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV LEE

NOV240060 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV MORA

NOV240061 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR I 40 COPY INCV

NOV240062 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR J FOC REVEAL

NOV240063 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #3 CVR K UNLOCKABLE

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

A new Ranger emerges!

Our heroes enter a museum filled with Rangers artifacts, when they suddenly encounter Rita herself. An epic face-off ensues that literally brings relics from the past to life!

But when the governor of Angel Grove calls in her elite team of Troopers… a fateful choice from Rita will change the Prime universe forever!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS #7 (OF 12) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240066

NOV240067 – HELLO DARKNESS #7 (OF 12) CVR B FRISON (MR)

NOV240068 – HELLO DARKNESS #7 (OF 12) CVR C RODRIGUEZ (MR)

NOV240069 – HELLO DARKNESS #7 (OF 12) CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR LEE (MR)

NOV240070 – HELLO DARKNESS #7 (OF 12) CVR E 20 COPY INCV LEE (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Maria Llovet (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Maria Llovet (CA) Miguel Mercado

Ahh, the sweet scent of love!

Does your beloved prefer the putrid stench of corpse flowers or the warm, metallic aroma of flowers made of corpses? Either way, Hello Darkness is the perfect compliment to a bouquet and a heart-shaped box full of still-beating hearts with special stories of romance!

But that's not all, we're also kicking off the year with a BOOM! in the final installment of Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan's "The War", more madness in Robert Hack's "I Can't Take You Anywhere", and much more!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

IN BLOOM #2 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240072

NOV240073 – IN BLOOM #2 (OF 5) CVR B OLIVETTI

NOV240074 – IN BLOOM #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV OLIVETTI

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) John J. Pearson

Tensions rise as those infected by the Bloom clash with police, revealing more pieces of an emerging conspiracy.

Just what is the Lotus… a cult? A new religion? A political movement? Perhaps all of the above, and something much more…

The groundbreaking science fiction odyssey continues from visionary writer Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, Bizarre Adventures) and Eisner Award-winning illustrator John J. Pearson (The Infernals).

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR A FORNES

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240075

NOV240076 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR B DELL EDERA

NOV240077 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR C CARDSTOCK VAR LEE

NOV240078 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR LEE

NOV240079 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR E 10 COPY INCV FORNES

NOV240080 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR F 15 COPY INCV CHEW

NOV240081 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR G 20 COPY INCV LEE

NOV240082 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR H 25 COPY INCV CHEW

NOV240083 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #29 CVR I UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jorge Fornes

Hermes is back, but this time he's been transformed as something far worse… something far more sinister…

Now out for blood, it will take the unlikely trio of Edwin, Nolan, and Bait together to have a chance of stopping him.

But will their combined skills be enough to defeat Hermes and stop him from feeding off of all of their fearful memories?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

VICARIOUS #4 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240085

NOV240086 – VICARIOUS #4 (OF 5) CVR B LLOVET

NOV240087 – VICARIOUS #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN

NOV240088 – VICARIOUS #4 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV SIMEONE

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Dan Panosian

Justin is finally going home after the brutal attack that left him hospitalized… but he's not about to forgive and forget.

As he struggles to separate his work as a Proxy from his personal vendettas, he'll be drawn down an even darker path, one that he may never be able to return from…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

LAWFUL #7 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240089

NOV240090 – LAWFUL #7 (OF 8) CVR B MERCADO

NOV240091 – LAWFUL #7 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

NOV240092 – LAWFUL #7 (OF 8) CVR D 15 COPY INCV HENDERSON

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

The Champion is on the hunt while the monsters prepare for one final attack, with Sung caught right in the middle of the two sides!

Discover the penultimate issue of the critically beloved fantasy series from writer Greg Pak (Mech Cadets) and artist Diego Galindo (Strangers Things) as the series approaches its epic conclusion!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

JIM HENSON PRESENTS #2 (OF 4) CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240095

NOV240096 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #2 (OF 4) CVR B KIM

NOV240097 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV STERLE

NOV240098 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #2 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV GODBEY

NOV240099 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #2 (OF 4) CVR E FOC REVEAL STERLE

NOV240100 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #2 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

(W) Seanan McGuire, Lilah Sturges, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Darcie Little Badger (A) Countandra, Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews, Danny Luckert (CA) Miguel Mercado

Explore the secret history of the Skeksis from acclaimed writer Seanan McGuire (Magic: Soul and Stone) and fan favorite artist Countandra!

And discover more all-new tales set in the worlds of Jim Henson with short stories from Lilah Sturges, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Darcie Little Badger!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #5 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240101

NOV240102 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #5 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE

NOV240103 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #5 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

NOV240104 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #5 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BUSTOS

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

After narrowly avoiding toppling into the Bog of Eternal Stench, Sarah, Hoggle and Ludo encounter the almost ludicrously brave Sir Didymus.

But just when it seems like their journey is back on track, an enchanted peach may spell doom for the entire quest!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #2 (OF 3) CVR A LOCATE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240109

NOV240110 – FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #2 (OF 3) CVR B GONZAL

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

It's an underwater showdown as the Flavor Girls go toe-to-toe with mysterious ancient technology that just might have alien origins…

Then, it's time for a Fruit Guardians holiday! Sara invites V to come visit the small village that she grew up in, where V meets Sara's mom who proves the pineapple didn't fall far from the tree!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

FADE #3 (OF 5) CVR A COSTA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240111

NOV240112 – FADE #3 (OF 5) CVR B HANS

NOV240113 – FADE #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV COSTA

NOV240114 – FADE #3 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV SHOTZE

(W) Aabria Iyengar (A / CA) Mari Costa

Deep inside the world of the Fade, Arno and Jeannie's paths continue to diverge.

Arno's legend as a brave adventurer begins to spread, while Jeannie grows closer to the Fae prince, and learns of an ancient prophecy that could be the key to everything she's dreamed of…

The acclaimed original series from tabletop roleplaying icon Aabria Iyengar (Exandria Unlimited, Dimension 20, The Adventure Zone) and Lambda Literary Award finalist Mari Costa (Belle of the Ball) continues with an exciting issue of fantasy adventure!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

MINOR ARCANA TP VOL 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247417

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

New York Times bestselling and award-winning cartoonist Jeff Lemire brings his first solo longform project since Sweet Tooth to BOOM! Studios, bringing with him an iconic protagonist rooted in the Tarot!

Theresa's mother has fallen ill, and as a young bitter misanthrope, returning to her hometown to take care of her phony psychic of a mom is the last thing on Theresa's bucket list.

But when Theresa finds out that she may have psychic powers of her own, it will be up to her to reconcile with her ailing mother, confront the failures of her past, and help the townsfolk she'd spent her life running from not so long ago…

Iconic storyteller Jeff Lemire (Descender, Black Hammer) debuts his first project at BOOM! Studios with this heart-gripping supernatural story about life, family, community, grief, mortality, and the power of human connection.

Collects Minor Arcana #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS ACROSS THE MORPHIN GRID TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247415

(W) Sam Humphries, Ryan Parrott, David Yost, Nakia Burrise, Jd Sutphin, Mat Groom, Steve Cardenas, Walter Jones, Meghan Camarena (A) Brandt&Stein, Shawn Daley, Patrick Mulholland, Tango, Anand Ramcheron, Dominike "Domo" Stanton, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Dan Mora

A diehard Rangers fangirl finds herself mixed up in the mayhem of multiple universes, including a zany lineup of characters, as the new Infinity Force team faces off against the aspiring A-list villain Poisandra!

Meanwhile, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Usagi Yojimbo, celebrate the 40th anniversary of Usagi Yojimbo, with the crossover between the Rabbit Ronin and the teenagers with attitude, as enemies turn into allies in the race to save Edo-era Japan!

Finally, take a journey through the Morphin Grid featuring untold stories written by your favorite Power Rangers writers and actors, each with their own special tale to tell, featuring a focus on fan-favorite characters.

Witness a morphinominal team-up of writers including DC superstar Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn), longtime Power Rangers scribe Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), David Yost (the original Blue Ranger actor), Walter Jones (the original Black Ranger actor), Nakia Burrise-Gavino (Yellow Zeo Ranger actor) and JD Sutphin, Mat Groom with Steve Cardenas (the second Red Ranger actor), Meghan Camarena (HyperForce Pink Ranger), and the acclaimed art team Brandt&Stein, joined by Shawn Daley, Paulina Ganucheau, Dominike "Domo" Stanton, Tango, and more!

Collects Power Rangers Infinity #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Usagi Yojimbo #1, Power Rangers: Across the Morphin Grid #1.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

ANIMAL POUND HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247397

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

When animals grow tired of being imprisoned and abused, it's only a matter of time before they have nothing to lose but their cages…

When an uprising puts a pound in control of the animals, they make quick comrades, united against everything that walks on two legs. But with this newfound power comes a sudden challenge: how best to lay the groundwork for this new democracy as they write their first constitution.

Discover a timely graphic storytelling event from celebrated New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (The Human Target, Love Everlasting) and New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-nominated artist Peter Gross (American Jesus, The Books of Magic), collaborating for the first time ever to bring this enduring Orwellian allegory to life for the 21st Century.

Collects Animal Pound #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS TP VOL 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247407

(W) Garth Ennis, Sarah Andersen, Michael W. Conrad, James Tynion Iv, Steve Orlando (A) Becky Cloonan, Martin Morazzo, Werther Dell'Edera, Wes Craig, Robert Hack (CA) Paolo Rivera

The industry's greatest minds share twisted nightmares from the darkest corners of their minds in this modern horror anthology!

Today's top horror storytellers invite you deep into the gloomiest recesses of your nightmares, never letting you forget that… the darkness will always define us! From the trenches and tunnels of World War I to cushy Brooklyn apartments to lonely lighthouses, the darkness comes for us all. Modern fears of a collapsing society come for privileged Millennial yuppies in "The War" by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys) and Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman, Somna), while Erica Slaughter stars in an exclusive brand-new adventure of the Eisner award-winning Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Be very afraid as even more new horror tales are unveiled by Wes Craig (Deadly Class), Sarah Andersen (Fangs), Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy), Trevor Hairsine (DCeased), and more! Collects Hello Darkness #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MEMETIC THE APOCALYPTIC TRILOGY TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247414

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Eryk Donovan

Discover the original apocalyptic horror trilogy from iconic writer James Tynion IV-Memetic, Cognetic, and Eugenic!

In Memetic, a weaponized meme leads to the utter annihilation of the human race within 72 hours. The root of this apocalypse is a single image on the internet, a "meme" in the popular sense… a meme that changes everything.

In Cognetic, a powerful psychic being that once controlled one-third of the world's population as a part of its hivemind, returns to humanity in modern-day New York City. Meanwhile, the young assistant to the Director of the FBI may be the only one who can save humanity, but at a terrible, terrible cost.

In Eugenic, a new vision of humanity's future arrives. When a plague ravages the world, one scientist discovers the cure and becomes the savior of mankind. Hope is restored, and the world rebuilds. But then people who took the cure begin having children who are… unnatural, and the definition of "normal" is forever altered.

Collects Memetic #1-3, Cognetic #1-3, Eugenic #1-3.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

BONE PARISH COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247398

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Lee Garbett

The complete, definitive collection of the chilling supernatural crime saga of the familial drug empire in New Orleans' seedy underbelly.

"The Ash", which lets you connect to the memories of the dead, is the drug du jour in New Orleans. That's good news for the Winters family, the only ones who know how to produce it, except that it puts them in the crosshairs of much more dangerous criminal syndicates.

Under siege by rivals on all sides and the dark secrets of The Ash itself, can the Winters family survive? And what does survival mean when resurrection is only a hit away?

The complete run of Eisner Award-nominated writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man) and illustrator Jonas Scharf (Basilisk, Dark X-Men)'s critically-acclaimed series blends horror, crime, and family drama, collected in a single volume for the first time!

Collects Bone Parish #1-12.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

UNCANNY VALLEY TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247421

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver is different. His mother's history in Burbank, California isn't the only thing that sets him apart from other 12-year-olds-he has unexplainable, campy powers that more often than not land him in trouble…

But the most outlandish and astonishing is yet to come, as a dark presence pursues Oliver from the most whimsical recesses of the unknown… and the strange and mysterious past of his family will be more than he ever could have imagined.

Harvey Award-nominated writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and acclaimed artist Dave Wachter (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) bring this multi-dimensional crossover coming-of-age fantasy to life and remind us that when cartoons get real, the truth is stranger than celluloid.

Collects Uncanny Valley #1-6.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

JIM HENSONS THE DARK CRYSTAL ARCHIVE HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247409

(W) David Anthony Kraft (A) Bret Blevins, Vince Colletta (CA) Richard Amsel

A thousand years ago… The planet Thra…

When the Crystal of Truth shattered, two new races appeared in the land, the cruel and malevolent Skeksis, further tainting and wielding the corrupted crystal for their own ends, unnaturally extending their lives-a twisted existence to match their monstrous visages.

Their counterpart, the gentle, wise, and kind urRu, more commonly known as Mystics, await their final fate in the Valley of Stones, where they harbor the last known living Gelfling-a young orphan named Jen…

The classic 1983 adaptation from writer David Anthony Kraft (The Savage She-Hulk) and artists Bret Blevins (The New Mutants, Star Wars Legends) & Vince Colletta (Thor) of the timeless and much-beloved Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal is lovingly restored and presented as part of BOOM! Studios Archive Edition Line.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

JIM HENSONS THE DARK CRYSTAL ARCHIVE TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247410

(W) David Anthony Kraft (A) Bret Blevins, Vince Colletta (CA) Richard Amsel

A thousand years ago… The planet Thra…

When the Crystal of Truth shattered, two new races appeared in the land, the cruel and malevolent Skeksis, further tainting and wielding the corrupted crystal for their own ends, unnaturally extending their lives-a twisted existence to match their monstrous visages.

Their counterpart, the gentle, wise, and kind urRu, more commonly known as Mystics, await their final fate in the Valley of Stones, where they harbor the last known living Gelfling-a young orphan named Jen…

The classic 1983 adaptation from writer David Anthony Kraft (The Savage She-Hulk) and artists Bret Blevins (The New Mutants, Star Wars Legends) & Vince Colletta (Thor) of the timeless and much-beloved Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal is lovingly restored and presented as part of BOOM! Studios Archive Edition Line..

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

FARSCAPE HC BOOK 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247402

(W) Rockne S. O'Bannon, Keith R. A. DeCandido (A) Michael Babinski, Marshall Dillon, Nick Schley, Juan Castro, Neil Edwards, Caleb Cleveland, Tommy Patterson (CA) Joe Corroney

The entire legacy of Farscape comic tie-in stories collected in a single volume for the first time!

'Scapers will be frelling delighted to experience what happens to the Moya crew after the Peacekeeper Wars in the first of two ultimate collections officially extending the show mythology!

After the events on Hyneria, the crew of Moya face a new, mysterious menace, discover their greatest enemies might just be themselves, John Crichton and Aeryn Sun reunite at last, and so much more!

Farscape creator Rockne S. O'Bannon is joined by writer Keith R.A. DeCandido, with art by Tommy Patterson, Neil Edwards, and more in the massive omnibus collection of previously published favorites in a single volume!

Collects Farscape #1-4, Farscape: Strange Detractors #1-4, Farscape: Gone and Back #1-4, Farscape Vol. 2 #1-4, Farscape: D'Argo's Lament #1-4, Farscape: D'Argo's Trial #1-4, Farscape: D'Argo's Trial #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FARSCAPE TP BOOK 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247404

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido, Rockne S. O'Bannon (A) Michael Babinski, Marshall Dillon, Nick Schley, Juan Castro, Neil Edwards, Caleb Cleveland, Tommy Patterson (CA) Joe Corroney

The entire legacy of Farscape comic tie-in stories collected in a single volume for the first time!

'Scapers will be frelling delighted to experience what happens to the Moya crew after the Peacekeeper Wars in the first of two ultimate collections officially extending the show mythology!

After the events on Hyneria, the crew of Moya face a new, mysterious menace, discover their greatest enemies might just be themselves, John Crichton and Aeryn Sun reunite at last, and so much more!

Farscape creator Rockne S. O'Bannon is joined by writer Keith R.A. DeCandido, with art by Tommy Patterson, Neil Edwards, and more in the massive omnibus collection of previously published favorites in a single volume!

Collects Farscape #1-4, Farscape: Strange Detractors #1-4, Farscape: Gone and Back #1-4, Farscape Vol. 2 #1-4, Farscape: D'Argo's Lament #1-4, Farscape: D'Argo's Trial #1-4, Farscape: D'Argo's Trial #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

